Foods That Were Once Banned From The White House

Sure, it's fun to learn about favorite foods of the U.S. presidents throughout history, and even which wines each president favored while tackling one of the hardest jobs in the world. But what's maybe more intriguing is to discover foods presidents have banned entirely from the White House during their stay. Whether for personal or professional reasons, more than two centuries' worth of presidential pedigree provides a surprising wealth of scenarios in which banning food from the White House has been a whole thing for the leader of the free world.

Just what sorts of vittles were verboten among the administrations over the years? From commonly-known omissions like President Bush's ban on broccoli to less familiar restrictions like President Polk's refusal to allow alcohol (and dancing!) within the hallowed halls, the extended menu of foods forbidden from the White House is a wonky, wonderful smorgasbord of strangely selective limitations. Some are based on thoroughly understandable culinary boundaries, while others reflect distinctive personal tastes of each person to hold the office. But every White House food ban paints a picture of both the figure in question and the era they oversaw.