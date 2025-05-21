These Tangy Chicken Skewers Taste Like Summer
Chicken skewers are a must-have at any good summer cookout, but when the weather isn't delivering (or perhaps you simply don't fancy the hassle of firing up the outdoor grill), it's easy enough to create the same, flavorful morsels of juicy chicken from the comfort of your kitchen. These tangy lemon herb chicken skewers are brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, and while they offer all of the delicious, caramelized char you'd expect from a grilled version, they're actually cooked under the broiler for optimal ease.
To prep the chicken breasts, it's a simple case of dicing them up into chunks, and combining them with the zesty marinade. This includes plenty of citrusy brightness, in the form of both lemon juice and zest, plus a trio of fragrant dried herbs: basil, parsley, and oregano. Greek yogurt gives the mixture a wonderfully creamy richness, keeping the chicken nice and moist, while garlic adds a welcome dose of savory, aromatic goodness. Once the flavors have been left to meld, the chicken can be threaded onto skewers and placed under the preheated broiler. And, in just 10 minutes, they'll be ready to enjoy with your favorite sides.
Gather the ingredients for tangy lemon herb chicken skewers
To get started, grab some chicken breasts. Then, for the flavor-packed marinade, you'll need Greek yogurt (preferably a full-fat variety), the juice and zest of a lemon, minced garlic, apple cider vinegar, olive oil, salt, black pepper, and a medley of dried herbs: basil, parsley, and oregano.
Step 1: Dice the chicken into cubes
Dice the chicken into bite-sized chunks.
Step 2: Add yogurt, lemon juice, and other marinade ingredients to bowl
Add Greek yogurt, lemon zest and juice, garlic, apple cider vinegar, olive oil, basil, parsley, oregano, salt, and pepper to a bowl.
Step 3: Mix to combine zesty marinade
Stir well to combine.
Step 4: Add chicken cubes to marinade
Add the chicken to the marinade and stir to coat thoroughly. Marinate in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
Step 5: Preheat the broiler
Preheat the broiler to medium-high.
Step 6: Thread chicken pieces onto skewers
Thread the marinated chicken pieces onto metal or soaked wooden or bamboo skewers.
Step 7: Broil the chicken skewers
Broil for 10 to 12 minutes, turning every couple of minutes so you get a nice even char. The chicken is ready when it reaches an internal temperature of 165 F.
Step 8: Serve the tangy chicken skewers
Serve with sides of your choice, such as salad and a creamy garlic dip.
Pairs well with tangy lemon herb chicken skewers
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|384
|Total Fat
|11.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|201.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|3.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.9 g
|Total Sugars
|1.2 g
|Sodium
|569.2 mg
|Protein
|63.0 g
What other ingredients could I add to these chicken skewers?
If you'd like to turn these tasty skewers into more of a well-rounded dish, you can absolutely thread some extra goodies in between the chicken pieces. Just bear in mind that you'll need more skewers to fit everything on, and probably need to cook them in two or more batches.
The obvious choice for sprucing up your skewers is the addition of some colorful veggies, such as chunks of bell pepper, zucchini, red onion, or eggplant. The possibilities really are endless here, and as long as you choose vegetables that'll take roughly the same amount of time to cook as the chicken, you're good to go (squash or potato wouldn't be quite as ideal). Another great option are button mushrooms, which can be threaded onto the skewers whole. And, firm, non-melting cheeses such as halloumi or queso panela will also make brilliant additions. Just dice the cheese into cubes and nestle them between the marinated chicken chunks.
Can I oven-bake or grill these chicken skewers?
If grilling is your preferred cooking method when it comes to chicken skewers, that's no problem. Simply preheat the grill, grease the grates by lightly brushing them with oil, and place the prepared chicken skewers directly onto the grill. They'll take approximately the same amount of time to cook as when using the broiling method, so about 10 minutes. Just make sure to turn the skewers once, halfway through cooking, and check that the internal temperature of the chicken has reached 165 F before serving.
For a more hands-off approach, these skewers can also be oven-baked. Once your chicken has been left to marinate, preheat the oven to 425 F. Then, line a baking sheet (or two if necessary) with parchment paper. Thread the chicken onto the skewers, lay them onto the prepared baking sheet, and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until cooked through and golden brown. You could finish the baked chicken with a quick 1 to 2 minute blast under the broiler, to amp up the charred flavor, though this is purely optional.