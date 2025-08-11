The Cuban Sandwich Just Got A Bold Breakfast Makeover

By Patterson Watkins  and Mashed Staff
two cuban-style breakfast sandwiches Patterson Watkins/Mashed

"Do you ever have those moments, when you haven't eaten 'a thing' in a while, and when you have it, it is like falling in love all over again?" Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins sure knows how to sell a dish, describing this Cuban-style breakfast sandwich as "lost love found." According to her, "Cuban sandwiches are as close to culinary perfection as you can come — salty, savory, zesty, tangy, melty-cheesy, with little toasty crispy bits (swoon)." Whether or not your sandwich hierarchy looks the same, there's something to be said about a loaded pork sandwich with a citrusy cumin-spiced marinade and sharp, tangy onion and pickle garnishes. 

Watkins takes it a step further by modifying the sandwich for a breakfast/brunch feel. As she notes, "The typical/traditional sandwich is a layered masterpiece of mojo roasted pork loin, deli-sliced ham, Swiss cheese, pickle chips/slices, and mustard — all married together on pillowy white loaf-like pan-Cubano rolls." To retain the sandwich's character, she keeps the main components the same, making a few breakfast-inspired tweaks, such as using pork roll, English muffins, and fried eggs. "That rich, oozy yolk combines with the buttery mustard spread, mojo marinated pork, and crispy, skillet-caramelized pork roll – it also melts into all those English muffin nooks and crannies, too. Pure deliciousness, breakfast addition."

Gather the ingredients for this Cuban-style breakfast sandwich

cuban-style breakfast sandwich ingredients Patterson Watkins/Mashed

To make the marinated pork loin, you'll need garlic cloves (peeled and minced), yellow onion (minced), olive oil, orange juice, lime juice, salt, dried oregano, ground cumin, black pepper, and a pork loin. Then, to assemble the sandwich, get olive oil, eggs, pork roll or Taylor ham slices, large or king-sized English muffins (split), softened salted butter, yellow or Dijon mustard, Swiss cheese slices, sliced red onion, sliced cornichons or dill pickles, and hot sauce.

Step 1: Make the mojo marinade

mojo marinade in bowl Patterson Watkins/Mashed

To make the mojo marinade, place the garlic, onion, oil, orange juice, lime juice, salt, oregano, cumin, and black pepper in a large bowl, whisk to combine.

Step 2: Marinate the pork overnight

pork loin in sealed bag with marinade Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Place the pork loin in a zipper baggie and cover with the marinade. Seal and refrigerate overnight.

Step 3: Preheat the oven

digital oven temperature display Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Once the pork loin has marinated, preheat the oven to 400 F.

Step 4: Prep the skillet

skillet lined with tin foil Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Line an oven-proof skillet with aluminum foil.

Step 5: Roast the pork

marinated pork loin in tin-foil-lined skillet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Place the pork loin in the prepared skillet, drizzle with a few spoonfuls of the marinade, and roast for 40 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 145 F.

Step 6: Heat oil in a skillet

oil heating in skillet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

While the pork is roasting, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat.

Step 7: Fry the eggs

egg cooking in skillet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Once hot, add the eggs, and cook until the egg whites are firm and the yolk is runny, about 3 minutes. (Feel free to cook the eggs to your liking and desired doneness.)

Step 8: Set the fried eggs aside

four fried eggs on plate Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Remove the eggs from the skillet and set aside.

Step 9: Cut slits in pork roll

sliced pork roll on cutting board Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Slice 4 slits into the pork roll (this will help keep the pork roll from ballooning).

Step 10: Brown the pork roll in a skillet

pork roll cooking in skillet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Place the prepped pork roll into the skillet and cook for 2 minutes per side or until slightly caramelized around the edges.

Step 11: Set the skillet aside

browned pork roll slices in skillet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Remove the skillet from the heat and set aside.

Step 12: Remove the pork from oven

cooked pork loin in skillet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Once the pork loin has roasted, remove it from the oven, and set it aside to rest for 10 minutes.

Step 13: Slice the pork loin

sliced pork loin on cutting board Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Once rested, thinly slice the pork loin, and set it aside.

Step 14: Preheat the oven

digital oven temperature display Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Preheat the oven to broil on low.

Step 15: Place English muffins on a baking sheet

english muffin halves on baking sheet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Line a large baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place the split English muffins on the prepared baking sheet 'nook and cranny' side-up.

Step 16: Spread with butter and mustard

english muffin halves with butter and mustard Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Spread the split muffins with softened butter and mustard.

Step 17: Add the meats to the muffins

english muffin halves topped with pork Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Divide the sliced pork loin and pork roll between the muffin bottoms.

Step 18: Add the cheese

english muffin halves topped with pork and cheese Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Top the pork with slices of Swiss cheese and place the baking sheet in the oven. 

Step 19: Broil to melt the cheese

english muffin halves with broiled cheese Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Broil for 5 minutes or until the cheese has melted and the muffins are toasted.

Step 20: Garnish with onions

cuban-style breakfast sandwich halves garnished with onions Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Remove from the oven and top the cheese with onion slices.

Step 21: Add the pickles

cuban-style breakfast sandwich halves garnished with onions and pickles Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Top with pickles (about 4 pickle slices or 2 sliced cornichons per sandwich).

