Copycat Chipotle Chicken Al Pastor Recipe
There are many elements that make up a good Chipotle bowl or burrito, including the choice of salsa and how high you pile on those toppings. Of course, nothing determines how good a Chipotle entree will be quite like the protein of choice — and at Chipotle, you really do have lots of choices. Classic chicken may be a go-to for some, but for those who like things a little more smoky-sweet, Chipotle's chicken al pastor is the obvious choice.
Although pork is the type of meat usually associated with al pastor, Chipotle switched things up by opting for chicken thighs instead (much to fans' pleasure, as the fan-favorite protein option was brought back due to popular demand). Nevertheless, the protein is still technically a limited-time menu item, so when an in-store chicken al pastor burrito isn't an option, developer Julianne De Witt's copycat Chipotle chicken al pastor recipe is there to save the day.
Not only will this recipe be fresher and more tasty than the restaurant version, De Witt also assures us that those essential flavors are all there. "This copycat Chipotle chicken al pastor is saucy, spicy and delicious," she says. "I use chicken thighs as this is what Chipotle uses, and they are the best choice here." The result is truly juicy, subtly sweet, and slightly smoky chicken that adds just the right flavor punch to your at-home Chipotle bowl (or burrito, or tacos, or salad).
Gather the ingredients for copycat Chipotle chicken al pastor
You'll start this recipe by making a marinade consisting of morita peppers (first soaked in hot water), pineapple, chipotles in adobo, white vinegar, olive oil, lime juice, water, minced garlic, cumin, Mexican oregano, salt, pepper, and achiote paste. De Witt specifically highlights that last ingredient as a key element to this dish: "The achiote paste adds the signature color and mild earthy flavor to this dish — it complements the spiciness of the chiles and sweetness of the pineapple perfectly," she says.
Once you've made the marinade, you'll coat chicken thighs in it before cooking (and you'll need a bit of cooking spray for that part). Finally, you may want some fresh cilantro and lime wedges on hand for serving.
Step 1: Soak the morita peppers in hot water
Soak the morita peppers in hot water for 15 minutes until soft.
Step 2: Remove the seeds from the peppers
Slice the morita peppers in half and remove the seeds.
Step 3: Add the marinade ingredients to a food processor
Add the pineapple, chipotles, morita peppers, vinegar, oil, lime juice, water, garlic, achiote, cumin, oregano, salt, and pepper to a food processor.
Step 4: Process the marinade until smooth
Blend the ingredients until smooth.
Step 5: Marinate the chicken
Place the chicken in a sealable bag. Reserve ½ cup of the pepper marinade and pour the remaining over the chicken. Place the chicken and the reserved marinade in the fridge. Marinate the chicken for 2 hours.
Step 6: Spritz grill pan
Spritz a grill pan with cooking spray and place it over medium-high heat.
Step 7: Grill the chicken
Place half of the chicken in the pan and grill for 5 minutes until lightly browned.
Step 8: Cook the chicken on the other side
Flip the chicken and cook on the other side for an additional 5 minutes or until cooked through. Repeat with the remaining chicken.
Step 9: Let the chicken rest
Place the cooked chicken on a cutting board and let it rest for 5 minutes.
Step 10: Warm the reserved marinade
Heat the reserved marinade until warmed.
Step 11: Slice the chicken
Slice the chicken into bite-sized pieces.
Step 12: Toss the chicken in marinade
Toss the chicken in the warm marinade.
Step 13: Garnish and serve the chicken al pastor
Garnish with cilantro and lime wedges and serve.
What pairs well with al pastor chicken?
Copycat Chipotle Chicken Al Pastor Recipe
Our copycat Chipotle chicken al pastor is saucy, spicy, and delicious with true Chipotle-style flavors from morita peppers, pineapple, and achiote paste.
Ingredients
- 3 dried morita peppers
- 1 ½ cups pineapple
- 5 small chipotles in adobo
- 2 tablespoons white vinegar
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- ⅓ cup water
- 4 cloves minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons achiote paste
- 1 ½ teaspoons cumin
- 1 ½ teaspoons Mexican oregano
- 1 ½ teapoons kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs
- Cooking spray
- 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
Optional Ingredients
- lime wedges
Directions
- Soak the morita peppers in hot water for 15 minutes until soft.
- Slice the morita peppers in half and remove the seeds.
- Add the pineapple, chipotles, morita peppers, vinegar, oil, lime juice, water, garlic, achiote, cumin, oregano, salt, and pepper to a food processor.
- Blend the ingredients until smooth.
- Place the chicken in a sealable bag. Reserve ½ cup of the pepper marinade and pour the remaining over the chicken. Place the chicken and the reserved marinade in the fridge. Marinate the chicken for 2 hours.
- Spritz a grill pan with cooking spray and place it over medium-high heat.
- Place half of the chicken in the pan and grill for 5 minutes until lightly browned.
- Flip the chicken and cook on the other side for an additional 5 minutes or until cooked through. Repeat with the remaining chicken.
- Place the cooked chicken on a cutting board and let it rest for 5 minutes.
- Heat the reserved marinade until warmed.
- Slice the chicken into bite-sized pieces.
- Toss the chicken in the warm marinade.
- Garnish with cilantro and lime wedges and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|462
|Total Fat
|21.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|213.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|19.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.7 g
|Total Sugars
|10.7 g
|Sodium
|1,157.1 mg
|Protein
|46.8 g
What are some tips for making al pastor chicken?
De Witt specifically opts for chicken thighs in this recipe for two reasons. One, it's what Chipotle uses, so it aids in making this a true copycat recipe. But the second reason comes down to the fact that chicken thighs will yield the juiciest result. So while this recipe could work with chicken breasts, De Witt highly recommends thighs as they're less likely to dry out while cooking.
Another tip to keep in mind is to make sure the chicken marinates for just the right period of time — 2 to 4 hours, to be specific, and no more than that. Otherwise, you'll risk breaking down the chicken's protein too much, resulting in mushy meat.
When it comes time to cook, keep the heat at a steady medium-high. De Witt notes that high heat might cause the sugars in the marinade to burn. Finally, don't rush to slice and dice the chicken after it's off the heat. "Allow the chicken to rest for at least 5 minutes so that the juices are redistributed into the meat," De Witt advises.
How can I serve al pastor chicken?
Anyone who has eaten at Chipotle knows that there are quite a few ways to enjoy the proteins and mains, and those same options apply to copycat versions as well. To serve your chicken al pastor in the most Chipotle way possible, consider piling it high into a bowl with cilantro rice, beans, salsa, sour cream, and a dollop of guacamole (no extra cost if it's at home!). Alternatively, transform similar ingredients into Chipotle-style burritos, tacos, or salad bowls.
Of course, since this is a recipe you'll be making at home, you have the opportunity to use a little more creativity when it comes to serving the chicken al pastor. To at least stay on a Mexican theme, De Witt recommends serving the meat in tacos or in quesadillas. But why stop there? Make a breakfast omelette a little more interesting by adding this chicken to the mix, or even consider piling it onto pizza for a unique flavor option (something akin to a BBQ chicken pizza). Tortas, nachos, taquitos, or tostados are all delicious and foolproof vessels for this chicken al pastor, too. And, when in doubt, you don't need to serve the chicken with anything at all — just a fork and an appetite will suffice.