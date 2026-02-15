When you've got a loaf of store-bought bread, and you don't feel like eating sandwiches again, what are your options? There's no need for even a slice to go to waste, because there's plenty more you can do with a supermarket loaf. Whether you have a basic sliced white bread from the bakery department or something seeded and wholesome, there are plenty of ideas for you.

We're going to introduce you to 11 uses for store-bought bread beyond sandwiches. Maybe your goal is to avoid food waste, or perhaps you're sick of eating the same old thing. Whatever your motivation, you have options. Don't feel like you have to struggle through another PBJ or BLT just because you've got bread in the pantry. When you get creative, there are so many delicious dishes coming your way.

Whether you want something sweet or savory, a whole meal or an accompaniment to a dish, there's something for you here. And if you're not sure which bread to buy when you hit the store, here's our list of grocery store sandwich bread, ranked worst to best.