Aldi Staples You Need For Your Super Bowl Party In 2026
It's a fact that snacks can make or break your football-themed shindigs. And with Super Bowl LX quickly approaching, your game day menu may be mired in mediocrity if you don't act fast. Fortunately, Aldi is the place to find an impressive selection of snacks, including fan-favorite items such as spinach Parmesan tzatziki dip, dark chocolate sea salt caramels, copycat Girl Scout Cookies, and white cheddar puffs, just to name a few. Outside the broad selection, there are other good reasons to rely on Aldi for football snacks.
We perused the store's current stock of sweet and savory snacks and found numerous products perfect for Super Bowl LX parties. Our list includes classic dips, perfectly seasoned chips, dessert samplers, frozen snacks, easy Buffalo-style wings, and more. Don't expect to see many name-brand goods at Aldi, as the store prioritizes its exclusive private label products. These items are intended to be as good as, or better than, their name-brand counterparts. They also come with a lower price tag since private label goods aren't subject to added fees for marketing and other expenses. That means you can pick up all your Super Bowl essentials at Aldi without inflicting irreparable harm on your wallet.
Appetitos Mac & Cheese Bites
Don't have time to prepare an elaborate spread for your game-day event? Appetitos Mac & Cheese Bites make entertaining easy. These frozen cheesy bites can be prepared in an air fryer or conventional oven (if you're feeling particularly adventurous, you can even try deep-frying them). Aldi shoppers can bring home a box for $2.99.
Benton's Peanut Butter Crème Sandwich Cookies
When it comes to fun Super Bowl party snacks, savory appetizers like nachos, fried goodies, and dips typically make an appearance. Sweet treats are also crucial, and Benton's Peanut Butter Crème Sandwich Cookies deftly fulfill those cravings. Priced at $3.05 per pack, these delightful cookies will likely be the hit of your snack spread.
Appetitos Loaded Potato Skins
Available at Aldi for $2.99 per package, Appetitos Loaded Potato Skins make a hearty addition to any game-day appetizer assortment. While plenty tasty on their own, your guests will appreciate a dip or spread to go along with these tasty spuds. In this case, ranch and sour cream are the obvious options, but barbecue sauce and roasted garlic aioli can also work.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Cheese Deli Pizza
Mama Cozzi's is an exclusive Aldi brand much loved for its tempting selection of pizza and snacks. The brand's take-and-bake pizzas are especially tasty, and Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Cheese Deli Pizza would make a great addition to any game-day spread. Each 16-inch pie retails for just $5.99, so you may want to snag a couple if you're expecting a crowd.
Belmont Mini Cheesecake Bites
Who says a Super Bowl party can't be fancy? When it comes to sweet snacks, Belmont Mini Cheesecake Bites are bound to put some class on your hors d'oeuvre selection. For $9.89, Aldi shoppers get 24 individual bites in flavors like strawberry swirl, New York-style cheesecake, and turtle.
Park Street Deli Pretzel Bites with Mustard Dip
The Park Street Deli Pretzel Bites with Mustard Dip add another dimension to your assortment of Super Bowl snacks. For $4.75, shoppers get a box of soft, chewy bites and a tangy Dijon dip. You also have three options for making these bites. Along with baking (the recommended method), these snacks can also be air-fried or microwaved.
Clancy's Sea Salt Pita Chips
An all-purpose chip will serve you well during a Super Bowl party, whether paired with a simple cheese dip or enjoyed with a more elaborate option like Mama (Donna) Kelce's seven-layer Tex-Mex dip. Clancy's Sea Salt Pita Chips definitely fit the bill, as these tasty, twice-baked snacks go well with numerous flavors and recipes. Snag a bag (or two) at Aldi for $2.55.
SuckerPunch 3-Pepper Fire Spears Pickles
SuckerPunch Three-Pepper Fire Spears Pickles are wonderful for snacking and sandwiches, but they also make an excellent addition to Super Bowl charcuterie spreads. Retailing for $4.99 per jar, these pickles get their heat from jalapeños, habaneros, crushed red pepper, and arbol chili peppers, which are also known as bird beak chiles.
Taylor Farms Vegetable Tray with Ranch Dip
When you and your guests need a break from salty fried snacks, Taylor Farms Vegetable Tray with Ranch Dip is here to save the day. Featuring peppers, cauliflower, carrots, celery, and broccoli, this veggie tray will make a nice accompaniment to other finger foods. Find it at Aldi for $8.79.
Kirkwood Buffalo Chicken Wings
Chicken wings are a certified Super Bowl staple, but they can be a pain to make and are often quite expensive from restaurants. Retailing for $8.19 per bag at Aldi, Kirkwood Buffalo Chicken Wings offer a better alternative. Not only are they affordable, but these frozen, fully cooked wings can be easily made in the oven, air fryer, or microwave.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Pepperoni Pizza Snacks
Pack your bags, Totino's Pizza Rolls, because there's a new pizza-based frozen appetizer in town. Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Pepperoni Pizza Snacks retail for $6.39 and include about 90 individual pizza bites for you and your guests to enjoy. Along with marinara for dipping, ranch dressing is another tasty option to consider.
Clancy's Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels
An impressive duplicate of a popular Trader Joe's product, a bowl of Clancy's Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels is an alluring snack during sporting events. Aldi shoppers can pick up a 24-ounce bag of these sweet, salty bites for $4.95. They even come with a resealable bag to keep pretzels fresh and flavorful (if your guests don't demolish them all, that is).
Bremer Frozen Corndogs
You can thank Stanley Jenkins for the idea of putting the corn dog on a stick, as this pioneering foodie created a patented device for making stick-bearing food. A staple of fairs and carnivals, you can also enjoy this snack on Super Bowl Sunday thanks to Bremer Frozen Regular Corndogs. Look for them in Aldi's frozen food department for $3.75.
Casa Mamita Pineapple Salsa
Casa Mamita Pineapple Salsa might seem like an unexpected flavor combo, but trust us, it works. The mild sweetness of the pineapple is perfectly balanced against the savory ingredients in the salsa, while the manageable heat level makes it the perfect condiment for all palates. Snag a jar at Aldi for $2.75.
Clancy's Big Dippers Tortilla Chips
When it comes to something as delicious as Casa Mamita Pineapple Salsa, you need a formidable and efficient chip. That's where Clancy's Big Dippers Tortilla Chips come in, as the sizable scoops are perfect for mess-free dipping. Super Bowl party planners can find big dippers at Aldi for $2.15 a bag.
Appetitos Buffalo Style Chicken Dip
A delicious dip that can be conveniently prepared in the microwave? That's exactly what you get with the Appetitos Buffalo Style Chicken Dip from Aldi. Each 12.5-ounce container offers approximately nine servings and retails for $4.99. If you're seeking an optimal conveyance method for this tasty dip, you can't go wrong with Clancy's Sea Salt Pita Chips.
Casa Mamita Beef Taquitos
Illustrating that Aldi has a great assortment of frozen foods, Casa Mamita Beef Taquitos are an excellent buy at just $5.69 per box. Featuring seasoned beef, cheddar, and pinto beans, these taquitos can be microwaved for maximum convenience. However, you can also bake them in the oven or air-fry them for a crunchier texture.