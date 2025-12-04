We Tried 11 Different Ways To Make Hot Chocolate. Here's How They Ranked

Have you ever noticed how many different ways there are to make hot chocolate? One recipe calls for milk while another recipe calls for water and still another recipe calls for cream. None of that even touches all of the sources that chocolate can come from; sometimes it's grocery store prepackaged hot chocolate mixes with tiny marshmallows that makes everything warm and cozy, and sometimes it's a recipe that starts with an empty pot and ends up with a lush and heavenly beverage. Everyone is likely to have their opinion about which one is best, and nobody is wrong about any of them.

Still, there has to be some sort of hierarchy to which methods of making hot chocolate work the best and which are worth skipping. After all, if you've only known the taste of powdered hot chocolate mix, trying freshly made hot chocolate featuring melted candy bars or fudge sauce might be a paradigm shift you didn't know you needed. And who among us couldn't use a more indulgent way to conjure up such a comforting and warm winter quaff?

I want everyone to have the happiness they deserve in life, so I put on my food science smock and got down to business, creating 11 different forms of hot chocolate to see which version delivers the most premium example of what this drink can be. One of them even uses melted ice cream as a chocolatey contribution ... how's that for a plot twist?