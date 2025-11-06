The Best Rums To Drink Straight, According To Experts

Many of us drink rum and Coke or rum cocktails like mojitos or piña coladas, but you might be wondering what the best rums are to drink straight. Whether you like a simple white rum or something dark and spiced, not all of them are sippable. It takes something special to make a rum smooth and flavorful enough to drink neat.

I spent some of my formative years working in bars, so I know a good deal about spirits. But, I wanted to get the lowdown from those still in the game. So, I interviewed four rum experts, including bar owners, bar directors, and mixologists. Each gave me the details about their favorite rums to drink straight and what makes them so great.

We've got a selection of aged rums and younger versions, dark rums and light rums. So, there's something to suit most tastes and a range of budgets — though the best, most drinkable spirits don't come cheap. Whether you're a rum nerd or you're just looking for something that doesn't make you cringe when you shoot it, there's an option here for you.