This Shrimp & Crab Risotto Al Limone Tastes Straight Out Of Italy
A hearty, savory risotto shouldn't be reserved for restaurant dining only. Yes, a homemade version requires a little time spent stirring at the stovetop. But, when you take that first delicious bite, it'll be one hundred percent worth it, especially when the dish in question is this elegant seafood risotto al limone. Brought to us by Catherine Brookes, this recipe features the delicate brininess of shrimp and crab meat combined with the zesty kick of lemon, which makes for an exceptionally complementary pairing. It's a flavor-packed, sophisticated dish that's perfect for serving at a dinner party or date night, and making it will take up less than an hour of your time.
You'll start by briefly pan-frying the shrimp until they're pink all over, then they can be set aside whilst you start on the risotto base. Onions and garlic add plenty of aromatic richness, fish stock carries the seafood flavor, and peas add a pop of color and natural sweetness. And lemon is most definitely the star of the recipe here. We use both the zest and juice to transform the dish's overall flavor profile with a generous dose of citrusy brightness. Once your stirring stint is up and the stock has been fully absorbed, the rice will take on an irresistibly creamy texture, serving as the ultimate accompaniment to the meaty shrimp and tender crab.
Gather the ingredients for this seafood risotto al limone
To make this seafood risotto al limone, you'll first need some raw shrimp that have been peeled and deveined. Fry this in some olive oil, with a pinch of salt and black pepper. Then, for the base of the risotto, there's finely diced onion, minced garlic, and arborio rice. To this, you'll add fish stock, canned jumbo crab meat, frozen peas, butter, lemon zest/juice, and chopped fresh parsley.
What pairs well with risotto al limone?
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 8 ounces raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- 1 small onion, finely diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 ½ cups arborio rice
- 6 cups fish stock
- 5 ounce can of jumbo crab meat, drained
- ¾ cup frozen peas
- 2 tablespoons butter
- The juice and zest of 1 large lemon
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
Directions
- Add one tablespoon of the olive to a large high-sided frying pan over medium-high heat.
- Add the shrimp, sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste, and cook for about two minutes per side, until cooked through. Set aside.
- Add the remaining oil to the pan and reduce the heat to medium. Saute the onion until softened, for about 5 minutes.
- Add the garlic and continue sauteing for another minute.
- Add the rice and cook for two minutes, stirring frequently.
- Gradually add the fish stock, about half a cupful at a time, stirring constantly until each addition has absorbed into the rice. Keep going until you've used up almost all of the broth and the rice is tender. This should take about 25 minutes.
- When you pour in the last bit of stock, add the cooked shrimp, crab meat, and peas. Stir well and continue cooking for a final two to three minutes to heat everything through.
- Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the butter, lemon juice and zest, and parsley. Season the risotto to taste with salt and black pepper.
- Let everything sit for a final five minutes before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|554
|Total Fat
|16.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|144.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|68.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.8 g
|Total Sugars
|2.7 g
|Sodium
|1,405.9 mg
|Protein
|32.7 g
What other types of seafood could I add to this risotto?
The combination of shrimp and crab meat offers a brilliant contrast of textures in this risotto al limone, but you can certainly swap in some other types of seafood if preferred. One particularly great option would be fresh squid. This can be sliced into rings and pan-fried in oil or butter before it's stirred into the risotto at the same time that you'd typically add the shrimp and crab. White fish, such as cod or halibut, would work wonderfully, too. Just bake or poach the fish separately beforehand, and flake it into chunks, again adding these to the risotto towards the end of cooking.
If mussels are a must-have, these can certainly be incorporated into the risotto. Make sure to clean and debeard the mussels first, then steam them in broth, perhaps with a splash of white wine, until the shells have opened. The cooked mussels can then be arranged on top of each bowlful of risotto before serving. And, we can't forget scallops, which would fit in beautifully here. Scallops are pretty versatile, with cooking method options including pan-searing, steaming, or grilling, so prepare them as you wish, and simply place them atop your finished risotto.
Can I incorporate some extra veggies?
If you want to boost the nutrient content of this risotto, you can absolutely throw in some additional veggies of your choice. Green vegetables work especially well alongside the zesty, savory flavors (hence the peas), so sticking with this theme is a safe bet. Chopped green beans, zucchini, or asparagus would all fit into the risotto amazingly. These can be sauteed in the pan towards the start of the recipe, after the onions have finished cooking and before you add the garlic. Broccoli is another great option. Just dice the florets finely to ensure they soften with ease. If you'd like to incorporate something leafy, like kale or spinach, stir this into the risotto when you add the shrimp and crab, as it'll only take a few minutes to wilt down.
Cherry tomatoes also taste great with seafood and lemon, making them another ideal addition to the dish. If you'd prefer the tomatoes to be soft and falling apart, slice them into halves and add them at the same time as the garlic. Or, to retain some bite, you can add them later, alongside the seafood. To give the risotto a sweet and tangy makeover, you could even toss in some chopped sun-dried tomatoes. These can simply be sauteed alongside the onion.