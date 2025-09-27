10 Fast Food Copycats You Can Find At Costco (& Are They Worth It?)
Sure, it's fun to zip through the drive-thru at your favorite fast food outlet and grab your picks for a quick bite. But have you ever trolled the aisles of Costco to find copycat versions of those same fast food creations? With the price of eating out climbing to all-time highs for even simple fare like burgers and fries, we can all use a sneaky shortcut that puts more food in our bellies while keeping more money in our bank accounts. Costco feels our pain and does its best to help, offering a variety of deli-based and frozen Kirkland Signature one-offs that wink-and-nod at items you know and love — and are likely paying too much for.
But not every fast food dupe at the warehouse wonder is a win, and working your way through the list to figure out which work and which don't could end up setting back both your budget and your digestive tract. Wouldn't it be helpful if there were a list that lays out which of the Costco knock-offs are worth the travel and trouble?
Read on to discover how close Kirkland chicken chunks come to capturing the Chick-fil-A magic, how worthwhile the warehouse's breakfast sandwiches are when Starbucks has the formula down pat, and how similar a Costco chicken taco kit gets to recreating an authentic Chipotle meal. You will need a Costco card, however — or at least a friend who can hook you up.
1. Worth It: Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Chunks (Chick-fil-A)
Chick-fil-A is a definite darling among the chicken side of the fast food lover's menu. But paying upwards of $6 for a dozen of the chain's famous nuggets can feel a little like highway robbery. Kirkland Signature swoops in to make things more cost effective with its lightly breaded chicken nuggets, a frozen feast that will set you back less than $20 for 4 pounds of bite-sized pieces. With an estimated 90 to 100 nuggets in each bag, the per-dozen price rolls down to a little more than $2 — great savings for those who crave these tender chicken chunks.
A bonus with this bag: Rather than letting Chick-fil-A do the frying, you can prepare them however you like — baked, fried, or tossed in the air fryer for a healthier crisping up. You can also incorporate them into other dishes like stir-fry or pasta, an at-home twist you might not consider while enjoying your usual drive-thru order. Imagine the power of culinary creativity you get with a store-bought bag of your favorite vittles. Customers joyfully share their favorite prep options on Reddit, everything from homemade orange chicken teriyaki with rice and veggies to recreating a KFC bowl with mashed potatoes and gravy.
If you're up for a generous supply of Chick-fil-A style chicken that doesn't cost fast food prices, grab a bag of these bite-size bits on your next Costco visit and save yourself time and money in the long run.
2. Worth It: Kirkland Extra Crispy Fries (McDonald's)
There's no question that finding a replacement for the world-famous McDonald's french fry is a shopping triumph. Kirkland Extra Crispy French Fries conjure up the hot and tasty excitement of grabbing the first fry in the bag times 100 or so, making it possible to enjoy an order of fast food magic without having to fire up your McD's app. Stash a bag of these thin-cut beauties in your freezer and you can leave Ronald and friends behind while you stuff your gullet with a far more affordable copycat version of the company's trademark treat.
What you get in the bag: an $8 or so collection of lightly-coated fries that amount to around 27 15-fry servings. Of course, those numbers are flexible based on your appetite. Considering the current cost of a large McDonald's fries runs between $3 and $5 depending on location, you're getting a phenomenal deal no matter how you slice it. And customers have taken to Reddit to share their love of this frozen find, sharing tips on preparation and comparing them favorably to their other favorite fries.
With enough fries to feed a whole household for less money than a fast food run, Costco's bag of potato crisps is a copycat creation that should be on your shopping list. The warehouse appears to keep a healthy stock on supply, which should make it easy to get your share.
3. Not Worth It: Kirkland Breakfast Sandwiches (Starbucks)
Starbucks shouldered its way onto the breakfast scene with a sandwich collection centered by an upscale creation stacking applewood smoked bacon, egg, and Parmesan frittata, and a slice of Gouda on an artisan roll. Then Kirkland Signature came in right behind with a copycat Starbucks breakfast sandwich, but with a spiral croissant roll and cheddar. It may not be a note-for-note recreation, but it's close enough to be more than a coincidence — or at least that's how it appears in the world of Costco's frozen food selections.
