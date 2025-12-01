Copycat Costco Hot Turkey & Provolone Sandwich Recipe
One reason Costco is popular among shoppers is the food court that lies like a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Still, not everyone lives near a Costco, while others refuse to pay a $60 fee for the privilege of shopping. For this reason, recipe developer Julianne De Witt has created a copycat version of Costco food court's hot turkey and provolone sandwich. This popular sandwich seems to have disappeared from the Costco food court for a few years post-pandemic, prompting a Change.org petition for its return. Many stores are now reintroducing this item, but it has nearly doubled in price since its return, thus making our DIY version an attractively economical alternative. Some people are also disappointed that the sandwich is no longer quite the same as it once was, but our version harkens back to the much-loved original thanks to a fresh, scratch-made basil mayonnaise.
According to De Witt, "This recipe is closer to the original, much beloved one, with the addition of the ciabatta bread, although I believe the sauce at that time was a plain pesto rather than the current basil mayo offering." (Costco food court employees confirm that basil mayonnaise was always the intended sandwich spread, although pesto was sometimes mixed with mayonnaise as an alternate when they ran out of the pre-mixed condiment.) Serve this sandwich on its own or with a crisp green salad, coleslaw, fries, or kettle chips for a satisfying meal. If you're making this sandwich for tomorrow's lunch, here's a tip: Slice and store the tomatoes separately, then add them right before you plan to eat to prevent the sandwich from becoming soggy.
Collect the ingredients for the copycat Costco hot turkey and provolone sandwich
To make the basil mayonnaise, you'll need mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, olive oil, garlic, honey, basil, and salt. Sandwich ingredients include ciabatta buns, turkey, provolone, tomato, and red onion, while you'll also need cooking spray to grease the pan. (A little oil or butter could also work if you don't keep cooking spray on hand.)
Step 1: Combine the basil mayonnaise ingredients
Add the mayonnaise, Dijon, olive oil, garlic, honey, basil leaves, and salt to a small food processor or blender.
Step 2: Mix them together
Blend the ingredients until smooth.
Step 3: Spread the buns with mayonnaise
Add 2 tablespoons of basil mayonnaise to each side of the ciabatta buns.
Step 4: Add the turkey and cheese
Divide the turkey and provolone between the bottom halves of the buns.
Step 5: Top the sandwiches with tomatoes and onions
Add the tomatoes and onions, then add the top half of the buns.
Step 6: Grease a pan
Spritz a grill pan with cooking spray and place it over medium heat.
Step 7: Cook the sandwiches on one side
Add the sandwiches to the pan and press them down lightly using a sandwich press or spatula. Cook for 4 minutes until lightly browned.
Step 8: Cook the sandwiches on the other side
Flip the sandwiches and cook for another 4 minutes or until the cheese has melted and the turkey is heated through.
Step 9: Cut the sandwiches in half
Remove the sandwiches from the pan, slice them in half, and serve.
What can I serve with this turkey sandwich?
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|267
|Total Fat
|19.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|27.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|11.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.0 g
|Total Sugars
|1.9 g
|Sodium
|295.3 mg
|Protein
|8.2 g
How can I change up this recipe?
This sandwich is pretty similar to Costco's original, which was made on either a torta or ciabatta roll. You can, however, swap that out for a different bread, such as a baguette or a brioche bun, if you prefer. For a little extra crunch and ease of preparation, you can toast the bread before you assemble the sandwich, but it's also delicious even if you skip all the cooking steps and eat the sandwich cold.
You can also switch out some of the other ingredients, opting for a different cheese like cheddar or Swiss instead of provolone or a different flavor of mayonnaise (garlic, lemon, sriracha) as an alternative to basil. It's also possible to make a shortcut basil mayo by mixing pesto with mayonnaise, or to lower the sandwich's fat content by using pesto without mayo. Feel free to embellish your sandwich with extra toppings, too, such as sliced avocado or a few leaves of lettuce or raw spinach. A strip or two of cooked bacon would really take it over the top.
How can I use the leftover basil mayonnaise?
Unless you like a lot of mayonnaise on your sandwiches, you'll probably have some of this delicious condiment left over. It can be used as a spread for other sandwiches, as well, and can even replace the butter on the outside of a grilled cheese sandwich. Basil mayonnaise can take the place of plain mayo in tuna, egg, pasta, or potato salad, or you could thin it out with vinegar or lemon juice to make a creamy dressing for a green salad.
Basil mayonnaise, either alone or in combination with sour cream or yogurt, can be used as a dip for fresh vegetables, crackers, or pita triangles. You could also use it in a deviled egg recipe or coat the outside of baked chicken to keep it moist and add some herbal flavor. It would make an excellent accompaniment for crab cakes, and can be used to dip french fries, too. You could even incorporate it as the secret ingredient in a cake recipe – mayonnaise has long been used as a baking ingredient, while basil works surprisingly well in berry or lemon-flavored desserts.