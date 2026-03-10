12 Food Destinations That Left A Mark On Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay has made his name through his fiery on screen persona, but beyond all that is someone who truly loves food and cooking. Alongside fan favorites like "Kitchen Nightmares" and "Hell's Kitchen," Ramsay has appeared in food-focused travel shows like "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted" and "Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip." What we learned from Gordon Ramsay's Netflix documentary is that he both loves and hates his jet-setting lifestyle, but it puts him in contact with a huge amount of global cuisine. And the food in some parts of the world left a mark on him.

Whether it's the bright, fresh flavors of Vietnamese cuisine or something closer to home, Ramsay has been amazed and inspired by a range of global cuisines. As a chef with many restaurants worldwide, finding new food inspiration is always a bonus. But, beyond this, it seems Ramsay is interested in getting to know the flavors and ingredients and experiencing food made by local people. Whether it's a curry in a London suburb, tapas in a Spanish taberna, or a Cubano in Miami, he seems to appreciate many types of food and embraces the global influences that come from migration and cultural melting pots.

We've scoured dozens of interviews with the TV chef to find out which food destinations left the biggest mark on Gordon Ramsay and hear what he has to say about them. These inspirations are bound to show up in his cooking, but it's also about what he eats when he's on his travels.