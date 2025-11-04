6 Best And 3 Worst Organic Groceries To Buy At Costco, According To Customers
More than any other factor, the success of Costco stores is driven by the fact that most of its products are cheaper by volume than the same items at competing chains. However, even though value is Costco's primary focus, a fair number of what could be described as premium items are still available, including plenty of organic groceries. In fact, its organic selection is one of 11 things Costco always does better than Sam's Club.
While organic products typically come at an extra cost, just because something is organic that doesn't always mean it's better than its non-organic counterpart. Sometimes that is indeed the case, but occasionally, an organic certification is counteracted by an otherwise subpar product. The following is a list of six of the best and three of the worst organic groceries available in Costco warehouses. Determining this selection meant combing through online comments about anything organic from Costco and isolating any grocery item that garnered both a significant volume of discussion and opinions of a prevailingly positive or negative nature. Anything, say, that just a handful of people love or that customers like and dislike in equal measure ended up ineligible for this list. With those criteria in mind, these are six of the absolute best organic foods Costco has to offer and three organic groceries better off avoided.
Best: Organic frozen vegetables
Costco's massive aisles of frozen foods feature plenty of items worth purchasing. For instance, when it comes to Costco's frozen seafood, a particular breaded cod product is one of the chain's standouts. Reliable in a general sense are the various bags of organic frozen vegetables available in the freezer aisles' produce section.
First off, the selection of organic vegetables in most Costco warehouses' freezer aisles is pretty diverse, ranging from staples like bagged broccoli to more curated products like seasoned sheet pan vegetables — a blend of sweet potato, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, zucchini, and red onion. Regular purchasers of organic frozen vegetables at Costco tend to recommend a variety of these and other options, with Costco's own Kirkland Signature Organic Broccoli Florets a particularly common pick-up. When presented with a choice, a fair number of Costco shoppers even recommend Costco's frozen veggies over their fresh counterparts. "Costco has the best frozen broccoli I have found as long as it is the organic version," wrote one user on Reddit. "Usually all frozen vegetables at Costco are good."
Best: Kirkland Signature organic dried fruit
It's safe to say that a fair number, if not the majority of shoppers who prioritize organic products are health-focused to some degree. On Costco shelves are plenty of decidedly unhealthy snacks, such as an excessively fatty lobster bisque, frozen pizza, and other items that rank among the unhealthiest store-bought Costco foods. Of course, snacks on the healthier end of the spectrum are widely available too, and unsurprisingly, a good number of those are certified organic. Among the standouts that fall into that category are Costco's own Kirkland Signature bags of organic dried fruit.
Just which dried fruits a given Costco has in stock will likely vary from store to store or season to season. That said, virtually all varieties of Kirkland Signature organic dried fruits have been positively received among customers. Fans of the product, for example, will regularly stock up on organic dried mangoes whenever they're in stores. Organic dried pineapple, strawberries, papaya, cherries, and more have all won over various Costco shoppers as well. "I've been buying these for years," a Reddit user wrote about Kirkland Signature's Organic Dried Tart Montmorency Cherries. "I love them! They're one of my favorite snacks."
Worst: Kirkland Signature organic chicken
The range of organic items at Costco is vast, covering precooked frozen meals, raw produce, and all sorts of products that fall in between those two extremes. In the realm of organic whole foods, to use the term colloquially, frozen veggies are one of Costco's strong suits. However, on the other side of the coin, its meat department is more of a mixed bag. In particular, Costco shoppers have found Costco's Kirkland Signature organic chicken to often be of subpar quality.
The chief complaint among those critical of Costco's organic chicken — and something that affects breasts and drumsticks in particular, while rarer in thighs — is a "woody" texture. This refers to a separation of muscle fibers in the meat that reminds some people of the striation in wood grain. Even if woody chicken is safe to eat, many find it off-putting. For what it's worth, shoppers have recounted that this is an issue only some of the time. Nevertheless, there are those who have found Costco's organic chicken becoming increasingly woody over time, thus they avoid it altogether. "The organic breasts are always disgusting IMO, very woody and gross," wrote a Reddit user. "I stopped buying them."
Best: Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Firm Tofu
Costco doesn't specialize in plant-based foods, per se, but by simple merit of its extensive inventory, adherents to diets that prioritize plant-based foods have their fair share of options. That said, the plant-based products aren't all winners — Costco shoppers weren't thrilled with some plant-based burrito bowls, for example. However, Costco's Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Firm Tofu is a different story, based on plenty of positive feedback from shoppers.
Boxes of Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Firm Tofu, each of which contains four 16-ounce blocks, started popping up on Costco shelves around September 2025. The mere existence of an affordable, high-quality tofu in Costco stores generated hundreds of comments between just two Reddit threads around the time of its arrival, suggesting it was something shoppers had been wanting. Fortunately for all of those interested in the product, those who have tried it have had nothing but positive things to say, praising key qualities such as its taste and texture. "It was a good enough price that I decided to really try to find a way to enjoy it even though for decades I haven't," reads one of those Reddit comments. "Well, I'm hooked now. I prefer it to most meat options if I'm cooking at home."
Best: Wildbrine Raw Organic Sauerkraut
There are some good reasons to eat more sauerkraut, and they basically all stem from the multitude of health benefits. Anyone interested in adding more sauerkraut to their diet can find a solid store-bought option at Costco warehouses in its Wildbrine Raw Organic Sauerkraut.
