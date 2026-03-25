This Italian-American Comfort Food Is A Go-To For Taylor Swift

Ina Garten's (and Taylor Swift's) go-to version elevates the dish that most of us associate with candlelit restaurants, cozy nights in, and, of course, classic Italian cuisine. But, old school though it is, the iconic combo actually wasn't invented in Italy. The surprising truth about spaghetti and meatballs is that it actually originated right here in the United States.

During the Italian immigration boom in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, newly minted Italian-Americans could afford to buy more meat. Traditional Italian meatballs, known as polpettes, started getting bigger and denser, made with more meat than breadcrumb filler. Meatballs as we know them today were born — and they could be enjoyed far more frequently than they could back in the motherland, where purses were much tighter at the time.

Adding those meatballs to marinara sauce can also be credited to the Italian-Americans, who had easy access to canned tomatoes and could whip up the simple sauce quickly and easily. Even the idea of eating pasta as a main course was an immigrant invention. Back in Italy, it was (and still is) primarily served as an appetizer or side dish. But whether you take a page from Swift and look to the Contessa's recipe, try making it in a slow cooker, or even turn it into a casserole, we can all agree that spaghetti and meatballs is certainly a meal in itself — and a seriously comforting one at that.