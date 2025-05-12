This Shredded Buffalo Chicken Wrap Recipe Brings The Heat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Buffalo chicken wings are a wonderful thing, but they are not the easiest food to make at home, nor are they the most nutritious. This shredded Buffalo chicken wrap brings all of the flavors you love from a plate of wings to a meal that is both easy to pack for lunch and a bit lighter. All that Buffalo chicken flavor in a meal that you can bring to work with you? That's hard to argue with.

At its core, Buffalo chicken is about the sauce. In this recipe, we start with the basics, butter and Frank's Red Hot — which is all there was to the original recipe — but we class things up with a touch of honey for sweetness, garlic powder for oomph, and Worcestershire for a layer of umami complexity. Mixed into shredded chicken, it's already delicious. But we don't stop there. Buffalo wings demand some crunchy vegetables, so diced carrots and celery go into the chicken as well. At this point, you can think of it almost as a Buffalo chicken salad.

To qualify as a wrap, the chicken needs to go inside a large flour tortilla — but it shouldn't be alone in there. A crunchy lettuce leaf and a couple of tomato slices complete the wrap qualifications, but the finishing touches on the Buffalo wing experience come in the form of blue cheese crumbles and a drizzle of ranch dressing. All together, it is a plate of wings wrapped up in a tortilla (and a perfect lunch).