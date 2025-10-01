The Absolute Best Breakfast Sandwiches You'll Find In Every State
Breakfast sandwiches are the ultimate morning treat. At their most basic, they feature eggs, cheese, and breakfast meats like bacon or sausage. However, you can get creative by swapping out those meats for chorizo or fried chicken, or by adding ingredients like avocado, tomatoes, and mushrooms. You can upgrade your breakfast sandwich even further by including condiments like hot sauce, maple butter, mayonnaise, aioli, jam, or pesto. The bread can also be the shining star of the dish, with options like buns, sourdough, English muffins, biscuits, croissants, or bagels.
In this list, you're going to find restaurants, delis, and cafés in every state that serve delicious breakfast sandwiches that will leave you wanting more. Whether these are classic combos or involve a unique twist, you can trust that they are all worth trying. We consulted Facebook, Reddit, YouTube, Google, and Yelp reviews, as well as articles in local magazines and blogs, to develop a list of the absolute best breakfast sandwiches in every state.
Alabama: The Q-becco at Canadian Bakin
Open since 2020, Canadian Bakin is a locally owned bakery and café specializing in high-quality craft coffee and freshly baked hand-rolled bagels for the stacked bagel sandwiches. If you're looking for a solid breakfast sandwich in downtown Huntsville, try the "Q-becco", made with bacon, egg, cheddar, and caramelized onions on a bagel of your choice. Reviewers also recommend choosing fresh-baked brioche or sourdough bread.
501 Church St NW Suite A, Huntsville, AL 35801
Alaska: The Breakfast Club at Cult Classics
Self-proclaimed "the cult of croissant connoisseurs," Cult Classics offers a Breakfast Club sandwich with cheddar cheese, bacon, and eggs on a toasted, light, and crispy butter croissant. The garlic mayo spread makes it stand out from other breakfast sandwiches, according to reviewers. Everything on the Cult Classics menu is baked fresh daily, and the bakery also offers a variety of dessert bars, house-made lemonade, and coffee.
order.toasttab.com/online/cult-classics
(907) 243-0868
510 L St Suite 105, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: The Daybreak in Mexicali at Zookz
If you're in Phoenix, stop by Zookz for a sandwich you won't quickly forget. Following in the owner's grandmother's footsteps, the spot makes sandwiches using a contraption that presses the sandwich into a flying saucer shape with sealed edges. The breakfast sandwich, Daybreak in Mexicali, is a favorite among visitors. It's made with two poached eggs, pork chorizo, jack cheese, shaved red onions, avocado, sliced potatoes, and the house creamy picante buttermilk dressing.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: A Biscuit Sandwich at The Root Cafe
If you find yourself in Little Rock, be sure to try a Biscuit Sandwich at The Root Cafe, which features house-made sausage or ham, a farm fresh egg your way, and your choice of Swiss or pepper jack cheese served on a homemade buttermilk biscuit. If you're feeling adventurous, top it with gravy. All the ingredients are sourced locally, and the café also hosts a range of activities, including an annual hot pepper-eating contest.
Multiple locations
California: The BEC at Newkirk's
Newkirk's in San Francisco is a family-owned sandwich shop that has been in business for almost 10 years, especially known for serving East Coast-style fried egg sandwiches. The BEC sandwich is made with applewood-smoked bacon, a fried egg, and American cheese, served in a poppyseed house-made kaiser roll. You can mix it up by ordering the PEC, which is made with pastrami instead of bacon.
(415) 962-7695
1002 Potrero Ave, San Francisco, CA 94110
Colorado: The Franklin at Denver Biscuit Company
Inside The Atomic Cowboy in Denver, you will find Denver Biscuits Company, known for its made-from-scratch, fluffy, and flavorful biscuits. The spot offers a wide variety of breakfast sandwiches, including The Franklin, which is an absolute fan favorite. It consists of buttermilk fried chicken, Tenderbelly bacon, and cheddar cheese, all smothered in house-made sausage or vegetable gravy, served on a buttermilk biscuit.
Multiple locations
Connecticut: The BEC at Country Cow Deli
When you visit the family-owned Country Cow Deli, try the classic BEC sandwich if you want something simple and delicious. If you want to mix it up, you can swap out the bacon for ham or sausage, or change the bread for a wrap or grinder roll. According to customers, Country Cow Deli also offers excellent customer service and has been a staple in Fairfield for many years, so it's the type of restaurant you want to visit.
