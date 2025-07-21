This Copycat Popeyes Blackened Ranch Sauce Tastes Like The Real Deal
No Popeyes order is complete without a flavorful sauce to complement that crispy, succulent chicken. And, amongst the popular fast food chain's offerings is its beloved blackened ranch. This sauce features a creamy base that's been infused with blackened seasoning — a perfectly balanced combination of herbs and spices. It has a wonderfully tangy, savory, and slightly smoky taste, that along with being a fitting match for chicken, complements a range of other foods beautifully.
With Popeyes' blackened ranch long being a hit in their restaurants, the sauce is actually available in bottle form too. But, for those who want the freshest taste possible or who don't want to commit to purchasing a whole bottle, there's an even easier way to make blackened ranch a reality in your home — make it yourself! In fact, whipping up a copycat version of this classic is surprisingly simple, thanks to this copycat Popeyes' blackened ranch recipe from developer Catherine Brookes. With a handful of everyday ingredients, you can create a sauce that tastes remarkably like the real deal. We'd even argue that this homemade take on the Popeyes staple is better than the store-bought version, being super fresh, and free from any additives. Plus, this sauce recipe can be whipped up in mere minutes, so you really can't go wrong with such a simple but tasty homemade option.
Pairs well with copycat Popeyes blackened ranch sauce
Creamy and savory with just the right smoky, spicy kick, this copycat Popeyes blackened ranch sauce is just as tasty as the real thing.
Ingredients
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- ⅓ cup sour cream
- ⅓ cup buttermilk
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons dried parsley
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon dried dill
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper
Directions
- Add the mayonnaise, sour cream, buttermilk, and lemon juice to a mixing bowl.
- Stir well to combine.
- Add the seasonings.
- Mix again until fully combined.
- Transfer the sauce to your serving bowl of choice and let it chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
- Serve the blackened ranch with your favorite dippers, such as crudites and crackers.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|151
|Total Fat
|16.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|11.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|1.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.2 g
|Total Sugars
|0.7 g
|Sodium
|123.9 mg
|Protein
|0.5 g
How can I make this blackened ranch sauce spicier?
Popeyes blackened ranch is not particularly spicy in nature, offering more of a smoky, aromatic flavor profile. The dash of cayenne pepper in the recipe adds just a hint of warmth, which balances the creaminess of the sauce beautifully, but it's not an overly spicy addition by any means. However, if you prefer your sauces on the punchier side, you can absolutely introduce some extra spice. The simplest way to do this is with the addition of extra cayenne pepper. Start by increasing the quantity to ¼ teaspoon, give the sauce a taste, and add more if desired. Alternatively, you could heat things up with a splash of your favorite hot sauce. Sriracha is great for boosting the garlicky flavor as well as adding warmth, while the slightly bolder tabasco sauce is ideal for maximizing the spice level.
If you fancy introducing a little texture into your homemade blackened ranch, try stirring in some finely diced fresh jalapeño or Serrano peppers. Alternatively, you could toss everything into a food processor and blitz the roughly chopped chilis with the other ingredients, to maintain the classic smooth texture.
What are some ways to use this sauce other that on salad?
Ranch sauce is of course a classic addition to a fresh, crunchy salad, and we know how spectacular this blackened version tastes when dolloped into a chicken sandwich. But, there are plenty of other delicious ways to enjoy this copycat delight. A fantastic option is to serve it as a dip, alongside a selection of your favorite dippers. Sticks of carrot, cucumber, bell pepper, or celery will work brilliantly here, as will crackers, pretzels, or crostini.
Another mouth-watering way to use blackened ranch is drizzled atop a batch of crispy potato skins, where the creamy, cooling sauce will contrast the hearty base wonderfully. It's also amazing for spooning over a steaming bowlful of chili, or stirring through some freshly cooked pasta. You could even try drizzling the sauce over grilled corn, for a Popeyes-inspired take on elotes, or serving it with pan-fried salmon for a delightfully rich finish.