These Grilled Pork Chops Are Smothered In Sweet, Sticky Magic

Pork pairs so well with a sweet and sticky sauce, and Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins hones in on this fact with this delicious recipe. Her grilled pork chops with honey butter BBQ sauce combine familiar flavors in novel ways, resulting in a dish that is perfectly savory and sweet. "This is one sticky-icky-icky pork chop — in the best way possible," she raves. There are lots of directions to take when concocting a sauce for pork chops, and Watkins shares, "I was inspired by NOLA-style BBQ shrimp with its rich, buttery, bold, smoky, and spicy combination of ingredients."

Watkins doesn't stop there though, instead adding a sweet element to the flavor palate to enhance every bite. "Thanks to the honey, the sauce becomes nicely emulsified with the butter, and clings perfectly to the grilled pork chops creating this encapsulation of deliciousness," she describes. If you're wondering just how delicious, she asserts, "I am making this recipe all summer long."