10 Sandwiches That Showed Even US Presidents Crave Comfort Food

U.S. presidents are normally known for their political work, for better or for worse, rather than what they're eating. But they're people too, and they usually eat three square meals a day. Throughout history, people have been fascinated by everything about political leaders so there's plenty of information about what they chow down on. There are some famous sandwiches loved by world leaders, proving that even U.S. presidents crave comfort food.

From sandwiches that were known favorites of particular presidents to occasions when sandwiches became part of history, there's more to learn about this topic than you might imagine. You have the presidents that ate the same sandwich every day for lunch to those that enjoyed a particular sandwich on election night, and those who were photographed repeatedly eating the same indulgent options despite talking about their commitment to healthy eating.

Whether you're interested in food history, a fan of presidents throughout history, or you just love sandwiches, there's something for you here. You're about to learn some of the favorite sandwiches of U.S presidents that show they love comfort food just as much as the next guy.