(203) 371-0303
2505 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield, CT 06825
Delaware: An HB Hot Breakfast Sandwich at The Original Hot Bagels
In Augusta Square, you'll find The Original Hot Bagels, an amazing bagel shop that lets you personalize anything on the menu. Try a HB Hot Breakfast Sandwich, and choose from nine different kinds of meat, including sausage, steak, and chorizo. It comes on a soft, made-from-scratch bagel, with a light crust and a malty flavor, a hallmark of the restaurant's authentic bagels.
Multiple locations
Florida: Scamble No. 6 at Marlene's Original Breakfast Sandwich
With a name like Marlene's Original Breakfast Sandwich, you can expect to have one of the best sandwiches you've ever tried in Tampa. There are plenty of options, but a customer favorite is The Scramble. Made on a French croissant, it's loaded with scrambled eggs, shredded cheddar, baby spinach, chives, cilantro, and a house zesty sauce. You can add sides such as tots, potato wedges, and more.
(813) 499-6627
7206 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614
Georgia: The Vanilla-Rum French Toast Sandwich at Le Petit Marché
Le Petit Marché in Atlanta offers a unique breakfast sandwich like no other. The Vanilla-Rum French Toast Sandwich will change your life. It comes with scrambled eggs, a choice of Neuske's bacon, vegetable or chicken sausage, and maple syrup. This café will make you feel like you're in Paris without leaving Atlanta's historic Kirkwood neighborhood. It's a local favorite for a reason.
(404) 371-9888
1984 Hosea L Williams Dr NE Ste. A, Atlanta, GA 30317
Hawaii: The Lox Bagel at Sweet E's Cafe
If you are in Honolulu and craving a breakfast sandwich, Sweet E's Café is your place. Since 2011, the café has won several awards, including Hawaii's Best for "Best Breakfast." The sandwiches are known for being enormous, and the most popular one is the Lox Bagel. This breakfast sandwich features smoked salmon, tomatoes, onions, scallions, cream cheese, and capers on a toasted bagel.
(808) 737-7771
1006 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816
Idaho: The Rizo at Good Times Bagels
At Good Times Bagels in Boise, you'll want to try #8 The Rizo, which is made with chorizo, eggs, jack cheese, arugula, and house-made zhoug — a Middle Eastern sauce made with fresh herbs and toasted spices. Bagels come in sesame, onion, plain, garlic, and gluten-free options. The bakery also sources its products from local farmers and producers to provide the best of the best for its customers.
(208) 900-2420
2422 W Main St, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: The Breakfast Sandwich at Allez Café
Although Allez Café's food menu is brief with just a few pastries, it features one excellent breakfast sandwich. It comes with a silky egg patty, Gouda cheese, house-made hashbrown, thick-cut bacon, onion aioli, and jalapeño jam, all served on Martin's Potato Roll. According to reviewers, the hashbrowns are crispy and the baked goods are well-made. This café also offers craft espresso drinks and donuts, making it the perfect breakfast in Chicago.
order.toasttab.com/online/allezcafe-foods-2241-north-western-avenue
(847) 921-0865
2239 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Indiana: Braised Pork Belly Breakfast Sandwich at Love Handle
At Love Handle in Indianapolis, you will find colorful decor, a lively atmosphere, and a hearty, Southern-inspired menu. You can choose from a variety of breakfast sandwiches built for any taste preference, with meats like brisket, beef tongue, or spicy chicken. A customer favorite is the Braised Pork Belly Breakfast Sandwich, which features pork belly, grilled pineapple, sweet and spicy BBQ sauce, and pickled sweet peppers on a homemade soft bun.
(317) 384-1102
877 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Iowa: Cajun Salmon Melt at Nodo Iowa City
Nodo Iowa City serves unique breakfast sandwiches all day, but the Cajun Salmon Melt is the clear customer favorite. This breakfast sandwich is made with salmon salad (celery, hard-boiled eggs, capers, and Cajun seasonings), along with tomatoes, cheddar, and pepper jack, all served on grilled, crunchy homemade sourdough bread. This restaurant also offers gluten-free options, as well as vegan and vegetarian alternatives.
