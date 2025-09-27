10 Fast Food Copycats You Can Find At Costco (& Are They Worth It?)

Sure, it's fun to zip through the drive-thru at your favorite fast food outlet and grab your picks for a quick bite. But have you ever trolled the aisles of Costco to find copycat versions of those same fast food creations? With the price of eating out climbing to all-time highs for even simple fare like burgers and fries, we can all use a sneaky shortcut that puts more food in our bellies while keeping more money in our bank accounts. Costco feels our pain and does its best to help, offering a variety of deli-based and frozen Kirkland Signature one-offs that wink-and-nod at items you know and love — and are likely paying too much for.

But not every fast food dupe at the warehouse wonder is a win, and working your way through the list to figure out which work and which don't could end up setting back both your budget and your digestive tract. Wouldn't it be helpful if there were a list that lays out which of the Costco knock-offs are worth the travel and trouble?

Read on to discover how close Kirkland chicken chunks come to capturing the Chick-fil-A magic, how worthwhile the warehouse's breakfast sandwiches are when Starbucks has the formula down pat, and how similar a Costco chicken taco kit gets to recreating an authentic Chipotle meal. You will need a Costco card, however — or at least a friend who can hook you up.