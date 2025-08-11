The Cuban Sandwich Just Got A Bold Breakfast Makeover

"Do you ever have those moments, when you haven't eaten 'a thing' in a while, and when you have it, it is like falling in love all over again?" Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins sure knows how to sell a dish, describing this Cuban-style breakfast sandwich as "lost love found." According to her, "Cuban sandwiches are as close to culinary perfection as you can come — salty, savory, zesty, tangy, melty-cheesy, with little toasty crispy bits (swoon)." Whether or not your sandwich hierarchy looks the same, there's something to be said about a loaded pork sandwich with a citrusy cumin-spiced marinade and sharp, tangy onion and pickle garnishes.

Watkins takes it a step further by modifying the sandwich for a breakfast/brunch feel. As she notes, "The typical/traditional sandwich is a layered masterpiece of mojo roasted pork loin, deli-sliced ham, Swiss cheese, pickle chips/slices, and mustard — all married together on pillowy white loaf-like pan-Cubano rolls." To retain the sandwich's character, she keeps the main components the same, making a few breakfast-inspired tweaks, such as using pork roll, English muffins, and fried eggs. "That rich, oozy yolk combines with the buttery mustard spread, mojo marinated pork, and crispy, skillet-caramelized pork roll – it also melts into all those English muffin nooks and crannies, too. Pure deliciousness, breakfast addition."