Is it worth paying $20 for an eight-sandwich box instead of a single sandwich, even if the $2.50 per-piece price is less than half of what the $7 Starbucks original costs? Based on a 2024 Mashed comparison, you're better off paying more for the more expensive Starbucks breakfast sandwich. The quality of the fast food version is undeniable, and though Kirkland Signature may be better than Jimmy Dean sandwiches according to some fans, the Mashed writer Brianna Corley found the preparation of the Starbucks sandwich to be spot-on, while Costco's sandwich struggled.
Rather than loading up on a box of subpar breakfast sandwiches, stop by Starbucks and make your first day of the meal a dependably delightful moment instead. You'll be sure to get exactly what you're expecting — just be ready to ration your visits as your budget requires.
4. Not Worth It: Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp (Panda Express)
Fans of Asian fast food who've fallen in love with tempura shrimp from Panda Express might go a little gaga when they learn that Kirkland Signature offers a copycat version custom-made for the freezer. Thirty of these fried swimmers may set you back around $22, but that's bound to be preferable to paying $8 and up for a single bowl at Panda. Sure, you get rice and veggies with it, plus a honey walnut sauce that makes this protein the second-favorite item on the menu. But does that really justify the extra cash you'll shell out, especially if your fast food budget keeps cutting into your grocery budget?
Customers seem unimpressed by this Kirkland box, calling the shrimp "mediocre." And if you use Reddit home cook suggestions as a guide, you'll have to do a bit of work to get your shrimp in more suitable shape. Recommendations for everything from turning them into bang bang tacos to dropping them into udon noodles. But at Panda, all you have to do is eat them. Plus, the indulgent sauce from Panda Express is a huge draw that Costco can't compete with.
While it may not be the worst of Costco seafood, it's a better idea to stick with the Panda Express version, especially if you have a taste for the original creation. Just know that if funds are tight, you may have to limit your visits.
5. Worth It: Chicken and Waffles (KFC)
KFC shook the world of fast food fried chicken when it introduced its own chicken and waffles combo. A rerelease in April 2025 reminded fans of why they loved this exciting mix. Now, Costco has come up with a sneaky stand-in version stored cold in the deli section, ready for a home reheat. The package contains four sizable chicken thighs paired with four biscuit-sized waffles, plus syrup and hot honey sauces to sweeten things up Southern-style. At $6.99 or so per pound, a single package comes out to about $20 — not bad for a package that serves four. Compared to the $25 fan favorite box KFC promoted, which came with a dozen nuggets and two orders of fries, it's not exactly the bargain you'd expect from Costco. But with KFC having offered the box as a limited-time deal, Costco has essentially cleared its competition.
Is the Costco copycat version capable of holding fans over until KFC brings its own chicken and waffles combo back again? Redditors like the large portions and appreciate the price, even pared down to two servings instead of four. One even called them "shockingly delicious," a sign that this is a copycat creation that works in Costco's favor.
Since you may not be able to find chicken and waffles at KFC for a while, give Costco's version a go. For cost, quantity, and quality, it hits all the right notes.
6. Worth It: Kirkland Signature Caesar Salad kit (Salad and Go)
Salad and Go has made a splash in the fast food world by offering an array of healthy salads that can be customized to customers' tastes. Costco does something similar with its Kirkland Signature Caesar salad kit, a DIY dish that lets you assemble your salad to your liking. All the familiar elements are present in the oversized clamshell container. All you have to do is combine them as you see fit, drizzle on the dressing, and toss in a few croutons if you choose. With a money-saving $5 price point, Costco beats Salad and Go by a cool $2 or more, depending on how you customize the drive-thru fast food version.
Can you count on a store-bought salad to be as cool as its fast-food equivalent? Actually, you can. Reviewers rate the convenience of the Costco salad a solid 10 out of 10, while the cost gets a 9 out of 10. TikTokers heap similar praise on the packaged meal, recommending it highly it for enjoyment and affordability. A bonus for this fast food substitute: one Costco Caesar salad is likely to feed several diners, which makes it a fantastic option for a cheap yet delicious lunch or dinner dish.
7. Worth It: Kirkland Signature Beef Chili (Wendy's)
Wendy's is one of the few fast food outlets that warms up customers with bowls of hot chili. The dish has become beloved among fans, even with word of yesterday's burgers turning into chili beef at the end of the day. It may only be listed as a side dish, but it's hearty enough for some customers to order it as an entrée. At around $1.79 for a small and $2.49 for a large, it's an affordable way to enjoy a Wendy's meal that doesn't require burgers or chicken. Recognizing the popularity of this unique offering, Costco fills its deli case with containers of beef chili that holds its own against the fast food favorite.
