Old-School Southern Breakfasts You Need To Try Before You Die

Light and healthy eating fads may come and go through the ages, but hearty old-school Southern breakfasts never go out of style. These satisfying spreads are always waiting in the background as a more filling alternative to the low-cal, low-carb options that have slid to the front of the table. While there are so many outdated old-school breakfasts no one eats today, Southern breakfasts retain their beloved status. They may not be nutritious enough to be indulged in on a daily basis, but there's no denying they hit the spot when you wake up with a grumble in your stomach and a hankering for something rich and flavorful.

The traditions of Southern breakfasts stem from a variety of sources, each with an origin that tells a story about the people who created them. Whether you find them on a diner menu or choose to re-create them in your own home kitchen, some Southern breakfasts are undeniable must-try creations every self-respecting daybreak dining connoisseur should add to their eating agendas. They're some of the best breakfast recipes around.