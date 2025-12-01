Copycat Costco Hot Turkey & Provolone Sandwich Recipe

One reason Costco is popular among shoppers is the food court that lies like a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Still, not everyone lives near a Costco, while others refuse to pay a $60 fee for the privilege of shopping. For this reason, recipe developer Julianne De Witt has created a copycat version of Costco food court's hot turkey and provolone sandwich. This popular sandwich seems to have disappeared from the Costco food court for a few years post-pandemic, prompting a Change.org petition for its return. Many stores are now reintroducing this item, but it has nearly doubled in price since its return, thus making our DIY version an attractively economical alternative. Some people are also disappointed that the sandwich is no longer quite the same as it once was, but our version harkens back to the much-loved original thanks to a fresh, scratch-made basil mayonnaise.

According to De Witt, "This recipe is closer to the original, much beloved one, with the addition of the ciabatta bread, although I believe the sauce at that time was a plain pesto rather than the current basil mayo offering." (Costco food court employees confirm that basil mayonnaise was always the intended sandwich spread, although pesto was sometimes mixed with mayonnaise as an alternate when they ran out of the pre-mixed condiment.) Serve this sandwich on its own or with a crisp green salad, coleslaw, fries, or kettle chips for a satisfying meal. If you're making this sandwich for tomorrow's lunch, here's a tip: Slice and store the tomatoes separately, then add them right before you plan to eat to prevent the sandwich from becoming soggy.