The Absolute Best New Costco Finds For Summer 2025
One of the multifold joys of owning a Costco membership is checking out the new products the chain is frequently adding to warehouses across the United States. Costco stores stock pretty much anything and everything, including food products ranging from baked goods to prepackaged meats, snack goods, frozen desserts, and even frozen drink-making machines.
Each of the following is one of the 10 best new items available during the summer of 2025 at domestic Costco stores. While Costcos sell clothes, vacuums, exercise equipment, and plenty of other kinds of merchandise, the focus here is, naturally, food-related. Most of what's not merely new but also exciting at Costco is actual food rather than inedible culinary goods like, say, kitchen tools. This list, therefore, predominately consists of different kinds of food products, alongside one particularly summery appliance. With those criteria in mind, these are the absolute best new Costco finds for the summer of 2025.
Kirkland Signature Peaches and Cream Bar Cake
The bakery department at Costco is responsible for a fair number of mainstays among regular Costco shoppers. Costco muffins, for example, rank as one of six of the best grocery store-brand muffins. New to the bakery department as of around June 2025 is the Peaches and Cream Bar Cake, technically packaged under the store's proprietary Kirkland Signature brand.
This new cake's so-called bar shape, for what it's worth, is not an innovation but one of Costco's standard cake styles. Prior Costco bar cakes have included a Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake and Caramel Tres Leches Bar. The Peaches and Cream cake consists of three layers of standard white cake, each of which is sandwiched between both whipped cream and a peach filling. Atop the uppermost layer is more whipped cream, a thin yellow — implicitly peach flavored — covering and small curls of white chocolate. Of course, the brightly sweet combination of whipped cream and peach couldn't be better suited for the summer.
Kirkland Signature Four Meat Take-and-Bake Pinsa-Style Pizza
For some customers, Costco is synonymous with pizza. In the frozen pizza section, for example, reigning supreme among Costco's best and worst frozen pizza options is the Motor City Pizza Co.'s Detroit-style frozen pies. For something fresher, the food court offers slices and whole pies at competitive price points. Separate from either of those options but arguably just as vital is the Kirkland Signature brand's new Take-and-Bake Four-Meat Pinsa.
Pinsa is no typo. The moniker refers to a Roman flatbread of sorts which, nowadays, effectively constitutes a style of pizza. Frozen pinsas are having a moment in 2025 — even Kroger's Private Selection brand makes a so-called focaccia-style rustic pinsa Romana pizza. As a take-and-bake item, the Costco Pinsa is located in the refrigerated section. Its four meats consist of aged pepperoni, Italian sausage, soprasetta, and Italian meatballs. Signature to a pinsa is a crispy crust lacking some of the puffiness found at the edges of a standard American pizza.
Custom Made Meals Korean BBQ-Inspired Beef Skewers
Grilling is synonymous with summer get-togethers. And while sometimes an old-fashioned outdoor barbecue calls for traditional hamburgers and hot dogs, around June of 2025, Costco warehouses started stocking a just slightly less traditional food item still tailor-made for summer hangs: beef skewers coated in a sauce meant to approximate Korean barbecue.
One package of the Custom Made Meals brand's Korean BBQ-Inspired Beef Skewers comes with eight skewers in total. On each of those skewers are bite-size chunks of beef flavored with a sesame teriyaki sauce. Located in the refrigerated section, they're lighter on ingredients than a frozen entree, but still preseasoned and ready to cook straight on the grill. That said, a grill isn't the only way to prepare the Korean BBQ-Inspired Beef Skewers. Other options recommended on its label include sautéing and broiling. The end result is a meaty, high-protein entree packed with flavor.
Boulder Canyon Grillo's Pickles Chips
Pickle flavor ended up becoming one of the prevailing food trends in the first half of 2025. In fast food alone, Popeyes debuted a pickle menu in April, and Sonic followed suit in June. Sonic's menu consisted of a burger, a slush, and tots — while the former two items were not technically new to the chain, the 2025 promotion was unique for the official involvement of the Grillo's Pickles brand.
One of the absolute best summer 2025 Costco products is also a collaboration with Grillo's Pickles. Specifically, kettle chip company Boulder Canyon partnered with the pickle brand for a dill pickle-flavored take on its signature avocado oil-cooked potato chips. While the first iteration of the product debuted in late 2023, it was pretty limited in availability. Its wide release at Costco stores in 2025 seems to be both a response to the product's positive reception during that initial window, and an attempt to capitalize on 2025's pickle trend.
Goodles Cheddy Mac Cups
The Goodles brand produces boxed mac and cheese that purports to be quite a bit more nutritious than its competitors in the boxed mac and cheese world. Specifically, its products spotlight the protein content, a high amount of fiber, and nutrients from plant-derived ingredients. Boxes of Goodles mac and cheese have become a Costco staple, and Costco even shoppers swear Goodles mac and cheese is as good as Kraft based on taste alone.
