When P.F. Chang's restaurant first opened in 1993, it brought a touch of upscale elegance to the Chinese-American chain dining experience. The restaurant specializes in fusion cuisine — some of it Asian-inspired, some not so much (looking right at you, Great Wall of Chocolate). The drinks menu features a small selection of Japanese beers and sakes as well as American beers and wines, but its signature cocktails include several original creations dreamed up by P.F. Chang's mixologists. One such cocktail is the Rising Dragon, a drink with a Chinese-inspired name that belies its Latin roots, since the drink is essentially a pomegranate margarita with agave syrup taking the place of the triple sec. The drink even comes complete with a black salted rim to lend visual drama.

As recipe developer Julianne De Witt describes her take on P.F. Chang's drink, "The Rising Dragon is a bright, tart and lightly sweet cocktail combining the crisp, clean taste of blanco tequila with fresh lime, pomegranate juice, agave, and finished with smoky rosemary." She calls her copycat P.F. Chang's Rising Dragon recipe the "perfect summer sip," and advises that it will pair just as well with Mexican-style snacks as it does with P.F. Chang's Asian appetizers and entrees.