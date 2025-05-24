The Bars And Taverns Where Former US Presidents Liked To Drink
From smoky colonial taverns to really fancy and polished Georgetown saloons, the story of past American presidents isn't just limited to Capitol Hill — it's spilled over into the booths and bar stools of some of the country's well-known bars and tavern with a lot of history. While it's a given to hear of presidents dining at famous restaurants, it's even more fascinating to learn about the bars and taverns where they've kicked back with a drink before, during, or after their time in office. Behind every historic decision and televised speech lies a very human narrative where heads of state can step away from the pressure, grab a drink, and take a breather just like the rest of us.
We're going to take a deep dive into the bars and taverns that played host to some of the past presidents of the United States. For some, these places were regular hangout spots long before they became president. For others, these were spaces where they could connect with fellow political figures, have serious discussions, and even make decisions that impacted the nation. While we are quite aware of the steakhouses that the United States presidents liked eat at, it's the bars and taverns they frequented that will give us a true glimpse into what life was like for the heads of states. These watering holes offer more than just drinks — they serve as time capsules, preserving the untold stories and personal moments of some of America's most powerful leaders.
Fraunces Tavern
Nestled in the heart of Lower Manhattan, this tavern is not only one of New York City's oldest surviving buildings it's also one of the most iconic presidential watering holes in American history. The Fraunces Tavern was another spot that George Washington liked to drink at. It is famous for being the place where he addressed his troops for the very last time at the end of the Revolutionary War in 1783 in the Long Room. Its owner, Samuel Fraunces, was not only a dedicated patriot and known supporter of the revolution, but also served at Washington's executive residences as a steward.
Today, Fraunces Tavern still stands as both a museum and functioning restaurant, preserving its 18th-century atmosphere. Visitors can explore rooms that once echoed with the voices of revolutionaries and even raise a glass in the same tavern where Washington made history with heartfelt words and a final toast. It's more than just a restaurant, Fraunces Tavern is a rare place where visitors can truly experience a piece of living history, one where the founding of a nation and the end of a war were marked not just by formal declarations, but by shared drinks, laughs and lasting farewells.
City Tavern
City Tavern in Philadelphia was a central gathering place for America's Founding Fathers during the Revolutionary era. It was opened in 1773 and hosted prominent figures such as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and John Adams. According to the National Park Service, John Adams was quoted saying City Tavern was "the most genteel tavern in America." Although the original building was badly damaged by a fire in 1834 and destroyed by fire 1854. It has an exact replica of the building that was built in 1975. Thomas Jefferson also had a recipe of his own for brewing ale that is currently being featured in its menu today.
George Washington was also a regular at City Tavern — notably, in 1787, when he attended a farewell dinner at the tavern where he and 55 guests consumed a substantial amount of alcohol, including 54 bottles of Madeira and 60 bottles of claret. This tavern also played host to several important gatherings, including the first Fourth of July celebration in 1777 and closing dinner of the Constitutional Convention. Its role as both a political and social hub during America's formative years remains unmatched. Even in replica form, it serves as a physical link to the country's revolutionary origins.
Indian Queen Tavern
The Indian Queen Tavern was once a prominent inn and tavern located in Philadelphia during the late 18th and early 19th centuries. It served as a lodging and meeting place for political figures and travelers alike. Thomas Jefferson was rumored to have written one of his drafts for the Declaration of Independence at this tavern, perhaps while enjoying a pint of ale. However, this has largely been rejected and most historians agree that Jefferson penned the Declaration of Independence at a house that he rented from Jacob Graff, now known as the Graff House. The idea that the Indian Queen Tavern was the writing site is now considered a 19th-century myth, though he did stay and drink at the tavern during his time in Philadelphia.
Thomas Jefferson also apparently had a room that was specifically for him on the second floor where he would go to just write and study. The Indian Queen was known for its central location in the young city and for hosting prominent figures of the era. The building no longer exists, but its historical significance remains as part of Jefferson's time in Philadelphia.
