The Best Copycat Costco Tiramisu Cheesecake Recipe

Costco shoppers and frequent-flyers know that there are always treasures to be found at the store, even those that extend beyond bulk-sized deals and discounts. The mega-store also has an impressive bakery section, laden with goodies like Costco or Kirkland brand cookies, the ever-popular seasonal pumpkin pie, and as a more recent development, tiramisu cheesecake. The two-in-one dessert hit shelves in February 2025, immediately piquing the interest of Costco shoppers, including recipe developer Patterson Watkins.

Of course, if your Costco tiramisu cheesecake experience has been anything like Watkins', then it's perhaps been a disappointing one ... only because it's been sold out. "I know the appeal — that coffee creamy cheesecake layer, the cocoa-laced crushed cookie crust, and (swoon) that mascarpone whipped cream topping," Watkins describes. Fortunately, for all those out there who are also experiencing the "sold out woes," as Watkins puts it, she assures us that her copycat Costco tiramisu cheesecake recipe is as good as the real deal.

We can't deny that this tiramisu cheesecake will require some time and patience in the kitchen, including an overnight refrigeration period before you can dig in. Between that cocoa-infused crust, espresso-infused cheesecake layer, and rich mascarpone topping, however, there's no denying the sheer delicious decadence of this all-out dessert — one that will be well worth all the effort, even if your local Costco does eventually restock its shelves.