First of all, as is typically the case for Costco, the Wildbrine Raw Organic Sauerkraut is sold at a pretty killer price point — approximately $10 for 50 ounces. Competing stores sell 18-ounce jars for $9. As for its quality, Costco shoppers have given the Wildbrine sauerkraut high marks in virtually every important category, from its straightforward ingredients to its efficacy as a superfood. Some kids even enjoy it. It's a premium product, to be clear, but its widely enjoyed taste and serious health benefits are a steal for what Costco's asking. "This is absolutely one of the best sauerkrauts I have ever eaten," wrote one Reddit user. "And this is coming from a Slav who has kraut and potato dna."
Worst: Kirkland Signature Organic Eggs
Meat isn't the only organic chicken product that misses the mark at Costco. Organic chicken meat, for what it's worth, isn't necessarily subpar across the board, with its detractors admitting that unpleasant chicken isn't an every-time thing — nevertheless, the frequency with which Costco's organic chicken is off-putting is enough for them to swear off the stuff for good. Kirkland Signature Organic Eggs are similar in that regard, not disappointing customers 100% of the time, but ending up odd or faulty often enough that they're perhaps better off skipped.
For one customer, Costco's organic eggs tasted bland and were hard to peel when hard boiled. For another, the shells were too fragile, and the eggs themselves were unusually watery. At least one additional customer found a sizable piece of meat, known as a meat spot, in one of their organic eggs. These are all, of course, unique issues, but in total they indicate that strange experiences with Kirkland Signature Organic Eggs are far from uncommon. "All eggs sold by Costco are still poor in quality," wrote one Reddit user. "Just because it's organic doesn't make it better."
Best: Kirkland Signature Organic No Salt Seasoning
Chances are, shoppers looking for organic groceries are inclined to prepare meals at home, given that both buying organic and making home-cooked meals are often healthy choices. Home cooks wanting a bit of a kitchen cheat code can look to the Kirkland Signature Organic No Salt Seasoning for a bespoke seasoning blend that's enjoyed by countless Costco customers.
The 21 spices in the Kirkland Organic No Salt Seasoning are onion, garlic, carrot, black pepper, bell pepper, tomato, orange peel, parsley, bay leaves, thyme, basil, celery, lemon peel, oregano, savory, mustard seed, cumin, marjoram, coriander, cayenne, and rosemary. At about $10 for a 14.5-ounce container, the seasoning is an exponentially better value than buying even just a third, let alone all, of those spices individually. As much as that multitude of ingredients sounds like it could overwhelm, the product has won over numerous fans, generating perhaps more distinct threads in its honor than any other single organic product at Costco. Some of the foods its appreciators enjoy the Organic No Salt Seasoning on include chicken, rice, soup, bread, and eggs, among others. Plus, when combining it with the one thing it's explicitly lacking, it makes for a solid seasoned salt. "I use it in all kinds of soups and sauces, I put it on roasted vegetables, potatoes, sometimes I sprinkle some on top of bread that I'm baking," wrote one Reddit user. "Really you can use it for most savory dishes."
Worst: Kirkland Signature Tortilla Chips
Because standard tortilla chips are so simple in composition, they can be difficult to get right. Flaws as minor as low-quality corn or a salt imbalance can be enough to completely tank a given batch of tortilla chips. The list of ingredients in Costco's Kirkland Signature Tortilla Chips is extremely short — organic corn, organic sunflower oil, and sea salt — and the chips do indeed suffer from that mix of three ingredients just not being up to snuff.
It's worth noting that the Kirkland Signature Tortilla Chips used to be more widely enjoyed by Costco customers, but some former fans of the product noticed a drop in quality around 2024 or 2025. Whereas they once were hefty, well-salted, and full of a quality corn flavor, customers have reported that they've become brittle, greasy, and lacking in flavor. From the sound of it, then, all three ingredients have dropped off in quality, resulting in a decidedly subpar product. "These are one of the worst products Costco sells," wrote one Reddit user. "The value is unbeatable but they are not good. Almost any Mexican brand of chips will be 10x better."
Best: Kirkland Signature Organic Maple Syrup
There are a lot of myths about maple syrup widely believed to be true, from the notion that a lighter color indicates superior taste to a purported lack of nutritional value. While misleading information about maple syrup can make the process of deciding on a syrup brand at the grocery store difficult, Costco members can rest assured that the Kirkland Signature Organic Maple Syrup is a quality product.
Perhaps the foremost factor shoppers praise is the value of the Kirkland Signature Organic Maple Syrup. Sugar-based, non-maple syrups may be cheaper at competing stores, but for real-deal, organic maple syrup, Costco's prices are pretty unbeatable. Costco's golden-colored maple syrup is $13 for 25 fluid ounces, and its organic amber maple syrup is around $14 for 33.8 fluid ounces. In the flavor department, customers have described the former product as exemplary for a lighter-colored syrup — color does affect taste, even if one color isn't better than another. "Best price I've found on real maple syrup (organic or not)," wrote a user on Reddit. "And taste is fantastic."
Methodology
In compiling the best and worst organic groceries at Costco based on customers' opinions, Reddit turned out to be the most useful resource. With so many organic products on Costco shelves, there are countless organic items that have attracted shoppers' attention and become the subject at least one post online. With metrics like upvotes and total comments, Reddit made it possible to narrow down an initial list to the items that generated more online attention than most other organic products.
That initial list consisted of organic groceries to which multiple, active Reddit threads were dedicated. Then, those threads had to color that product in a predominately positive or negative light. Some dissenting opinions were okay, of course, but anything less than about 75% in one direction felt too ambiguous. Altogether, products lacking a significant volume of discussion on Reddit or items that inspired widespread discussion but without a consensus on their quality were also disqualified. The remaining organic groceries wound up on this final list.