Gadsby's Tavern
Gadsby's Tavern was one of George Washington's favorite restaurants, and it's popular for not only being a go-to food spot in the late 1700s, but also a place for business, political, and social gatherings. In 1798 and 1799, the tavern hosted "Birthnight Balls" in honor of George Washington and he attended both events. Although it has been centuries since the first ball, Gadsby's Tavern has managed to maintain the tradition of honoring America's first president every year in February. Other past presidents who were regulars at the tavern include John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and James Monroe.
While the original building was almost demolished in the early 20th century, Gadsby's Tavern still stands today as a carefully preserved piece of American history, offering visitors a glimpse into the social life of early presidents. Located in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, the tavern today operates as both a museum and a restaurant, allowing guests to dine in the same space where early American leaders once gathered. Whether you're a history buff, a foodie, or simply curious, Gadsby's Tavern allows you to step back in time and experience the warm hospitality that once welcomed America's founding fathers.
McSorley's Old Ale House
Opened in 1854, McSorley's Old Ale House is one of the oldest continuously operating bars in New York City and is known for serving only two kinds of ale — light and dark. In 1860, Abraham Lincoln reportedly visited the bar just after giving a speech at Cooper Union. To date, McSorley's has a framed announcement of the newspaper article that announced the President's death as well as a framed wanted poster of his assassin, John Wilkes Booth, right next to it. Ulysses S. Grant is also said to have stopped by the bar during his time while Theodore Roosevelt would go to the bar when he was New York City Police Commissioner in the 1890s.
Located in the East Village, McSorley's remained a male-only establishment until it was legally forced to open its doors to women through a court order in 1970. The bar still has a lot of its original artifacts, including newspaper clippings, photos, and memorabilia linked to its historical guests. McSorley's is still operating at its original location on East 7th Street, serving beer in mugs and maintaining much of its 19th-century decor.
Old Ebbitt Grill
The Old Ebbitt Grill was founded in 1856 and is considered to be one of Washington's oldest surviving saloons. It became a popular gathering spot for political figures, including several past presidents of the United States such as Theodore Roosevelt, Andrew Johnson, Grover Cleveland, and Warren Harding. Known for enjoying a stiff drink, Cleveland frequented Washington saloons during his terms. He got to a point where he was drinking up to four beers a day — his own version of cutting down — after making a pact with a friend to reduce his alcohol intake. While Old Ebbitt Grill's original building has been relocated and reconstructed multiple times, the place continues to operate near the White House and maintains its legacy as a historic spot for drinks.
To this day, the Old Ebbitt Grill remains a popular hub for political gatherings, especially during major events in the capital. In recent years, it has drawn large crowds during the 2017 inauguration of President Donald Trump, with people filling the space to watch the ceremony and take in the atmosphere of the historic moment, and again at his second inauguration in 2025. Its close proximity to the White House and long-standing reputation as a political watering hole continue to make it a go-to spot for locals, tourists, journalists, and political insiders during presidential transitions and national events.
Martin's Tavern
Washington D.C. has its share of pubs and lounges that draw in the city's current and rising political stars and Martin's Tavern is a staple watering hole. Located in the Georgetown neighborhood it's known for its long history of hosting political figures. One of its most notable presidential associations is with John F. Kennedy. Kennedy was a frequent visitor to Martin's during his time as a congressman and senator and he is said to have gone to the tavern every Sunday after mass when he lived two blocks away from Martin's. According to the tavern's records and longstanding local accounts, booth number three is where he is said to have proposed to Jacqueline Bouvier in 1953. The booth is now marked and remains a popular attraction for visitors.
Martin's Tavern continues to operate in its original location, preserving its ties to Washington's political and presidential history. The tavern has shared a number of accounts of Kennedy's regular visits and noted how he often came in alone or with close friends. Photographs and memorabilia from the Kennedy era still hang on the tavern's walls, documenting his connection to the place.
The Red Fox Inn and Tavern
The Red Fox Inn & Tavern was opened in Virginia in 1728 and was later a place where John F.Kennedy hosted many meetings and press conferences. It was used as a hospital and headquarters for the Confederate Army in the 1860s. This was a carefully strategic move as war strategy would be done upstairs and wounded soldiers would be cared for in the tavern's rooms below. Over a century later, the tavern would find itself playing host to another pivotal figure in American history: President John F. Kennedy. One of the most notable events was a press conference held in the J.E.B. Stuart Room, a space that remains preserved today. The location's privacy and distance from Washington made it a very fitting venue for discreet discussions, briefings, and strategy sessions.
