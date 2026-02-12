Where To Find The Best Fish & Chips In Maine
When you think of dining in Maine, odds are you think of seafood — lobster specifically. While Maine lobster is obviously ingrained in local food culture (there are whole events dedicated to the crustacean), the fishing industry has also been prevalent in the Pine Tree State for centuries. This means that many restaurants throughout the state are able to offer seafood from the fishing docks straight to your table. If you go beyond the typical lobster roll while dining in Maine, you will likely find other seafood dishes that are delicious, likely starring freshly caught fish.
Fish and chips is a dish that has a certain versatility to it. It can be found on a dimly lit British pub menu, at a harborside seafood shack, or at an upscale dining establishment. Though many restaurants across the U.S. offer their own take on this classic British dish, the general guidelines are the same. A white fish of choice (cod is the traditional option, but you may be surprised by the local offerings in Maine) is deep-fried to golden perfection and served with crispy fries, called "chips" overseas.
We uncovered some of the best restaurants for fish and chips in Maine, ranging from a more authentic rendition of the dish's U.K. roots to tasty twists with local ingredients that set them apart. Whichever fish and chips preparation you prefer, you are sure to find a winner on this list.
Lil Chippy - Portland
Newer on the Maine dining scene than some of the older establishments, this counter-service spot in Portland has received rave reviews — it even has a nearly perfect Google reviews score (4.9). Lil' Chippy opened on Washington Avenue in 2024 by a husband-and-wife duo, specializing in a simple menu with high-quality ingredients. Diners have praised the restaurant's fish and chips for its fresh flavor and tasty batter. The entree comes with 6 ounces of fish, fries, Old Bay seasoned slaw, and is served with tartar sauce and ketchup. The menu doesn't specify what type of fish, but regional media reports that it is local hake coated in a vodka-and-beer batter. The fries (chips) are also available in a salt-and-vinegar flavor that diners love.
Also, good news for those with gluten sensitivities –– the restaurant offers gluten-free batter and has a gluten-free fryer, so no one gets left out of the dining experience. The restaurant doesn't take reservations, so it can get pretty busy, especially during its popular happy hour that includes $1 oysters. There is something for everyone on this small but mighty menu, including snacks like hamachi crudo and sandwich "buddies" with fish, crab, or chicken.
(207) 536-4508
52 Washington Ave, Portland, ME 04101
Bet's Fish Fry - Boothbay
This counter-service roadside fish shack specializes in what it's named after –– good fried fish. Since 1993, Bet's Fish Fry has been open in Boothbay and is beloved by locals and tourists alike. The online presence is limited with no official website or phone number listed, but the current 4.8 rating on both Google and Yelp speaks to Bet's loyal following. The offerings are simple: lightly fried haddock either on a sandwich or in a dish without the bun, served with house-made tartar or lemon dill sauce and hand-cut fries. Diners have raved about the fried fish –– said to be locally sourced from family –– with one reviewer calling it "The Queen of Haddock Sandwiches." The portions are considered generous (especially for the price). And although the presentation is not traditional pub fare, British visitors have even said that the haddock beats what you'll find in London.
Some tips to know before going: The joint is closed during the winter and in-season hours are limited to lunch, so you'll want to get there early before Bet's sells out. It is cash or check only. Seating is picnic tables outside with umbrellas. No frills but good food brings diners in droves.
21 Common Dr, Boothbay, ME 04537
Lost Gull Fish n' Chips - Oxford
Though this Oxford Hills family-owned clam shack is known by locals and tourists for its clams and lobster rolls, it also serves up plenty of its namesake (fish and chips). The Fish n' Chips are served with french fries, a roll, and coleslaw. The type of fish in the dish isn't specified on the menu, but it appears to be haddock. Diners have also raved about the crispy fries, with some calling them the best ever.
It should be noted that, though the fish is fried to a consistent golden color, certain customers have mentioned that the batter is not as seasoned as you may be used to at other establishments. You might want to opt for extra salt and pepper if you prefer a lot of seasoning. However, other diners say the simple batter allows the perfectly cooked, flavorful fish to shine through, so maybe the seasoning is more of a matter of personal taste. If you are looking for friendly service and no-frills dining, this is certainly worth a stop when traveling inland throughout Maine.
(207) 539-8669
479 Main St, Oxford, ME 04270
Fish & Whistle - Biddeford
Opened in Biddeford's Main Street corridor in 2022 (not far from Maine's oldest restaurant), this pub-slash-New-England-style chip shop has formed a reputation for excellent fish, evidenced by its high Google review ratings. What sets Fish & Whistle apart is its sustainably-focused mission, as the owners say they source all fish and seafood from Maine and New England. Depending on availability and sustainability, the fish in the establishment's sandwiches and platters is typically pollock or hake caught in the Gulf of Maine. The Fish & Chips entree comes in three sizes –– petite, half, or full-size, priced accordingly –– and is served with tartar sauce, lemon, and malt vinegar fries. The fries are beloved by diners, described as authentic with a touch of vinegar.
