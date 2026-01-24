The 12 Best Valentine's Day Items You Can Get At Trader Joe's In 2026
Trader Joe's fancies itself as a quirky neighborhood grocery store, in concept at least, so it's not surprising that the chain carries lots of unique goodies. Some Trader Joe's products are even considered better than name-brands by fans, including the Dijon mustard and dark chocolate peanut butter cups. The store supplies an impressive selection of private label products and strives to create a fun and friendly atmosphere at its locations, which are big reasons why its customers are so devoted to the chain.
With Valentine's Day just around the corner, we scoured Trader Joe's stock for the best sweets and snacks for the holiday. Our delightful findings include gorgeous mini cakes, humongous breakfast treats, freeze-dried snacks, easy dessert for two, and lots of other goodies. While these items are currently at our local Trader Joe's, we can't necessarily guarantee that they're available at stores nationwide. And of course, products selling out quickly is one of a few things shoppers don't like about Trader Joe's, so we recommend looking for these goods as soon as possible if they happen to whet your appetite.
Milk Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Hearts
Valentine's Day celebrations often feature sweet treats, and Trader Joe's Milk Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Hearts are perfect for the occasion. This festive snack offers a tempting combination of tasty milk chocolate coating and strawberry-flavored marshmallows for $4.49.
Cinnamon Twist Danish
Imagine a Danish that weighs over a pound and is filled with a cinnamon-tinged custard-style filling. That's exactly what Trader Joe's customers can expect from the store's massive Cinnamon Twist Danish for $9.99. While this treat is perfect for sharing, not a soul would blame you if you keep it for yourself.
Taste Test of Caramels
With one-of-a-kind flavors like hot chili, crème brûlée, and salted lavender, Trader Joe's Taste Test of Caramels is every candy lover's dream. Along with the tantalizing flavors, these carefully decorated caramels are also a feast for the eyes. You can find them for $7.99.
Hot Honey Fudge
Hot honey is a surprisingly adaptable ingredient that pairs beautifully with pizza, chicken, and assorted cocktails. Trader Joe's offers yet another way to enjoy this unique flavor thanks to its Hot Honey Fudge for only $2.99. While this T.J.'s snack is plenty satisfying on its own, you can also try adding it to ice cream or baked goods.
Jelly Bean Hearts
Jelly Bean Hearts from Trader Joe's are a fun throwback to childhood Valentine's candies $1.49. And unlike jelly beans of yore, these treats are made with vegetable and fruit extracts for their coloring, as well as all-natural flavoring. And in case you were curious, here are some fun facts about the fascinating process of making jelly beans.
Italian Tiramisu
Tiramisu is a layered Italian dessert featuring decadent ingredients like mascarpone, mocha, and ladyfinger cookies. Indulging in Italian Tiramisu for two for $5.99 is the perfect way to spend a romantic night in on Valentine's Day. Simply thaw, serve, and enjoy!
A Dozen Macarons Variés
A Dozen Macarons Variés is a great gift for people who love sweet, sophisticated snacking (yourself included). Trader Joe's sources these exquisite treats from France, and each assortment includes flavors like lemon, salted caramel, and coconut, among others for $5.99. In the unlikely event you find yourself with leftover cookies, check out our tips for storing macarons in the freezer.
Dark Chocolate Caramel Hearts
A seasonal favorite to be sure, Dark Chocolate Caramel Hearts from Trader Joe's are a wonderful Valentine's Day purchase. These candies make a tasty treat for yourself, but they're also perfect for gift bags and Valentine's Day celebrations. You can pick them up for only $1.99.
Caramel Flan
Looking for a quick and delicious dessert for a romantic dinner? Trader Joe's Traditional Caramel Flan costs $3.49 and is as easy to prepare as it is delicious. Simply take the dessert out of the refrigerator, situate it onto a plate, and you're all set.
Heart Shaped Macarons
Sourced from a Belgian bakery, Heart Shaped Macarons from Trader Joe's offer a flavorful way to express your love on Valentine's Day. These festive cookies are available in two combinations: vanilla crème macarons with strawberry filling and raspberry macarons with raspberry filling for $5.99.
Freeze Dried Strawberry Pieces
Shelf-stable and compact freeze-dried fruit is ideal for hiking, but it also makes a fun and tasty snack. T.J.'s Freeze Dried Strawberry Pieces go for $4.99 and are perfect for snacking, as they offer a satisfyingly crunchy texture plus a tempting strawberry flavor.
Raspberry Mousse Cakes
The first thing you'll notice about TJ's Raspberry Mousse Cakes is how downright adorable they are. They offer more than just looks, however, as these charming treats feature a heady combo of rich vanilla cake and raspberry-flavored mousse for just $3.99.