Also, Jacqueline Kennedy was known to stay at the inn during her fox hunting visits to the area. The Red Fox Inn & Tavern still operates today and maintains its historical charm and is likely the place where John F.Kennedy enjoyed the imported beer he liked to drink. Its rich history and presidential connection continue to draw visitors from around the world. Whether for its colonial ambiance, wartime legacy, or just to sit where past leaders once sat, the Red Fox Inn & Tavern remains a treasured landmark woven into the fabric of United States history.
The Original Pinkie Masters
Apparently Pinkie Masters in Savannah, Georgia is said to have the best jukebox selection in town, and people flock to it because of its cheap beer. While the words cheap and president may not seem to fit well in the same sentence, Jimmy Carter and its mix of other famous patrons seemingly made it work. The bar was opened in 1953 and was originally called the Rainbow Grill. The bar's owner, Luis Christopher Masterpolis (nicknamed Pinkie), was one of the first supporters for Jimmy Carter and this resulted in the latter regularly visiting the bar while he was campaigning as a state senator and then as Georgia's governor.
While we know that Jimmy Carter's White House dinners were just as wholesome as he was, the meals from Pinkie Masters might have been of sentimental value to him. This is because when a plaque was being re-erected in 2017 in Jimmy Carter's honor, it is said that he wrote to the establishment saying, "I will always remember the times I had at your establishment. When I ran for Governor, Pinkie himself was one of my most important supporters. And when I was back in Savannah as President of the United States, I will never forget standing on the bar to say thank you." Today, Pinkie Masters continues to operate, preserving its rich history and the legacy of its association with President Jimmy Carter.
O'Farrells Pub
President Ronald Reagan's visits to O'Farrells Pub in his ancestral village ofBallyporeen, Ireland quite literally changed the trajectory of its success as one of its previous managers, Patrick Brennan, was quoted saying, ”there are a lot of people in town, and they all spend — Ronald Reagan has really put us on the map.” Reagan apparently ordered a glass of Smithwick's Ale during his visit — which quickly turned into a popular order for people that went to the pub after him. The pub, which was originally owned by John and Mary O'Farrell, had already honored Reagan by naming a lounge after him prior to his visit. Following the presidential visit, the entire establishment gained international recognition.
Years later, in 2004, the interior of O'Farrell's Pub was transported to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, where it was meticulously reconstructed as a permanent exhibit. This was after the library's chairman of the board of trustees, Frederick J. Ryan Jr, had traveled to the pub to have a taste of what Ronald Reagan could not seem to stop talking about. Coincidentally, he arrived there just in time to find out that the pub's owners were in the process of selling it, piece by piece, and he came up with a great plan of transporting the entire interior to America instead. Today, visitors to the Reagan Library get to experience a slice of Irish hospitality, exactly as the former president fondly remembered it.
The Dubliner
The Dubliner, located near Union Station in Washington, is also known for its traditional Irish atmosphere and political clientele. In 2012, the first president to have beer brewed in the White House, Barack Obama visited the pub on St. Patrick's Day, where he drank Guinness, greeted patrons, and took some pictures with them.
During this visit, Obama was pictured sharing a laugh with his Irish cousin, Henry Healy, a pub owner from another place, Ollie Hayes. The visit was part of his public celebration of his Irish heritage and came shortly after a meeting with the Irish Prime Minister. The pub has long been popular among politicians, Capitol Hill staffers, and visiting dignitaries. Obama's stop at The Dubliner added to its reputation as a regular haunt for figures in U.S. political life.
The pub continues to operate and remains a known spot for both locals and political visitors. Since it was founded in 1974, The Dubliner has attracted numerous political figures due to its close proximity to Capitol Hill. Obama's 2012 visit was not the first time the pub had hosted prominent guests, but it brought renewed attention to the establishment. The event was widely covered by the media and is still being referenced by patrons and staff. Booths and tables from that day remain in regular use, albeit with no formal plaque, but the visit is still well remembered.