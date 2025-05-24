This Shrimp & Crab Risotto Al Limone Tastes Straight Out Of Italy

A hearty, savory risotto shouldn't be reserved for restaurant dining only. Yes, a homemade version requires a little time spent stirring at the stovetop. But, when you take that first delicious bite, it'll be one hundred percent worth it, especially when the dish in question is this elegant seafood risotto al limone. Brought to us by Catherine Brookes, this recipe features the delicate brininess of shrimp and crab meat combined with the zesty kick of lemon, which makes for an exceptionally complementary pairing. It's a flavor-packed, sophisticated dish that's perfect for serving at a dinner party or date night, and making it will take up less than an hour of your time.

You'll start by briefly pan-frying the shrimp until they're pink all over, then they can be set aside whilst you start on the risotto base. Onions and garlic add plenty of aromatic richness, fish stock carries the seafood flavor, and peas add a pop of color and natural sweetness. And lemon is most definitely the star of the recipe here. We use both the zest and juice to transform the dish's overall flavor profile with a generous dose of citrusy brightness. Once your stirring stint is up and the stock has been fully absorbed, the rice will take on an irresistibly creamy texture, serving as the ultimate accompaniment to the meaty shrimp and tender crab.