Multiple locations
Kansas: The Hangover Sandwich at The Wheel Barrel
The Wheel Barrel has been a staple in the Topeka community since 2015, and it's the place to go for a gourmet grilled cheese and craft beer. Even though it doesn't open until 11 a.m., you can still find one of the best breakfast sandwiches in the state, especially if you went out the previous night. The Hangover Sandwich is made with cheddar, Gouda, bacon, two eggs over medium, and sriracha aioli, served on sweet brioche.
(785) 408-1278
925 N Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS 66608
Kentucky: The Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit at Rise N' Brine Chicken Biscuits
Rise N' Brine Chicken Biscuits in Lexington was founded with the goal of creating a unique and delicious biscuit. The world-famous, handcrafted, flaky, buttery biscuits certainly make for great breakfast sandwiches. The menu includes several options, but the Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit is a customer favorite made with fried chicken, spicy hot honey, and hot honey-buttered homemade biscuits. Reviewers recommend pairing it with the delicious hashbrowns.
(859) 309-0098
331 Romany Rd, Lexington, KY 40502
Louisiana: The Miso-Praline Bacon & Egg Biscuit District Donuts Sliders Brew
Located in New Orleans, District Donuts Sliders Brew is an award-winning restaurant that serves fluffy, handcrafted biscuits, donuts, sliders, specialty coffee, and cocktails. The business emphasizes the use of fresh, high-quality ingredients and creating unique flavor combinations. That's why the Miso-Praline Bacon & Egg Biscuit breakfast sandwich is one of a kind. It's made with miso-praline bacon, a sunny-side up egg, and a buttermilk biscuit made from scratch.
(504) 570-6945
2209 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Maine: The Spicy Chicken Biscuit at Dutch's
With more than 20 years of combined kitchen experience in Boston, San Francisco, and Nantucket, you can expect nothing short of excellence at Dutch's. The restaurant offers various breakfast sandwiches, including traditional, smoked salmon, veggie, and more, but the standout is the Spicy Chicken Biscuit. It features a crispy chicken thigh, avocado mash, and house hot sauce on a toasted biscuit. Crispy hashbrowns are also a star on the menu.
(207) 761-2900
28 Preble St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: The Chorizo at Lapu Lapu
Lapu Lapu serves some great breakfast sandwiches, including a classic bacon, egg, and cheese. But reviewers recommend being more adventurous and ordering from the Filipino Favorites section of the menu. The Chorizo features a sweet pork chorizo patty, fried egg, pepper jack cheese, and banana ketchup mayo on a deliciously soft bun. Whether you choose from the variety of Filipino Favorites or American Classics on the menu, you'll be satisfied.
(240) 477-7764
216 Market St W, Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Massachusetts: The BEC at The Baker
The Baker is a relatively new venture, less than 10 years old. However, it servessome delicious handmade artisanal pastries. You can try the BEC breakfast sandwich, which comes with a fresh egg griddled over medium, along with your choice of cheese, meat, & veggies. Reviewers highly recommend ordering it on an English muffin, but it can also be enjoyed in a croissant, bagel, or sourdough. Gluten-free, dairy-free, and veggie options available.
(774) 202-1901
562 Pleasant St, New Bedford, MA 02740
Michigan: Egg Sandwich at Alba Coffee
When you step into Alba Coffee, you're transported to some of the most prolific coffee cultures in the world. Think New York, San Francisco, Mexico City, and Rome. The egg breakfast sandwich is a testament to this country-wide and international influence. It's made with a soufflé egg, chile de árbol aioli, chives, and cheddar on a buttered and grilled brioche bun. According to reviewers, the aioli is what pulls it all together and gives you a zesty kick.
(313) 462-4797
2124 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
Minnesota: The Egg and Cheese at Marthy's Deli
Located in Northeast Minneapolis, Marthy's Deli recently added breakfast sandwiches to its menu — and they are fantastic. The egg and cheese breakfast sandwich is served until noon, so grab it while you can. It's made with fluffy eggs, Cooper Sharp American cheese, garlic aioli, on a fresh in-house baked focaccia bread with herbal notes. You can also add greens, bacon, turkey, or hash browns.
(612) 886-3952
400 NE Lowry Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Mississippi: Fried Bologna at Pig and Pint
Pig and Pint in Jackson is an award-winning barbecue joint that, somewhat surprisingly, offers the best breakfast sandwich in Mississippi. Reviewers highly recommend the fried Baloney breakfast sandwich, made with thick-cut, house-made baloney, an over-easy fried egg, American cheese, comeback dressing, B&B sauce, and pickles on a brioche bun. You can order it with sides such as collard greens, French fries, smoked house beans, white chocolate bread, and more.
