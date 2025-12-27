The Biggest Celery Recalls In US History

As illustrated by the biggest produce recalls in U.S. history, which included enoki mushrooms and spinach, nutritious vegetables also carry a substantial risk for foodborne illness. In fact, research has shown that you are more likely to get food poisoning from contaminated vegetables than meat, due in part to people's tendency to eat veggies raw. When it comes to celery, the biggest complaint about the watery veggie is that it lacks a discernible flavor. However, celery's more serious offense is contributing to several food recalls over the years, which we've compiled here.

Major retailers, like Walmart and Whole Foods, have been impacted by tainted produce, while a Texas celery recall in 2010 turned deadly. These instances illustrate the dangers of pathogenic contamination, which can lead to mild yet unpleasant symptoms or more serious infections that require prompt medical care. That doesn't mean you should avoid eating celery and other healthy vegetables, but it does highlight the importance of sanitary manufacturing operations and quality control. Based on recall counts, it might seem like contaminated foods are a bigger problem now than ever before. Yet advanced detection technology and preventative action are behind the increase, which shows that American consumers are safer than in years past.