The fish's crunchy batter gives way to a perfectly golden crisp coating and tender, fresh fish, according to reviews. Dessert is also a must at Fish & Whistle, as one of its owners is a James Beard Award semifinalist for pastry chefs. You can end your meal with the diner-favorite sea salt vanilla soft serve ice cream with seasonal toppings.
(207) 571-4520
299 Main St, Biddeford, ME 04005
Thirsty Whale Tavern - Bar Harbor
Bar Harbor is known as a seafood paradise and for good reason. The town is situated on the water near Acadia National Park, making it one of the best U.S. cities for fresh seafood right off the harbor after a day of exploring. The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cottage Street downtown is a must-stop for its large portions of seafood, affordable pricing, and local pub vibe. The fish and chips are hand-battered haddock tenders, and you can choose between plain fried or blackened fried. In fact, the owners shared that they have been using the same blackened haddock recipe for over 35 years. The platter is beloved by many diners (including former fishing industry workers), and customers highlight the fish's ideal ratio of breading to filet thickness.
Due to its popularity with locals and visitors alike, you may have to wait for a table. But you can also belly up to the bar and enjoy a local Maine blueberry beer or cocktail with your meal.
(207) 288-9335
40 Cottage St, Bar Harbor, ME 04609
Robert's Maine Grill - Kittery
In 2006, Robert's Maine Grill opened in Kittery –– the oldest town in Maine –– offering a farm-to-table experience that highlighted local ingredients. The waterfront ambiance alone brings diners in, but the fresh seafood is what reviewers rave about. The menu is robust, but what stands out is a dish titled Maine's Best Fish and Chips. Robert's leans into its take on the British classic. The fish is fried in Allagash beer batter (a nod to the Portland craft brewery), giving it a delightfully flaky interior but crisp exterior. The generous portion of fish is served with crisp french fries and coleslaw, as is standard with many of the restaurant's seafood dishes.
Other popular picks at Robert's Maine Grill include crab cakes, a blackened Haddock sandwich, fried scallops and clams, New England clam chowder, and of course, lobster rolls. Diners have noted that it can get busy with long wait times at peak hours, so make a reservation online if you can to bypass the crowds.
(207) 439-0300
326 Route 1, Kittery, ME 03904
The Liberal Cup - Hallowell
This is a pick for those looking for more of a lively English pub environment to pair with their seafood. The Liberal Cup has been serving downtown historic Hallowell house-brewed ales and lagers, as well as English pub classics, since 2000, and customers appreciate the hearty meals at reasonable prices. As the menu dictates under its "I'm Really Hungry" section, the fish and chips are plentiful with the "Full Monty" portion that diners rave about. However, there is a half portion if your appetite isn't as large. The dish includes fried haddock, served with hand-cut fries and coleslaw. Reviewers have praised the fish for its crispy crust and moist interior, and some even say it's as good as you'll get in the U.K.
The Liberal Cup is more of a traditional pub environment than other establishments on this list. Diners have noted that it can get loud inside with live music and local revelry abound, but that can be the perfect ambiance for envisioning yourself in an authentic British pub without leaving the U.S.!
(207) 623-2739
115 Water St, Hallowell, ME 04347
Luke's Lobster Portland Pier - Portland
Who doesn't like enjoying seafood on a pier? Luke's Lobster can be categorized as more of a tourist spot than a local haunt, as it is technically a chain. However, the Portland Pier location is the flagship restaurant where you can actually see the lobster industry in action from your table. Though known largely for its lobster rolls and steamed lobster, Luke's has much more fresh seafood to offer. The fish and chips dish stars fresh haddock with house-made tartar sauce and is served with crispy fries and slaw. Portions are described as reasonable for the price. Fried haddock bites are also a popular choice for a lunch bite.
Some locals have said Luke's is their go-to stop in downtown Portland for fish and chips at a good price (possibly since ever-popular Susan's Fish-N-Chips closed in October 2025). Regardless of why you head to Luke's Portland Pier, you can expect a plethora of fresh seafood options and quality service. Lines can be long, but you can find a spot at the bar or walk around and enjoy the pier atmosphere while you wait for your table.
lukeslobster.com/pages/portland-pier
(207) 550-2490
60 Portland Pier, Portland, ME 04101
Methodology
To compile this list, we researched numerous seafood restaurants with stellar fish and chips throughout Maine, according to Google and Yelp reviews. Media coverage from local publications, radio and television websites, and online bloggers was also considered. We additionally leveraged social media to discover the establishments' best dishes, restaurant service, and dining experience tips. Sourcing was based on geographical location to cover multiple areas of the state.
Once selections were made, we outlined each restaurant's fish and chips dishes to determine fish selection (if available), preparation method, dietary restrictions, sauces, quantity, and pricing. We also noted which spots had more of a casual environment and which were full-service restaurants with seating options.