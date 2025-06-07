These BBQ Chicken Lettuce Wraps Are Fast, Fresh & Flavor-Packed

One of the best things about tortilla wraps is how wonderfully versatile they are. There are a huge array of fillings you can load them up with, but we'd argue that we're about to share one of the very best combos out there. These BBQ chicken lettuce wraps with crunchy veggies, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, offer the perfect contrast of crisp and hearty textures. And, the sweet and tangy taste of the barbecue chicken fits in oh-so beautifully alongside the fresh, crisp veggies and rich cheddar cheese. The result is a quick, easy meal that's light yet satisfying.

This recipe makes use of pre-cooked chicken breasts, so there's no frying or roasting required here. You'll simply shred the meat and toss it with plenty of barbecue sauce before adding it to the wraps along with the layers of vibrant salad veggies. The beauty of this recipe is that you can customize which veggies go into the wrap, but we'll touch more on that down the line. Toss your completed barbecue chicken lettuce wraps into a lunch box with your favorite snacks, and you've got a midday treat you'll be looking forward to all morning.