Step-By-Step No-Bake Vegan Blueberry Cheesecake

Cheesecake is a popular rich, creamy, and extra decadent dessert. It's traditionally made with cream cheese, meaning dairy takes center stage — so how does one make a vegan cheesecake? One way is to use store-bought vegan cream cheese. The main issue there is that nearly any store-bought vegan cream cheese will behave differently, so you must use the brand that particular recipe has been tested for. To avoid cream cheese alternatives altogether, there's a magical ingredient in vegan cooking and baking that makes recipes turn out super creamy: raw unsalted cashews.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a vegan cheesecake with blueberry sauce that harnesses the power of cashews. Cashews can be soaked to make smooth vegan cheese, and that forms the base of this cake. The blended cashews are mixed with full-fat coconut milk for extra creaminess, maple syrup to sweeten it, and lemon juice for the tang that channels traditional cream cheese. While a graham cracker crust is often standard, this recipe goes in a different direction, opting for one made from almond flour, coconut flour, coconut oil, maple syrup, and salt.

The final touch is a blueberry sauce that adds elegance and a lovely fruit flavor. While you could stick to grocery store vegan cakes, you may just fall in love with this homemade vegan cheesecake, whether you're a seasoned plant-based eater or want to become one.