The price difference between Wendy's and Costco is worth noting. At $4.29 or so a pound and around $17 for a single container, is the additional cost justified? According to customers who've made the comparison, Costco chili is a win. Redditors sing its praises, sharing stories of using it for classic chili dogs and merging it with Costco mac and cheese for a superb chili mac. These are advanced moves Wendy's could never keep up with. One customer even draws a direct comparison to Wendy's chili, a sure sign that Costco is on the right track.
For lovers of Wendy's chili, this copycat is a Costco find, though the large quantity may be off-putting. Simply freeze what you aren't able to eat and you can make this prime purchase go even further.
8. Worth It: Chicken Flatbread Sandwich (Subway)
Customizable bread selections at Subway have introduced the flatbread concept to the restaurant's usual submarine rolls. Loading up on a chicken flatbread sandwich at a Subway shop can run you $8 for a 6-inch, a price that seems unreasonable when you realize how little food you get for your money. Costco steps in with a chicken flatbread sandwich kept in cold storage in the deli section. For $20 or so, you get six sizable half-sandwiches on sprouted grain bread, with packets of toppings and spreads included. It's plenty of food to fill your belly and satisfy any friends you choose to share it with. It may not be made by a sandwich artist, but it comes preassembled so you can eat without waiting.
Looking at the fresh, well-arranged sandwiches under the plastic clamshell top, it's easy to see that this purchase is a worthy expense. Reviewers are jazzed with the cost and convenience, while Reddit users share their tips for toasting the sandwiches in the air fryer for an enhanced bite. If you're eating solo, you can easily stash the remaining sandwiches in zip-close bags for future meals. In fact, you may be able to do a week's worth of lunch shopping with a single buy.
The next time your stomach grumbles for a Subway shop, try dropping into Costco and grabbing this preferable fast food copycat instead. You'll eat like royalty and get a ton of great food for your hard-earned cash.
9. Not Worth It: Chicken Tacos (Chipotle)
If you're used to ordering a few chicken tacos when you visit Chipotle, you've probably gotten used to paying ever-increasing prices for your meal. Top a three-pack with salsa, queso blanco, and shredded cheese, and your bill comes up to around $11 and change. Anyone who finds that to be a pricey prospect may be tempted to try the make-them-yourself chicken street taco kit chilling in the Costco deli section. The $17 or so price point for a dozen tacos divides up to be less than $1.50 a piece, a substantial savings for anyone with a family to feed.
Does the lower price justify the purchase, especially if you're a Tex-Mex aficionado? Overall, customers are divided on the Costco taco kit. While some Reddit users are impressed with the quality, others explain that there's a little extra labor required to get them hot and ready. If you're not a home cook and you prefer your tacos hot and ready and made by someone else, you're probably not going to be happy with this copycat.
Since it sounds like a toss-up as to whether or not you'll enjoy your almost-$20 buy, it seems safer to stick with Chipotle than to pick up a Costco chicken street taco kit. If enjoyment is truly worth paying for, the higher price of Chipotle's freshly-made tacos are likely to be a worthy expense.
10. Not Worth It: Triple Chocolate Muffins (Starbucks)
Costco muffins have become the stuff of legends, one of the few dependable grocery store muffins on the market. So when the warehouse introduced new twists on its customers' cherished treats, the shift caused a bit of an uproar. One of the new takes on the Costco classic was the triple chocolate muffin, a pretty, parchment-wrapped duplicate of a nearly-identical bake from the Starbucks pastry case. Priced between $7 and $8 for eight muffins, the Costco muffins were a sure temptation. With availability of the Starbucks version restricted to non-U.S. markets for the time being, Costco's copycat may be the quickest and cheapest way for fans to get their fix.
Can you count on the quality to recreate a full-fledged Starbucks muffin experience — or even capture the excitement of Costco's original triple chocolate muffin? According to fans, the new muffins are an improvement over Costco's former version, with a smaller per-serving size and more chocolate chips present. But others point out that the new version is smaller and more expensive, with an altered recipe that customers haven't embraced. Rather than spending money on muffins that don't live up to either Starbucks or Costco's own former creations, you might try baking your own copycat Costco chocolate muffins instead.