Step 22: Add the egg

cuban-style breakfast sandwich halves garnished with onions, pickles, and a fried egg Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Top with fried eggs.

Step 23: Add the muffin top and serve

cuban-style breakfast sandwiches on wooden board Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Cap the sandwiches with the muffin tops and serve with hot sauce on the side for an extra kick.

What pairs well with a Cuban-style breakfast sandwich?

Cuban-Style Breakfast Sandwich Recipe

A Cuban sandwich gets a breakfast makeover with mojo marinated pork, crispy, skillet-caramelized pork roll, and an oozy fried egg on a toasted English muffin.

Prep Time
15
minutes
Cook Time
1
hour
servings
4
Sandwiches
two cuban-style breakfast sandwiches
Total time: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Ingredients

  • For the pork loin
  • 8 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
  • ½ cup minced yellow onion
  • ⅓ cup olive oil
  • ¾ cup orange juice
  • ¼ cup lime juice
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 ½ pounds pork loin
  • To assemble
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 4 whole eggs
  • 4 pork roll or Taylor ham slices
  • 4 large or king-sized English muffins, split
  • ¼ cup softened salted butter
  • ¼ cup yellow mustard or Dijon mustard
  • 4 slices Swiss cheese
  • ⅓ cup sliced red onion
  • ⅓ cup sliced cornichons or dill pickles
  • Hot sauce, for serving

Directions

  1. To make the mojo marinade, place the garlic, onion, oil, orange juice, lime juice, salt, oregano, cumin, and black pepper in a large bowl, whisk to combine.
  2. Place the pork loin in a zipper baggie and cover with the marinade. Seal and refrigerate overnight.
  3. Once the pork loin has marinated, preheat the oven to 400 F.
  4. Line an oven-proof skillet with aluminum foil.
  5. Place the pork loin in the prepared skillet, drizzle with a few spoonfuls of the marinade, and roast for 40 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 145 F.
  6. While the pork is roasting, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat.
  7. Once hot, add the eggs, and cook until the egg whites are firm and the yolk is runny, about 3 minutes. (Feel free to cook the eggs to your liking and desired doneness.)
  8. Remove the eggs from the skillet and set aside.
  9. Slice 4 slits into the pork roll (this will help keep the pork roll from ballooning).
  10. Place the prepped pork roll into the skillet and cook for 2 minutes per side or until slightly caramelized around the edges.
  11. Remove the skillet from the heat and set aside.
  12. Once the pork loin has roasted, remove it from the oven, and set it aside to rest for 10 minutes.
  13. Once rested, thinly slice the pork loin, and set it aside.
  14. Preheat the oven to broil on low.
  15. Line a large baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place the split English muffins on the prepared baking sheet 'nook and cranny' side-up.
  16. Spread the split muffins with softened butter and mustard.
  17. Divide the sliced pork loin and pork roll between the muffin bottoms.
  18. Top the pork with slices of Swiss cheese and place the baking sheet in the oven.
  19. Broil for 5 minutes or until the cheese has melted and the muffins are toasted.
  20. Remove from the oven and top the cheese with onion slices.
  21. Top with pickles (about 4 pickle slices or 2 sliced cornichons per sandwich).
  22. Top with fried eggs.
  23. Cap the sandwiches with the muffin tops and serve with hot sauce on the side for an extra kick.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 1,032
Total Fat 71.6 g
Saturated Fat 24.5 g
Trans Fat 0.8 g
Cholesterol 339.6 mg
Total Carbohydrates 40.0 g
Dietary Fiber 4.8 g
Total Sugars 7.1 g
Sodium 1,139.4 mg
Protein 58.1 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Can you press this sandwich?

two cuban-style breakfast sandwiches Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Cuban sandwiches are commonly pressed on a grill, which is a great way to serve the breakfast variant too. Watkins says, "If you have the tools (panini press or panini pan), definitely give these sandwiches a press!" You'll want to make a slight modification, though, to prevent the sandwich from being too messy. Instead of frying the eggs to the point that they are still runny, cook them a little longer. "Fry your eggs to somewhere in the over-medium territory (that's when the yolk is soft, but not runny)," Watkins recommends, "The 'more done' eggs won't make a runny mess on your panini pan." Oozing egg yolks are all well and good, but you want them to start oozing when you take a bite — not all over your panini press.

As for how long to cook the sandwiches, Watkins says: "Press your sandwiches until just toasted — moderately crispy exterior but with a nice center softness (that way you won't dry out your sandwich)." A crispy exterior with a tender and juicy interior? Sign us up!

How can you slow cook the pork loin?

cuban-style breakfast sandwiches on wooden board Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Roasting marinated pork loin yields flavorful results, but it's not the only way to do it. "You can absolutely cook the pork loin portion of this recipe in your slow cooker," Wakins tells us. Follow the same instructions for marinating the pork, then transfer the meat and any extra marinade from the bag into your slow cooker. "Cover and cook on low for 8+ hours (check the internal temp at the 8-hour mark and continue slow cooking if necessary)," Watkins says, "You could also slow cook on high for 4+ hours."

After the meat has cooked fully, you'll proceed as usual, removing it from the slow cooker pot and letting it rest before slicing. Watkins offers a pro tip that sounds tasty enough to convince anyone to go the slow cooker route: "You can also use those pan drippings to baste your sliced pork before serving — an excellent idea if you are a fan of zesty garlic."

