There's a lot to love about Chili's menu, from the sizzling fajitas to burgers to the Triple Dipper. The latter is one of the most popular items at Chili's, not only because it gives you a chance to sample several things at once, but because it's completely customizable. Big Mouth Bites, chicken crispers, wings, and Southwest egg rolls are all viable Triple Dipper options, but real Chili's fans know that the Nashville hot mozzarella sticks are all but essential.

When you can't get yourself to Chili's to order Nashville hot mozzarella sticks, though, you can always bring the cheesy sticks to your home. Recipe developer Patterson Watkins is a fan of all things spicy, fried, and cheesy, so creating this copycat Chili's Nashville hot mozzarella sticks recipe was right up her alley. In fact, she describes mozzarella sticks as a "particular weakness," but she especially loves the addition of Nashville hot seasoning in this Chili's-inspired take.

"What I like most about 'Nashville hot' stuff is that it is not spicy for the sake of being mean-hot, it is a really flavorful/thoughtful combination of seasonings: garlic powder, onion poweder, cayenne, smoked paprika, and chili powder," she says. "Those flavors are brought forward and highlighted thanks to the salty butter and sweet brown sugar combo," she adds. Slap all of that onto fried cheese sticks, and you've got a Chili's-worthy app right at home — whether you choose to make your mozz sticks part of a homemade Triple Dipper is totally up to you.