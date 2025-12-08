13 Stocking Stuffers For People Who Love To Cook
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As the holiday season approaches, you might be wondering what to get for the keen cook in your life. Luckily, when someone has a hobby like cooking, there's always something new to buy them, whether you're looking to spend $10 or $100. These stocking stuffers for people who love to cook will be a hit with anyone who's spent the year charring hispi cabbage and feeding their sourdough starter.
Not only am I a food writer, but I've worked in restaurants and run small food businesses as a side-hustle. When I'm not eating, I'm thinking about food, so I'm well placed to recommend the kinds of gifts that foodies and enthusiastic home cooks would love to receive. From fancy olive oil or spice blends most people wouldn't splash out on for themselves, to handy kitchen tools that make certain tasks smoother, there's plenty to pick from.
I'll go through some of the best gifts for cooks and why they're a good idea, as well as make some specific product recommendations for each. You can make your life easier as you do your holiday shopping, and your loved ones will get gifts they'll truly enjoy.
1. Olive oil
It's no secret that olive oil prices have gone through the roof over the last few years. What used to be a kitchen staple has become a luxury, as many people are opting for cheaper types of cooking oil. But, olive oil is irreplaceable not only in Italian cooking but in a range of European cuisines. And the cheap stuff doesn't hold a candle to more expensive bottles.
I will always be thrilled to receive a nice bottle of extra virgin olive oil as a gift. A single-varietal or single-estate olive oil is the way to go. Single-varietal oils are made using just one variety of olives, while single-estate means the olives came from just one farm. This preserves the terroir of the oil — the flavor that comes from the particular growing region. And there is a difference. For instance, Italian olive oil tends to be intense and peppery, while Greek olive oil is often mild and buttery. The best-tasting oil will have been pressed within the last 12 months.
If you're looking for a nice-but-affordable option, Terra Delyssa Extra Virgin Olive Oil is one of my go-to supermarket brands. It's a single-origin oil made only from Tunisian olives. Its mild flavor makes it a great choice for cooking and finishing purposes. If you're looking for something a bit more special, Flor De La Jara Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a Spanish single-varietal oil with the choice of Arbequina, Picual, and Cornicabra olives.
2. Balsamic vinegar
Balsamic vinegar is something every cook should have in their kitchen. It's another one of those ingredients where quality makes a huge difference. A bottle that you pick up for $5 in a supermarket isn't even in the same league as a well-made, aged version. But a good balsamic is expensive and the sort of thing that a lot of people wouldn't splash out on for themselves, which is why it makes a great gift.
Although you'll find recipes that call for balsamic vinegar, a good quality vinegar is at its best in simpler preparations. You might drizzle it on a salad or layer it with olive oil and use it for dipping bread. That's where you can truly taste the difference between basic options and the good stuff.
Looking for a low-cost stocking stuffer? Lucini Italia Aged Balsamic Vinegar of Modena is a good option. It's made in Italy and aged for better flavor. It might not have the viscous richness of a very expensive bottle, but it tastes great and costs less than $20. If you want to splash out, I wholeheartedly recommend Giusti Italian Balsamic Vinegar of Modena IGP. This award-winning vinegar is aged in 400-year-old casks that add to the flavor. It's thick and robust with plenty of sweetness to balance out the tartness.
3. Microplane grater
You might look at a Microplane grater and wonder what all the fuss is about. Sure, it might look like it's just a fine grater, but having one in your kitchen is a game-changer. I use mine to tackle ginger and garlic instead of finely mincing them or to quickly shred fluffy piles of hard cheese. It's also helpful for grating whole spices like nutmeg and cinnamon, and zesting citrus fruit.
Despite the name, the Microplane Gourmet Series Hard Cheese Grater takes on way more than just cheese. It has a larger surface area than other models, which makes it easier for zesting and larger tasks that are time-consuming using a small grater. Plus, it's extremely sharp, so it makes light work of whatever you throw at it. If the cook in your life doesn't already have one, this stocking stuffer is sure to be a winner.
4. Bench scraper
If you're buying for someone who loves baking bread, a bench scraper is a must-have. It's most commonly used for working wet doughs and cleanly cutting dough to portion it, but it's actually a way more versatile kitchen implement than many people realize. So, if you're not sure what stocking stuffer to buy for the amateur chef who has everything else, this is a great pick.
