These BBQ Chicken Lettuce Wraps Are Fast, Fresh & Flavor-Packed
One of the best things about tortilla wraps is how wonderfully versatile they are. There are a huge array of fillings you can load them up with, but we'd argue that we're about to share one of the very best combos out there. These BBQ chicken lettuce wraps with crunchy veggies, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, offer the perfect contrast of crisp and hearty textures. And, the sweet and tangy taste of the barbecue chicken fits in oh-so beautifully alongside the fresh, crisp veggies and rich cheddar cheese. The result is a quick, easy meal that's light yet satisfying.
This recipe makes use of pre-cooked chicken breasts, so there's no frying or roasting required here. You'll simply shred the meat and toss it with plenty of barbecue sauce before adding it to the wraps along with the layers of vibrant salad veggies. The beauty of this recipe is that you can customize which veggies go into the wrap, but we'll touch more on that down the line. Toss your completed barbecue chicken lettuce wraps into a lunch box with your favorite snacks, and you've got a midday treat you'll be looking forward to all morning.
Gather the ingredients to make these BBQ chicken lettuce wraps with crunchy veggies
Start by grabbing some medium-sized flour tortillas. You'll first spread these with a layer of mayonnaise. Then, for the fillings, there's cooked chicken breasts, barbecue sauce, shredded lettuce, pickled red onion slices, shredded cheddar cheese, and some thinly sliced carrot and cucumber.
Step 1: Shred the chicken
Shred the chicken breasts with forks.
Step 2: Coat shredded chicken in barbecue sauce
Add the shredded chicken to a bowl and stir in the barbecue sauce.
Step 3: Spread mayonnaise onto tortillas
Spread 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise onto each of the 4 tortillas.
Step 4: Add lettuce and pickled onions
Add some shredded lettuce and pickled onion slices to the lower center area of each tortilla.
Step 5: Layer on the barbecue chicken
Spoon barbecue chicken on top of the lettuce.
Step 6: Sprinkle cheese on top
Sprinkle shredded cheese onto the chicken.
Step 7: Add cucumber and carrot
Top with the cucumber and carrot slices.
Step 8: Roll the wraps
Roll up the wraps by folding the sides inwards then tightly rolling from the bottom up to securely enclose the fillings.
Step 9: Serve the barbecue chicken lettuce wraps
Serve the barbecue chicken wraps with sides of your choice.
What to serve with BBQ chicken lettuce wraps
BBQ Chicken Lettuce Wraps With Crunchy Veggies Recipe
Lunch just got a little more exciting thanks to this BBQ chicken lettuce wrap recipe, which also comes loaded with plenty of fresh and crunchy veggies.
Ingredients
- 2 small chicken breasts, cooked
- ⅓ cup barbecue sauce, or more to taste
- 4 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 4 medium-sized flour tortillas
- 1 cup shredded lettuce
- ¼ cup pickled red onion slices
- ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
- ¼ large carrot, thinly sliced
- ¼ cucumber, thinly sliced
Directions
- Shred the chicken breasts with forks.
- Add the shredded chicken to a bowl and stir in the barbecue sauce.
- Spread 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise onto each of the 4 tortillas.
- Add some shredded lettuce and pickled onion slices to the lower center area of each tortilla.
- Spoon barbecue chicken on top of the lettuce.
- Sprinkle shredded cheese onto the chicken.
- Top with the cucumber and carrot slices.
- Roll up the wraps by folding the sides inwards then tightly rolling from the bottom up to securely enclose the fillings.
- Serve the barbecue chicken wraps with sides of your choice.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|475
|Total Fat
|22.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|94.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|36.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.9 g
|Total Sugars
|10.2 g
|Sodium
|829.1 mg
|Protein
|30.8 g
Can I use a different kind of sauce on the chicken?
While we recommend you give the barbecue chicken option a try, switching things up is no problem. If you'd prefer something a little spicier, try tossing the shredded chicken with some Buffalo sauce. This will add a distinct tangy heat for a wrap with a punchier finish. And, you can always balance this out by spreading some cool ranch dressing onto the wrap before adding the fillings. A milder option is sweet chili sauce. This leans a touch sweeter than the barbecue sauce, and of course brings more warmth. Hoisin sauce is another way to introduce a balanced sweetness, with its tangy, umami-rich flavor profile.
Creamier sauces can work just as well here, too. A blue cheese sauce would taste wonderful paired with the chicken, bringing a sharp richness and making the wrap feel that bit more indulgent. A simple garlic mayo would be another excellent choice, or you could whip up a Caesar dressing with plenty of zesty lemon and tangy Dijon mustard. This would taste wonderful combined with some shaved Parmesan cheese.
What other veggies would work well in this BBQ chicken wrap?
Don't feel that you have to limit yourself to the veggies suggested in this recipe. You can absolutely throw in some extras, or switch things out depending on what's left in your fridge. To stick with the crunchy theme, try adding some sliced bell peppers, radish, or shredded red cabbage to the wrap. These are all ideal for adding color and keeping things fresh. Another option that's sure to bring plenty of bite is layering on some sugar snap peas. Celery would work well too, either sliced into long, thin strips or finely diced and scattered over the chicken.
To build on that all-important textural contrast, feel free to incorporate some vegetables with less crunch, such as creamy sliced avocado, diced tomatoes, or roasted corn. Cooked and shredded beets would also add a nice pop of color, while diced green onions would add a nice and mild onion flavor without overpowering the rest of the ingredients.