(601) 326-6070
3139 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216
Missouri: The Combo at Songbird
Everything you eat at Songbird's is local. Naturally, the menu will rotate with the seasons, depending on what is fresh and available from local vendors. The Combo is a breakfast sandwich that comes with slices of aged white cheddar, three slices of applewood-smoked bacon, and a fried farm egg from Rustic Roots, all on toasted sourdough from La Bonne Bouchee, and topped with sea salt and local honey. Gluten-free options available.
(314) 781-4344
4476 Chouteau Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110
Montana: Fungi Sandwich at Feed cafe
Open since 2015, the Feed Café is a locally owned breakfast spot that supports local farmers, producers, and other local businesses and nonprofits in the Gallatin Valley. The Fungi Breakfast Sandwich is unique because it comes with mushrooms, scrambled eggs, truffled arugula, and Gruyère on sourdough bread. You can also add bacon to take it to the next level.
(406) 219-2630
1530 W Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: The Cali Club at Saddle Creek Breakfast Club
The Cali club breakfast sandwich at Saddle Creek Breakfast Club in Omaha is made with egg, bacon, avocado, cheddar, chipotle, cream cheese, and croissant. According to reviewers, the flaky, warm croissant that comes on practically oozes butter when you bite in, and that's what makes it so special. The place is also vegan and dietary-friendly, and features fully accessible restrooms and seating.
pub36.shop/saddle-creek-breakfast-club
(402) 932-5970
8734 Pacific St, Omaha, NE 68114
Nevada: Pork Belly eggdrop at Buldogis
At Buldogis, you'll find an interesting fusion: American comfort foods and Korean street eats. The Pork Belly Egg Drop Breakfast Sandwich is a customer favorite, made with house-special pork belly, soft scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, a secret sauce, sriracha aioli, and a herb blend on toasted garlic bread. You can also get it on a French toast that includes powdered sugar and is served with a side of syrup.
Multiple locations
New Hampshire: BEC at Marsh Brothers Deli
According to reviewers, Marsh Brothers Deli has the best BEC in Lebanon. Open since 2017, it serves homemade sandwiches, soups, salads, and donuts. This egg sandwich comes on an English muffin, and you can add bacon, woodfire sausage, or ham. You can also order it on a Portuguese muffin or wrap or add corned beef. Sides include hand-cut fries, wildfire wings, mozzarella sticks, and fried chicken tenders.
(603) 727-9329
55 School St, Lebanon, NH 03766
New Jersey: The BEC at Hudah Babylon
Hudah Babylon in New Jersey is a bagel shop offering freshly made-in-store bagels served with various spreads and hot sandwiches. Reviewers claim the breakfast sandwich at this shop is "heavenly and life-altering." The BEC is simple: it comes with bacon, egg, and cheese. You can also choose sandwiches such as tuna, lox, pork roll, or turkey sausage if you want some variety. Sides include fries, hash browns, and chicken tenders.
(856) 270-5463
475 Hurffville – Cross Keys Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080
New Mexico: The Fancy sandwich at The Grove café and market
Known for its homemade English muffins, The Grove Café and Market in Albuquerque is a must-stop breakfast destination. Customers recommend the Fancy breakfast sandwich, made with two over-easy eggs, Gruyere cheese, bacon, arugula, mayo, and a "fancy" hot sauce, all served on a house-made English muffin alongside a Grove kale salad.
(505) 248-9800
600 Central Ave SE STE A, Albuquerque, NM 87102
New York: Egg sandwich at Thai Diner
Thai Diner in New York City has received substantial praise, and for good reason. Breakfast is served all day, so you can enjoy the Thai tea French toast or its many beverages at any time, but you shouldn't miss the breakfast sandwich. It is made with egg, cheese, sai oua herbal sausage, and Thai basil wrapped in roti, a type of traditional flatbread.
(646) 559-4140
186 Mott St, New York, NY 10012
North Carolina: The Americano at Laurel's Market
Laurel's Market is a family-owned deli that specializes in delicious sandwiches and salads. Founded in 1991, this deli still retains its charm, and here you can enjoy the best breakfast in North Carolina. Try the Americano sandwich, made with Neese's sausage, apple-smoked bacon, two eggs, and American cheese, served on a homemade bread that is both soft and crunchy.
