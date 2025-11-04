6 Best And 3 Worst Organic Groceries To Buy At Costco, According To Customers

More than any other factor, the success of Costco stores is driven by the fact that most of its products are cheaper by volume than the same items at competing chains. However, even though value is Costco's primary focus, a fair number of what could be described as premium items are still available, including plenty of organic groceries. In fact, its organic selection is one of 11 things Costco always does better than Sam's Club.

While organic products typically come at an extra cost, just because something is organic that doesn't always mean it's better than its non-organic counterpart. Sometimes that is indeed the case, but occasionally, an organic certification is counteracted by an otherwise subpar product. The following is a list of six of the best and three of the worst organic groceries available in Costco warehouses. Determining this selection meant combing through online comments about anything organic from Costco and isolating any grocery item that garnered both a significant volume of discussion and opinions of a prevailingly positive or negative nature. Anything, say, that just a handful of people love or that customers like and dislike in equal measure ended up ineligible for this list. With those criteria in mind, these are six of the absolute best organic foods Costco has to offer and three organic groceries better off avoided.