Bench scrapers are also useful for scraping old dough and debris off kitchen countertops, lifting veggies from a cutting board to a pan, leveling off ingredients, or cutting soft ingredients. It's even a chef-approved piece of equipment for smoothing out frosting on cakes. So, it's no one-trick pony.
The Pro Dough Pastry Scraper is an affordable version that's perfect if you want a stocking stuffer under $10. It also has handy measuring marks engraved in it that can be handy for cutting things evenly. If you're looking for something nicer, go for the Lamson Kitchen Utensils Bench Scraper. It has a durable, riveted handle made from solid wood, so it looks nice and performs well. It's the kind of utensil that someone might use for a lifetime.
5. Spoon rest
I can't count the number of times I've struggled to decide where to set down a dirty wooden spoon or other utensil that's still in use. Do I lie it across the top of a hot pan and risk scorching or melting it? Do I put it straight down on the counter and make a mess? Or do I toss it in the sink and stop to wash it before I use it next? None of these options is without its flaws, so now you see the benefits of a spoon rest, especially for anyone who spends a lot of time in the kitchen.
Small and reasonably priced, it's the perfect item to stuff in a stocking. The Cormumu Ceramic Spoon Holder looks more expensive than it is and is an ideal budget choice. But, if you want to go all out, the Le Creuset Signature Stoneware Spoon Rest is gorgeous, roomy, and has a certain cache that comes with the brand.
6. Garlic press
Chefs and serious cooks can be snobby about garlic presses, but they're popular for a reason. They make prepping meals quicker and easier, and the issues that people have with them often boil down to common garlic press mistakes. For instance, they press too much, not realizing that crushed garlic is stronger. Or they think that pressed garlic can always replace sliced or minced garlic in every recipe. However, used correctly, a garlic crusher is a practical, time-saving tool.
We'd recommend learning the recipient's stance on these gadgets before sticking one in their stocking. If the person in question is a garlic-press hater, it might seem thoughtless or like a gag gift. But if they've got an old, tired press, this is the perfect opportunity for an upgrade.
The Roeene Garlic Press is just under $10 and does a great job. It's made from sturdy stainless steel, has a hinged crushing part that works effectively, and the perforated piece is removable to make it easier to clean. If you're looking to spend more, consider the Rösle Stainless Steel Garlic Press. It's well-engineered to make pressing garlic a breeze and is even strong enough to press ginger, too. We particularly appreciate the fact that you don't have to remove the skin from the garlic cloves.
7. Linen kitchen towels
A good kitchen towel isn't just for doing the dishes. A handy chef's tip is to drape one over your shoulder to wipe your hands when needed. It's cooler than wearing an apron and less messy than wiping your hands on your jeans. But most people make do with the ratty old tea towels they've had for years, ragged at the edges and stained with who knows what.
A nice set of linen kitchen towels will go down a treat with most people who love to cook. It's a practical gift, but one that's elevated. Linen is timeless, environmentally friendly, looks great, and washes well, so it ticks all the boxes.
LK PureLife Pure Flax Linen Kitchen Towels should be on your list. They're large and absorbent, so they're great for all kinds of kitchen tasks. Plus, they're lint-free, so they're also great for covering bread as it rises and won't transfer any fluff onto the surface of the dough.
8. Pepper grinder
Any cook worth their salt (and pepper) knows that it's a mistake to buy pre-ground peppercorns. Instead, it's best to buy whole ones and grind them fresh. This way, the flavor is sharper and more intense, with more complexity. Ground pepper, on the other hand, can be flat and dull, not adding much to a dish. So, it's likely that the chef in your life already has a pepper mill. But is it a good one?
You'd be mistaken for assuming that all pepper grinders are pretty much the same. The corns go in whole and come out ground — what's the difference? Well, if you've ever spent minutes trying to grind enough pepper for a recipe that calls for half a teaspoon, you'll know that not all mills are equal. A good one not only grinds quickly, but also lets you easily adjust the coarseness, with a wide range from just cracked to super fine, and gives you consistent results all the time.
I have a Mannkitchen Pepper Cannon, and I'd highly recommend it for anyone who spends a lot of time cooking. It grinds large quantities of pepper in seconds, feels incredibly solid and well-built, and looks good on my countertop. It is admittedly pricey, though, so if you're looking for a good but more affordable option, try the Peugeot Paris Manual Pepper Mill. It grinds consistently and effectively and has a classic look.
