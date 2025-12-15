This Cinnamon-Packed Snickerdoodle Cheesecake Recipe Always Steals The Show

Sugar, spice, and everything nice — it's the perfect formula for quite a few tasty treats out there, and as it turns out, this sugar and spice snickerdoodle cheesecake is one of them. This cinnamon-packed, snickerdoodle-inspired cheesecake recipe is brought to us by recipe developer Patterson Watkins, and it's one that's sure to stun for the holidays (or for any gathering, for that matter). Most cheesecake recipes add a cheesecake filling to a graham cracker crust and call it a day, but Watkins' recipe takes things a step further with cinnamon graham crackers, cinnamon in the batter, and a perfectly sweet and spiced cinnamon-sugar coating on top. As Patterson explains, "The dusting of sugar on top creates not only an attractive finish, but it caramelizes slightly during the bake to add a depth of texture to the overall cake."

Needless to say, the sweet, tangy, creamy, rich, and spiced flavors going on in this cheesecake are absolute winners. "If you're even a remote fan of cinnamon or snickerdoodles or creamy sweet treats in general, you are going to love this recipe," Watkins tells us. She highlights how that classic tangy cheesecake base is perfectly enhanced by the hit of cinnamon sugar, transforming this dessert into something perfectly wintry and festive without being overbearing on the theme. Watkins also assures us that this is a relatively easy cheesecake recipe to follow (compared to some out there that are incredibly labor-intensive), so there's really no reason not to sweeten (and spice) up the season.