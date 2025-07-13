The Absolute Best New Costco Finds For Summer 2025

One of the multifold joys of owning a Costco membership is checking out the new products the chain is frequently adding to warehouses across the United States. Costco stores stock pretty much anything and everything, including food products ranging from baked goods to prepackaged meats, snack goods, frozen desserts, and even frozen drink-making machines.

Each of the following is one of the 10 best new items available during the summer of 2025 at domestic Costco stores. While Costcos sell clothes, vacuums, exercise equipment, and plenty of other kinds of merchandise, the focus here is, naturally, food-related. Most of what's not merely new but also exciting at Costco is actual food rather than inedible culinary goods like, say, kitchen tools. This list, therefore, predominately consists of different kinds of food products, alongside one particularly summery appliance. With those criteria in mind, these are the absolute best new Costco finds for the summer of 2025.