9. Spice blends
Anyone who loves to cook will be excited to receive a new spice blend they haven't tried. It's a great excuse to get creative and gives users an easy way to try new cuisines or recipes without splashing out on a huge quantity of individual spices. Since these gifts are consumable, even if the recipient already has something similar, they'll eventually get through it and appreciate having more waiting in the wings.
I'd personally be thrilled to receive a quality za'atar, like Z&Z Za'atar Spice Blend, which is a mixture of thyme, sumac, and sesame seeds used in various Middle Eastern cuisines. Or, if you're buying a gift for someone who loves spicy food, you might opt for Brundo Spice's Ethiopian Berbere Chili Pepper Blend. If you can't pick just one, the Spiceology Ultimate Rub Collection contains 12 spice blends and seasonings.
You could expand this to include condiments, such as the ever-popular FLYBYJING Original Sichuan Chili Crisp or a tub of gochujang. Anything that's going to add extra flavor to a dish will go down well.
10. Flaky sea salt
Learning that salt doesn't just taste salty was a real eye-opener for me. I used to use whatever salt I had to hand, assuming it made no difference, when that's actually not the case. Grain size, moisture, and mineral content change how a salt tastes, so what you use matters. Still, it can often feel like a splurge to buy anything but the basic stuff, which is why flaky sea salt is a thoughtful stocking stuffer for someone who loves to cook.
It might seem as though it wouldn't be all that exciting to receive salt in your stocking, but unless you're obsessed with food, you won't understand. A quality flaky sea salt is the kind of fancy splurge ingredient that someone might not buy for themselves, but can elevate everything from avocado toast to chocolate chip cookies.
Maldon sea salt flakes are popular for a reason. They're not super expensive, but they have a clean flavor and the perfect flaky crunch. However, if you want to opt for something a bit more special, consider Esprit Du Sel Fleur De Sel, which is hand-harvested in France. Fans of all things smoky would also appreciate Sea La Vie Oak Smoked Salt Flakes.
11. Silicone baking mats
Buying for someone who loves to bake? If they don't already have silicone baking mats, this is something you can slip into their stocking. When baking items like cookies, macarons, and certain breads, you need something between the baking sheet and the food to keep it from sticking or prevent the underside from browning too much. Sure, you can use baking parchment, but over the years, the cost and the waste add up.
Not everyone gets on well with them, but that could be because of some frequent mistakes people make with silicone baking mats. It can also come down to choosing a subpar product. A Silpat Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mat is a reliable choice, as this is the trusted name brand behind this kind of product. It comes in a range of sizes, including half-sheet and three-quarter size. The Guanci Silicone Baking Mat Set is another solid choice, and comes with handy features like markings to help measure pie dough or make evenly-sized macarons.
12. Salt cellar
We've discussed the importance of good salt for home chefs, but they're also going to need somewhere to store it. Texture matters, so it's no good putting those fancy flakes in a salt mill and grinding them to powder. But keeping the salt in the container it came in can make it annoying to access. When you're in the flow of cooking, you don't want to have to stop and wrestle with packaging; you want to be able to grab a pinch whenever you need it.
A nice salt cellar or salt crock is bound to put a smile on the face of anyone who loves cooking. Salt cellars usually come with lids, whereas salt crocks have openings so they're always easily accessible. The Evermill Premium Salt Well has a rotating magnetic lid that slides open smoothly. It's also sleek and stylish, with a concrete body. Meanwhile, fans of the brand would be thrilled to get the Le Creuset Stoneware Salt Crock. It comes in several colors and can be matched with other Le Creuset cookware.
13. Wooden scraping spoon
I pick up a wooden spoon practically every time I cook, making it one of my most-used utensils. But where it falls down is getting into the corners of pans when stirring ingredients. If you're not careful, this can lead to burned or stuck-on parts around the edges of the pan. That's where a wooden scraping spoon comes into play. It has a flat bottom, so it can get into the nooks and crannies that a regular wooden spoon misses.
It might not sound like much, but it solves a real problem that people face every day when cooking. The Le Creuset Revolution Scraping Spoon would be my top pick if I were buying stocking stuffers for a loved one. It does the job well, but it also looks nice and feels solid. The Faay Teak Wood Corner Spoon is similar but only flat in one corner, so you'll need to know whether to buy a left-handed or right-handed version.
Methodology
As a food writer with over 10 years of experience and a keen cook, I selected the types of gifts that I would love to receive in my own stocking. The specific items recommended are based on a mixture of customer reviews and my own hands-on experience using them, where relevant.