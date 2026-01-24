Copycat Red Lobster's Shrimp & Sausage Jambalaya With A Kick

Eating out is quite the indulgence these days — even a simple dish like jambalaya, which was once a dish that penny-pinching Cajuns made with what was on hand, may run you around $20 at a chain restaurant like Red Lobster. If you enjoy Red Lobster's version, which is made with shrimp and Cajun sausage, you may be able to stir up an entire batch of this duplicate recipe for less than what a plate will cost you.

"This copycat Red Lobster jambalaya recipe is hearty, delicious, and while it may have quite a few ingredients, it's very easy to prepare and can be on the table in about 45 minutes," says recipe developer Julianne De Witt. With grain, vegetables, and protein, it makes a one-pot meal, but you can add a side salad or bread for a hearty (yet still wallet-friendly) dinner. As far as the heat level goes, De Witt notes that "It's mildly spicy, but more heat can be added by serving it with hot sauce on the side." You can also add extra seasoning to the recipe à la Red Lobster, since the chain allows patrons to order its jambalaya either spicy or extra spicy.