In June of 2025, Goodles launched a cup version of its classic, Kraft-adjacent Cheddy Mac flavor. In cup form, of course, Goodles mac simply requiring microwaving as opposed to a more laborious stovetop cooking process. Building on the success of Goodles among Costco shoppers, this new product ended up in Costco warehouses across the country just about as soon as it was released. In typical Costco fashion, the Goodles Cheddy Mac Cups come in bulk, meaning 12 cups per box.
Spylt Caffeinated Protein Milk
As of early 2025, Coke's hottest seller had nothing to do with soda. Rather, the beverage company's hot commodity was its Fairlife brand, which produces both standard milk and flavored milk drinks, each of which is markedly high in protein. Gen Z in particular has taken to food products with high protein content, contributing significantly to the Fairlife brand's growth.
New to Costco just before the start of summer 2025 was the Spylt brand's caffeinated protein milk. In each can are 20 grams of protein and 140 milligrams of caffeine. While its protein content isn't quite as high as a Fairlife Core Power beverage and its caffeine content not quite equivalent to, say, a Bang energy drink, each Spylt caffeinated protein milk does uniquely cover both bases. Plus, even though it comes in fun flavors like Chocolate Milk or Cookies & Cream, Spylt boasts no sugar. Each Costco pack comes with 15 cans in total.
Afters Dubai Chocolate Ice Cream Bars
One of the leading food trends at the end of 2024 and persisting through the start of 2025 was Dubai chocolate. Pistachios inevitably became an ingredient everyone will be cooking with in 2025 thanks to the rise of the Dubai chocolate bar — which, for those unfamiliar, also includes tahini and crispy kataifi dough. Straight up Dubai chocolate bars are, unsurprisingly, available at Costco. But for a take on the flavor with an explicitly summery twist, the Afters ice cream brand introduced a Dubai chocolate-flavored ice cream bar to Costcos around April of 2025.
Afters is known for its left-of-center ice creams, including its signature Cookie Monster, which is loaded with a few different kinds of cookie flavors and dyed an eye-catching blue. Cookie Monster, in fact, is among the ice cream bar flavors available at Costco stores. Afters, then, is wielding its sweet treat-making expertise to offer one of summer 2025's leading flavors in a unique ice cream bar form with its Dubai Chocolate Ice Cream bars. They feature pistachio-rich ice cream encased in a kataifi-enriched chocolate coating.
Green & Sunny Mango on Sticky Rice
Green & Sunny is a health-oriented, plant-based brand that operates out of Thailand. Earlier in the year, it debuted a frozen pad Thai in U.S. Costco stores following a successful rollout in Australian Costcos the year prior. Right on its heels is a frozen Mango on Sticky Rice product that started popping up in domestic Costco warehouses in June of 2025.
Each box of Green & Sunny Mango on Sticky Rice contains four individual servings. For what it's worth, they're not only plant-based but also vegan. In each tray is a serving of coconut-flavored sticky rice, on top of which is a slice of mango flavored with a coconut milk drizzle. Crispy mung beans included in a separate packet can then be sprinkled atop the mango, and it's ready to eat. It's hard to go wrong with a dessert that's at once indulgent, refreshing, and at least somewhat nutritious.
Gabila's Cauliflower Latkes
Operating since 1921, the Gabila's brand is synonymous with its prepackaged knishes, which are often found in grocery stores that maintain selections of kosher foods. But that's not the only Jewish delicacy produced in prepackaged form by Gabila's. Available at Costco as of around May 2025 are its Cauliflower Latkes.
Of course, the carb portion of a standard latke consists of potato and flour. The Gabila's Cauliflower Latkes are likely targeted toward customers with gluten sensitivities, not only replacing some potato with cauliflower but billboarding its inclusion of rice flour. Regardless of a given customer's sensitivity to gluten, however, cauliflower adds some nutrition without sacrificing the signature crispy quality of a good latke — and these latkes do, even, include some potato. While Hanukkah may be well past the end of the summer, there's no rule that forbids an air-fried cauliflower latke from being enjoyed as a summer snack or side dish.
Ninja SLUSHi XL Professional Frozen Drink Maker
The simple joy of a processed Oscar Mayer hot dog on a cheap, white bread bun just hits in the summer. On the other end of the spectrum, a big, brand new food appliance can be just what the summer calls for. Costco has customers looking to spend big bucks on their 2025 summer covered with its Ninja SLUSHi XL Professional Frozen Drink Maker, which ranks among the five best new Costco items from June 2025.
There are a few distinct features that separate this frozen drink-making machine from a standard blender. First of all, the horizontal orientation of its blending chamber allows for pouring in ingredients from the top without interfering with the drink-making process. It also has bespoke settings for slushes, spiked slushes, frappes, milkshakes, and frozen juices. Finally, a temperature gauge regulates the level of frozenness of its finished product. While implicitly a luxury, anyone looking to keep frozen drinks flowing at home might want to look into Ninja's SLUSHi XL Professional Frozen Drink Maker.