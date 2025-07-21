This Copycat Popeyes Blackened Ranch Sauce Tastes Like The Real Deal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No Popeyes order is complete without a flavorful sauce to complement that crispy, succulent chicken. And, amongst the popular fast food chain's offerings is its beloved blackened ranch. This sauce features a creamy base that's been infused with blackened seasoning — a perfectly balanced combination of herbs and spices. It has a wonderfully tangy, savory, and slightly smoky taste, that along with being a fitting match for chicken, complements a range of other foods beautifully.

With Popeyes' blackened ranch long being a hit in their restaurants, the sauce is actually available in bottle form too. But, for those who want the freshest taste possible or who don't want to commit to purchasing a whole bottle, there's an even easier way to make blackened ranch a reality in your home — make it yourself! In fact, whipping up a copycat version of this classic is surprisingly simple, thanks to this copycat Popeyes' blackened ranch recipe from developer Catherine Brookes. With a handful of everyday ingredients, you can create a sauce that tastes remarkably like the real deal. We'd even argue that this homemade take on the Popeyes staple is better than the store-bought version, being super fresh, and free from any additives. Plus, this sauce recipe can be whipped up in mere minutes, so you really can't go wrong with such a simple but tasty homemade option.