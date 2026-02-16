Make Applebee's Famous Neighborhood Nachos Right At Home

Applebee's back in the '80s was a very different place than it is today, with a much fancier menu that offered such items as quail, chilled seafood on the half shell, and champagne. Even at that time, however, nachos were a staple item, although back then they were topped with chili and cheddar as well as lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and jalapeños. Today's Neighborhood Nachos, as they're now known, are available with a choice of taco-seasoned ground beef and chipotle lime chicken toppings. They've lost the lettuce and tomatoes, but gained pico de gallo, queso blanco, cilantro, and sour cream.

According to developer Patterson Watkins, "This recipe is as close to the authentic Applebee's Neighborhood Nachos as I could get it without actually applying for a job." She describes the queso blanco as the star of the show, "The signature component to AB's nachos is the queso blanco. A melty combo of American cheese and Monterey Jack simmered with onion and jalapeños. That duo of cheeses makes for a super creamy queso, with just the right amount of sharpness and heat." The zesty seasoned beef, fresh pico, and other toppings also add to the fun, making this the perfect shareable for either game day snacking or a movie night.