Where To Find The Best Fish & Chips In Maine

When you think of dining in Maine, odds are you think of seafood — lobster specifically. While Maine lobster is obviously ingrained in local food culture (there are whole events dedicated to the crustacean), the fishing industry has also been prevalent in the Pine Tree State for centuries. This means that many restaurants throughout the state are able to offer seafood from the fishing docks straight to your table. If you go beyond the typical lobster roll while dining in Maine, you will likely find other seafood dishes that are delicious, likely starring freshly caught fish.

Fish and chips is a dish that has a certain versatility to it. It can be found on a dimly lit British pub menu, at a harborside seafood shack, or at an upscale dining establishment. Though many restaurants across the U.S. offer their own take on this classic British dish, the general guidelines are the same. A white fish of choice (cod is the traditional option, but you may be surprised by the local offerings in Maine) is deep-fried to golden perfection and served with crispy fries, called "chips" overseas.

We uncovered some of the best restaurants for fish and chips in Maine, ranging from a more authentic rendition of the dish's U.K. roots to tasty twists with local ingredients that set them apart. Whichever fish and chips preparation you prefer, you are sure to find a winner on this list.