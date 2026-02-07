The Best Items To Buy At Trader Joe's In February 2026
We declare Trader Joe's the reigning champ of fancy grocery chains thanks to factors like the relaxed shopping atmosphere and greater affordability than competitors. Trader Joe's also offers an extensive selection of private label products, which are carefully curated to ensure maximum customer satisfaction. These store-exclusive items are made with natural ingredients and lack artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. As for the quality of Trader Joe's exclusives, all products are subject to a tasting panel before they hit store shelves. For an item to be accepted, at least 70% of taste testers must vote yay on the product.
We previously brought you some hidden gems at Trader Joe's, like mushroom-based umami seasoning and hand-formed burrata. Today we're talking about the best items the store has to offer in February, and shoppers will find plenty of tempting goodies this month. Our selection includes delicious yet convenient dinners, buttery cookies, brunch essentials, savory snacks, and one-of-a-kind appetizers. Keep in mind that Trader Joe's frequently sells out of popular products quickly, so we can't guarantee that these items will be available at every location. They definitely worth searching for, however, if only to keep the winter blues at bay.
Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice
Butter chicken is a rich and savory Indian recipe featuring spiced chicken pieces in a creamy, tomato-based sauce. Trader Joe's Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice offers a tasty and convenient version of this dish for $4.49. Because the chicken is fully cooked, all you need to do is heat and serve.
Dillicious Cream Cheese Spread
Dill is an integral ingredient in pickle making, but the herb pairs beautifully with plenty of other foods. Take the Dillicious Cream Cheese Spread at Trader Joe's. Retailing for $2.79 per tub, this tangy, herbaceous spread can be added to charcuterie boards, used to top bagel and lox sandwiches, or incorporated into your recipes.
English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich
If McDonald's ever-increasing prices have hampered your morning routine, Trader Joe's has a reasonable and tasty breakfast solution for you. The store offers a two-pack of English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches for just $4.99, which are more affordable and convenient than their fast-food counterparts.
Jubilant Sprinkle Cookies
If you love sweet snacks that are as adorable as they're tasty, Jubilant Sprinkle Cookies are just for you. Retailing for $3.99 at Trader Joe's, these darling butter cookies, which come in fun shapes like rainbows and balloons, offer a distinct birthday cake flavor, right down to the festive sprinkles.
Kaamté Gouda Style Cheese
Cheese aficionados, take note: Kaamté Gouda Style Cheese has the distinction of being Trader Joe's spotlight cheese this month. From its pleasantly nutty flavor to its semi-hard texture, the selection is excellent for snacking and entertaining. Shoppers can snag a 1-pound package of this cheese for $13.49.
Smoked Steelhead Trout
If you're a fan of smoked salmon, Trader Joe's Smoked Steelhead Trout should be right up your alley. Priced at $5.49 per package, smoked trout is ideal on bagels and in salads. Imagine perfect smoky notes, the subtle flavor of trout, and sashimi-like texture in one convenient package.
Onion Flowers
Trader Joe's Onion Flowers could be characterized as the fancier cousin of Outback's tasty Bloomin' Onion. Priced at $5.49, this appetizer features a perfectly spiced batter and an intricately cut onion that resembles a flower blossom. To get the crispiest, crunchiest texture possible, air fryers and conventional ovens are preferred.
Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips
Voted the best snack at Trader Joe's 17th Annual Customer Choice Awards, Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips deserve a prime spot in your pantry. Inspired by beloved Irish dishes like colcannon (buttery mashed potatoes with cabbage) and boxty (potato pancakes), these award-winning chips cost $2.99 a bag.
Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Perfect for last-minute shindigs and parties, Trader Joe's Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip is a quick and tasty appetizer. Featuring a blend of Parmesan and Swiss cheeses, plus the perfect portion of artichokes and spinach, your guests will be asking for the recipe by night's end. Get yours for $3.79 a pack.
Morning Buns
Priced at $4.99, Trader Joe's Morning Buns are sure to make your mornings brighter (and tastier). One-part croissant and one-part cinnamon roll, these treats take the guesswork out of baked goods. Simply let the buns rise overnight and bake in the morning, and you're set!
Sliced Porridge Bread
It shouldn't be surprising that Trader Joe's Sliced Porridge Bread is inspired by the creamy breakfast dish of the same name. This hearty sourdough gets mild sweetness from the inclusion of honey and brown sugar, which means it works with savory and sweet preparations. Carb-obsessed shoppers can snag a loaf for $4.49.
Cookies 'n Cream Mini Sheet Cake
Sometimes, you just need a little cake. The Cookies 'n Cream Mini Sheet Cake at Trader Joe's definitely fits the bill where small desserts are concerned, and this miniature masterpiece can be yours for $5.99. Crushed chocolate cookies, vanilla cake, and cream cheese frosting? Yes, please.
Hot Honey Goat Milk Cheese
While the hot honey trend may not be as blazing as it once was, we're still massive fans of the sweet and spicy condiment. Available at Trader Joe's for $2.99, Hot Honey Goat Milk Cheese exemplifies the best of 'swicy' foods. This pairing of mild cheese and bold flavors is great on crusty bread and crackers, but it can also liven up roasted veggies.
Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings
Trader Joe's proves that frozen foods aren't always bland and boring. The chain's Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings, which retail for $3.49 for a box of six, yield a quick yet delicious dinner: these dumplings can easily be prepared in the microwave for maximum convenience.