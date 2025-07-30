Fast Food Baked Goods That Are Way More Unhealthy Than You Think

You're in a hurry, the drive-thru speaker crackles, and the words just tumble out: "Oh, and throw in a cookie." Or maybe you're popping into Starbucks for a caffeine fix when an Iced Lemon Loaf gives you that come-hither look. It's just a little treat, right? But some of those innocent-looking baked goods aren't as innocent as they seem. Based on Food & Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines, that Iced Lemon Loaf just took up 40% of your daily limit for saturated fat. And it's not alone.

We've collected a tasty-but-troublesome lineup — each culprit qualifies as "high" in saturated fat, added sugars, and/or sodium according to FDA guidelines (read more about our criteria at the end of the article). There's a muffin at Dunkin' that can wipe out your entire day's added sugars quota before sunrise. Domino's molten Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes erupt with half your daily saturated fat in just a couple of forkfuls. The salt content in Dairy Queen Pretzel Sticks would make an ocean blush.

Rest assured, we're not here to make anyone embarrassed about their food choices. We love fast food baked goods, too. But a quick glance at the nutrition facts, at least every now and then, helps us find that sweet spot between healthy choices and worthwhile treats. If we know a Cinnabon Caramel PecanBon serves up 150% of our daily added sugar limit, maybe we'll enjoy half of it today and save the other half for... five minutes from now. Everything in moderation, right?