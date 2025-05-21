These Tangy Chicken Skewers Taste Like Summer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chicken skewers are a must-have at any good summer cookout, but when the weather isn't delivering (or perhaps you simply don't fancy the hassle of firing up the outdoor grill), it's easy enough to create the same, flavorful morsels of juicy chicken from the comfort of your kitchen. These tangy lemon herb chicken skewers are brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, and while they offer all of the delicious, caramelized char you'd expect from a grilled version, they're actually cooked under the broiler for optimal ease.

To prep the chicken breasts, it's a simple case of dicing them up into chunks, and combining them with the zesty marinade. This includes plenty of citrusy brightness, in the form of both lemon juice and zest, plus a trio of fragrant dried herbs: basil, parsley, and oregano. Greek yogurt gives the mixture a wonderfully creamy richness, keeping the chicken nice and moist, while garlic adds a welcome dose of savory, aromatic goodness. Once the flavors have been left to meld, the chicken can be threaded onto skewers and placed under the preheated broiler. And, in just 10 minutes, they'll be ready to enjoy with your favorite sides.