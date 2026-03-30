There are many elements that make up a good Chipotle bowl or burrito, including the choice of salsa and how high you pile on those toppings. Of course, nothing determines how good a Chipotle entree will be quite like the protein of choice — and at Chipotle, you really do have lots of choices. Classic chicken may be a go-to for some, but for those who like things a little more smoky-sweet, Chipotle's chicken al pastor is the obvious choice.

Although pork is the type of meat usually associated with al pastor, Chipotle switched things up by opting for chicken thighs instead (much to fans' pleasure, as the fan-favorite protein option was brought back due to popular demand). Nevertheless, the protein is still technically a limited-time menu item, so when an in-store chicken al pastor burrito isn't an option, developer Julianne De Witt's copycat Chipotle chicken al pastor recipe is there to save the day.

Not only will this recipe be fresher and more tasty than the restaurant version, De Witt also assures us that those essential flavors are all there. "This copycat Chipotle chicken al pastor is saucy, spicy and delicious," she says. "I use chicken thighs as this is what Chipotle uses, and they are the best choice here." The result is truly juicy, subtly sweet, and slightly smoky chicken that adds just the right flavor punch to your at-home Chipotle bowl (or burrito, or tacos, or salad).