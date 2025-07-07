The Biggest Chicken Salad Recalls US History

Technically, a chicken salad isn't the same thing as a salad with chicken in it. Whereas the latter category includes anything from a chicken Caesar to, say, a Southern fried chicken salad, the former is very specifically a mix of chicken and mayo, with various fruits, veggies, and, sometimes, nuts. A basic chicken salad recipe can include ingredients such as celery, green onion, walnuts, or even grapes. Just about as often as it's served on its own, a chicken salad will make up the bulk of a chicken salad sandwich.

That definition is worth clarifying because chicken salads have been recalled frequently enough for this list to omit incidents merely involving salads with chicken in them. With that said, determining the biggest of the bunch meant combing through the history of chicken salad recalls on the likes of the Food Industry Counsel website. Any case in which 5,000 pounds or more of products that at least largely included chicken salad were recalled ended up making the list. Based on these criteria, each of the following is one of the biggest chicken salad recalls in U.S. history.