(704) 347-4989
114 Cherokee Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207
North Dakota: Grilled Ham and Cheese at The shack on broadway
The Shack serves breakfast all day, including everything from buttermilk pancakes to mashed potatoes. The star of the menu is the grilled ham and cheese breakfast sandwich. Made with ham and Swiss cheese nestled between grilled white or wheat bread. It comes with a side of French fries, sweet potato fries, or a cup of soup. Vegetarian options available.
(701) 356-2211
3215 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Breakfast Sandwich at Joya's
Joya's in Worthington is a family-owned daytime café that blends Bengali and American culture. Reviewers recommend the Joya's breakfast sandwich, made with pav-tato roll, bacon, cheesy eggs, chutneys, and chives, served on soft, thin, and crispy bread. Or, you can choose an alternative with tot, pav-tato roll, and hot sauce. You really can't go wrong.
(614) 468-1232
657 High St, Worthington, OH 43085
Oklahoma: The Birch House at Harvey Bakery
At Harvey Bakery, you can try pastries and sweets with drinks, beverages, and coffee. The special is the Birch House breakfast sandwich, which is made with sausage, thyme, scrambled egg, cheddar, honey, and sriracha. You can also choose to have it on a house-made English muffin, sourdough, or focaccia bread. The team at Harvey also makes donations to charities and non-profits, making them a pillar of the community, and a business you want to support.
(405) 898-8811
301 NW 13th St Suite 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73103
Oregon: The Yolko Ono Fried egg I'm in love
In "Fried Egg I'm in Love," in Portland, each meal has a funny name with a pun, staying true to the phrase "Keep Portland Weird." Customers love the Yolko Ono breakfast sandwich, described in an Instagram post as "Toasty sourdough, sausage patties, rockin' pesto, and fried eggs so iconic they deserve a tour bus." You can also try the Yolko One Deluxe which adds havarti cheese and aardvark aioli.
971-808-5727
3549 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214
Pennsylvania: The Antonio at Gilda's
Gilda's in Philadelphia is a Portuguese-inspired, family-owned café and market that combines Portuguese and Italian flavors with American influences. The best breakfast sandwich is The Antonio, made with a fried egg and cheese, accompanied by a house made linguiça sausage and breakfast sauce, all on a Portuguese roll. You can also get it with avocado, aioli, or a spicy sauce.
info@gildaphilly.com
300 E Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Rhode Island: The Hash It Out at Amy's Place
Amy's Place in Providence is a safe haven for locals and students alike to hang out, grab coffee, eat some breakfast, or simply relax. The restaurant serves delicious food and coffee, and here you'll find the Hash It Out breakfast sandwich, which is made with egg, cheddar, hash brown, and a spicy aioli. You can choose between a bolo, bagel, sourdough, multigrain, or gluten-free bread, and you can't go wrong.
(401) 274-9966
214 Wickenden St, Providence, RI 02906
South Carolina: The Waffle sandwich at Carmella's Cafe and Dessert Bar
Carmella's Café and Dessert Bar's classic breakfast sandwich is made with egg, cheddar, and a choice of bacon or sausage, served on an English muffin, bagel, waffle, or croissant. However, reviewers recommend opting for the waffle because it makes the sandwich truly unique. You can also try some other gourmet recipes and desserts, ranging from sorbet to gelato.
Multiple locations
South Dakota: The Smokey Mushroom at North End Bakery and Deli
In North End Bakery and Deli, reviewers highly recommend the Smokey Mushroom breakfast sandwich, which is made with egg, cheese, and house-smoked mushrooms on sourdough focaccia bread. What makes it so good is the sourdough bread. North End Bakery is, in fact, a bakery, and the bread is baked fresh daily. The bakers use a rectangular pan to achieve the desired crunch exterior and soft interior.
(605) 610-9210
421 N Phillips Ave Unit 105, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: The Pork Roll at Mr Aaron's goods
Mr Aaron's goods in Nashville is a pasta company and bakery that serves the best breakfast sandwiches in Tennessee. You can choose between the classic, which is served on a bagel and made with sausage, egg, and cheese, or the Cody, which is made with salsa verde, roasted jalapeños, and garlic. However, reviewers recommend the classic option with pork roll. You can also add a side of hash browns.
