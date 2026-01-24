The 12 Best Valentine's Day Items You Can Get At Trader Joe's In 2026

Trader Joe's fancies itself as a quirky neighborhood grocery store, in concept at least, so it's not surprising that the chain carries lots of unique goodies. Some Trader Joe's products are even considered better than name-brands by fans, including the Dijon mustard and dark chocolate peanut butter cups. The store supplies an impressive selection of private label products and strives to create a fun and friendly atmosphere at its locations, which are big reasons why its customers are so devoted to the chain.

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, we scoured Trader Joe's stock for the best sweets and snacks for the holiday. Our delightful findings include gorgeous mini cakes, humongous breakfast treats, freeze-dried snacks, easy dessert for two, and lots of other goodies. While these items are currently at our local Trader Joe's, we can't necessarily guarantee that they're available at stores nationwide. And of course, products selling out quickly is one of a few things shoppers don't like about Trader Joe's, so we recommend looking for these goods as soon as possible if they happen to whet your appetite.