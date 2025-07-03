14 Best New Fast Food Items Of 2025 (So Far)

It may only be halfway over, but 2025 has already been a banner year for sensational fast food items making their dazzling debuts. From creative sandwiches that expand the concept of a classic burger to impressive dessert creations designed to get your sweet tooth in a frenzy, no region of the menu has been missed. No matter what you crave when you cruise through the drive-thru, the fast food world has been busy making sure you have all sorts of new noshes to try.

If you haven't kept up with developments in the fast food sphere between January and June, it's high time you take a look at some of the most intriguing introductions around. It's easier terrain to traverse if you have a map to help you out, which is where this round up of the best new fast food items of 2025 comes in handy. Whether you're a devoted Wendy's fan or a diehard McDonald's customer, prepare to be tempted by entirely new tastes and clever twists on familiar favorites that bring novelty to your usual order.