(615) 915-3102
4204 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216
Texas: The Build Your Own at Shug's Bagels
Shug's Bagels offers the best sandwiches in the state. The customer favorite is the Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich with your choice of bread, meat, two eggs, cheese, and add-ons. You can choose to have it on a bagel or a wrap. Protein options include bacon, ham, chorizo, sausage, and more, as well as several types of cheese and sauces, and hash browns. Everyone loves the ability to customize, and this place offers more options than you can think of.
Multiple Locations
Utah: Breakfast sandwich at Central Ninth Market
Central Ninth Market in Salt Lake City specializes in prepared items from the kitchen, as well as a variety of preserves, pantry staples, and farm-fresh produce. Among these specialties, you can find the best breakfast sandwich. It is made with bacon, egg, and cheese on fresh, airy sourdough bread.
holla@central9th.com
161 W 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Vermont: The Triple B at Burlington Bagel Bakery
You can find really good breakfast sandwiches an the Burlington Bagel Bakery in Vermont. Open since 1979, this locally owned bakery offers the Triple B Breakfast Sandwich, made with a fresh cracked egg, bacon, VT cheddar, hash browns, and homemade chipotle mayo on a fresh bagel. Bagel flavors range from plain to sesame, cheddar jalapeño, poppy, garlic, gluten-free, and vegan or vegetarian options.
(802) 864-0236
992 Shelburne Rd, South Burlington, VT 05403
Virginia: BEC at Best Buns Bakery & Burgers
Although everything at Best Buns Bakery and Burgers is delicious and fresh, customers highly recommend the BEC breakfast sandwich, which is made with bacon, egg, and cheese, on icebox sourdough bread. Make sure to add the home fries on the side. The bakery also serves Starbucks coffee, making it your go-to breakfast spot in Virginia.
Multiple locations
Washington: Biscuit sandwich at La Betty
La Betty, formerly A Baked Joint, is a café and wine bar in Washington that serves the best breakfast sandwich in town, according to its customers. The biscuit sammie breakfast sandwich is made with a choice of meat, cheese, and herbs, topped with an organic fried egg and mayo, all on a soft biscuit. When deciding what style egg to use on breakfast sandwiches, an organic fried egg is always an excellent option.
(202) 408-6985
430 K St NW, Washington, DC 20001
West Virginia: Breakfast sandwich at Good Fellows Baking Co.
Good Fellows Baking Co. is a local bakery in Morgantown, offering a range of breakfast, lunch, and dessert selections, as well as catering, cookie cakes, and cupcakes. The breakfast sandwich comes with scrambled eggs, your choice of protein, and a wide variety of cheese on your selection of bread. For protein, you can choose between a patty, bacon, or ham, and bread options include white bread, a bagel, or biscuit. It comes with a fruit tray.
(304) 322-2165
55 Don Knotts Blvd Suite 2B, Morgantown, WV 26508
Wisconsin: The Drew at Madison Sourdough
Madison Sourdough is a bakery, cafe, mill, and patisserie. It supports local food systems by specializing in naturally leavened sourdough breads. The Drew Breakfast sandwich is made with an Italian sausage patty, fried egg, cheddar, Calabrian chili-maple aioli, and served on Italian bread with a side salad.
(608) 442-8009
916 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703
Wyoming: Breakfast sandwich at Persephone Bakery
Persephone Bakery uses a natural fermentation process for its goods, sourcing locally from over 20 farms, dairies, and ranches. All this results in high-quality products, which is why reviewers love its breakfast sandwich. It's an egg sandwich, made with Gruyère, your choice of ham, bacon, heirloom tomato, and Dijon aioli, served on a croissant or sourdough. Customers recommend the croissant, since it's one of a kind.
(307) 200-6708
145 E Broadway Ave, Jackson, WY 83001
Methodology
Unfortunately, it was not possible to visit every restaurant that serves a breakfast sandwich in the U.S. to develop this list. Instead, we relied on reviews from locals on Yelp, Google, and Reddit threads, as well as local blogs, awards, and fellow ranking and best-of guides. We try to feature as many family-run establishments as possible, and almost every location on this list prepares menu items in-house. Although you can find dozens (or more) delicious breakfast sandwich in every state, these selections are the absolute best of the best options you can find in each state, according to local diners.