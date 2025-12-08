Easy Copycat KFC Original Honey BBQ Recipe

KFC has quite a few popular menu items, ranging from the tried-and-true original fried chicken to its famous bowl. For those who prefer their chicken a little saucy, however, then KFC's honey BBQ sauce — a condiment that first cropped up in the '90s, was discontinued, and then returned in October 2025 — is the perfect sweet-smoky complement to wings, sandwiches, and thighs alike.

Of course, you don't necessarily need to go to KFC to enjoy honey BBQ chicken, as you could just follow recipe developer Julianne De Witt's copycat KFC original honey BBQ chicken recipe instead. Featuring brined and fried chicken tossed in a slightly sweet, smoky, and tangy sauce, there's a whole lot to love about this copycat recipe (which just might be better than anything you'd get from KFC anyway). Thanks to a quick brining, "this chicken turns out incredibly juicy and flavorful, even if the recipe requires a little extra effort," De Witt says. "The homemade barbecue sauce is zingy, slightly smoky, and sweet." Though you'd be able to get the honey BBQ sauce with various types of chicken at the KFC drive-thru, ranging from tenders to nuggets to sandwiches, De Witt keeps things nice and classic by pairing her version with classic KFC-style fried legs and thighs for the ultimate at-home feast.