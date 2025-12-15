This Cinnamon-Packed Snickerdoodle Cheesecake Recipe Always Steals The Show
Sugar, spice, and everything nice — it's the perfect formula for quite a few tasty treats out there, and as it turns out, this sugar and spice snickerdoodle cheesecake is one of them. This cinnamon-packed, snickerdoodle-inspired cheesecake recipe is brought to us by recipe developer Patterson Watkins, and it's one that's sure to stun for the holidays (or for any gathering, for that matter). Most cheesecake recipes add a cheesecake filling to a graham cracker crust and call it a day, but Watkins' recipe takes things a step further with cinnamon graham crackers, cinnamon in the batter, and a perfectly sweet and spiced cinnamon-sugar coating on top. As Patterson explains, "The dusting of sugar on top creates not only an attractive finish, but it caramelizes slightly during the bake to add a depth of texture to the overall cake."
Needless to say, the sweet, tangy, creamy, rich, and spiced flavors going on in this cheesecake are absolute winners. "If you're even a remote fan of cinnamon or snickerdoodles or creamy sweet treats in general, you are going to love this recipe," Watkins tells us. She highlights how that classic tangy cheesecake base is perfectly enhanced by the hit of cinnamon sugar, transforming this dessert into something perfectly wintry and festive without being overbearing on the theme. Watkins also assures us that this is a relatively easy cheesecake recipe to follow (compared to some out there that are incredibly labor-intensive), so there's really no reason not to sweeten (and spice) up the season.
Gather the ingredients for this sugar and spice snickerdoodle cheesecake recipe
For the cheesecake crust, Watkins opts for a classic graham cracker crust consisting of crushed graham crackers, melted butter, and salt. You could use snickerdoodle cookies to make the crust as well (and to really hone in on that snickerdoodle theme), and we'll touch more on snickerdoodle sourcing/best practices down the line, should you choose to go the alternative cheesecake crust route.
Next up is the cheesecake itself, for which you'll need softened cream cheese, sour cream, granulated sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, whole eggs, and an egg yolk. You'll need a bit more sugar and cinnamon for that sweet-spiced topping, and you may also want some whipped cream and caramel sauce on hand to garnish the cheesecake.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Wrap foil around a springform pan
Wrap the bottom and sides of a springform pan with aluminum foil.
Step 3: Spritz the pan with cooking spray
Lightly spritz the pan with cooking spray.
Step 4: Begin making the crust
Place the crushed cookies, salt, and butter in a medium bowl. Using a fork, stir to combine.
Step 5: Press the crust into the pan and bake
Press the cookie mixture into the bottom and sides of the prepared springform pan. Place in the oven and parbake for 15 minutes.
Step 6: Set the crust aside to cool
Remove the pan from the oven and set it aside to cool on a wire rack at room temperature.
Step 7: Begin making the cheesecake batter
To make the cheesecake batter, place the softened cream cheese and sour cream in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment.
Step 8: Beat the cream cheese and sour cream until smooth
Beat on medium speed until smooth and fluffy.
Step 9: Mix in the sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla
Add the sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla extract to the bowl and whisk to combine.
Step 10: Add the eggs one at a time
Add the eggs and egg yolk to the bowl one at a time and mix on low until blended before adding another egg/yolk.
Step 11: Transfer the springform pan and crust to a larger pan
Place the cooled crust into a large roasting pan.
Step 12: Pour the cheesecake batter into the pan
Pour the cheesecake batter into the springform pan, spreading it out in an even layer.
Step 13: Combine cinnamon and sugar
To make the cinnamon sugar topping, place the sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Stir to combine.
Step 14: Top the cheesecake and fill the roasting pan with water
Evenly sprinkle the batter with the cinnamon sugar mixture. Fill the roasting pan with just enough hot water to come halfway up the sides of the pan.
Step 15: Bake the cheesecake
Carefully place the roasting pan in the oven and bake for 1 hour and 30 minutes (until the cheesecake is firm around the edges and a little jiggly in the center).
Step 16: Turn off the oven with the cheesecake inside
Turn the oven off, leaving the cheesecake inside to gradually cool for 1 hour.
Step 17: Cool the cheesecake on a wire rack
Remove the roasting pan from the oven and remove the springform pan from the roasting pan. Set aside to cool at room temperature on a wire rack.
Step 18: Wrap the cheesecake and refrigerate
Once the cheesecake has cooled to room temperature, cover the pan with plastic wrap and place it in the refrigerator to chill overnight.
Step 19: Remove the cheesecake from the springform pan
Once chilled, carefully remove the cheesecake from the springform pan.
Step 20: Slice and serve the snickerdoodle cheesecake
Slice the cheesecake and serve with dollops of whipped cream and drizzles of caramel sauce.
What pairs well with snickerdoodle cheesecake?
Ingredients
- For the crust
- 2 cups crushed cinnamon graham crackers or snickerdoodles
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 6 tablespoons melted unsalted butter
- For the cheesecake batter
- 3 packages (24 ounces) cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 2 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3 eggs
- 1 egg yolk
- For the cinnamon sugar topping
- 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon
Optional Ingredients
- Whipped cream, for topping
- Caramel sauce, for topping
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|446
|Total Fat
|31.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|17.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.8 g
|Cholesterol
|135.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|35.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.9 g
|Total Sugars
|26.1 g
|Sodium
|302.0 mg
|Protein
|6.5 g
What are tips for making this snickerdoodle cheesecake?
It's easy to make mistakes when making cheesecake, like overbaking it or not allowing it to refrigerate overnight. Fortunately, Watkins has provided some pro tips to ensure that your snickerdoodle cheesecake turns out perfectly sugary, spiced, and nice. It all starts before you even touch a single ingredient — first, focus on prepping that springform pan properly and making sure that it's adequately wrapped in foil. "This is to keep as much water from the water bath out of your cake," Watkins explains. Not only does the foil help keep out unwanted water, but it also helps insulate the cheesecake as it bakes, so it's definitely a step you don't want to skip.
Next, when adding the eggs, make sure you're doing so one at a time and that you're not overmixing. By doing so, your cheesecake stands a better chance at ending up silky-smooth (as desired) instead of eggy or rubbery (not desired). Finally, tempting as it may be to open that oven door at some point in the 1 hour 30 minute baking process, it's important to resist that urge. "Every time you open the oven door you are altering the oven's temperature as well as releasing some of that steamy air we created with the water bath," Watkins explains.
How should I prep snickerdoodle cookies for the cheesecake crust?
If you follow this recipe exactly as written, you'll end up with a cheesecake that has a classic graham cracker crust with a cinnamon kick. It's hard to beat such a tried-and-true cheesecake base, but if you did want to get creative and really play into the snickerdoodle theme, you can use crushed snickerdoodle cookies to make the crust instead. However, you will need to do a little prep work on them, because most snickerdoodles are too soft and chewy to work in crust format (at least, they are before some crafty maneuvering).
"Crumble your cookies and place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet in a 300 F oven to toast for 10-12 minutes or until dry," Watkins advises. At that point, transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely. Then, you can break them up into fine crumbs (similar to graham cracker crumbs for a regular crust) and proceed with the recipe as usual. Watkins notes that this method will work on both store-bought snickerdoodle cookies and homemade ones — the important thing is to just make sure that the cookies are hard and crumbly before trying to use them in a crust.