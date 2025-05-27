Unusual Rules Aldi Employees Have To Follow

Aldi is known the world over for its relentless pursuit of efficiency and cost-cutting, which it passes on to customers with lower prices. To maintain its profit margins, the no-frills grocery chain hires fewer employees per store and trains them to focus on essential tasks. You won't see Aldi workers carefully stocking displays, corralling shopping carts, or even answering phone calls from customers. For Aldi, time is money, and the store enforces some unusual rules to ensure its employees make the most of every moment they're on the clock.

Aldi workers have revealed what it's like to work for the chain, saying that the job can be stressful and backbreaking. A smaller staff means every employee must know how to do multiple tasks. That's a far cry from your typical supermarket with dedicated employees stocking shelves, working the deli counter (which Aldi doesn't have), and even greeting shoppers. At least Aldi has a reputation for paying its workers well. Perks include company-matching 401(k) plans, decent paid time off and health insurance, and annual raises. To reap these benefits, however, employees must abide by some strange rules designed to keep them as productive as possible. As weird as the rules are, they seem to work — Aldi was ranked the top grocery store for value, according to a 2023 consumer survey report by Market Force Information.