Copycat Chipotle Red Chimichurri Recipe

Chipotle unveiled its new sauce — red chimichurri — on September 30 in response to its customers' love of sauces and dips. Available for a limited time only, this red version of chimichurri is fresh and tangy, with cilantro cut by hand, roasted garlic, chile peppers, and citrus juice, and it's made in the restaurant every day. The sauce was created to pair with Chipotle's Carne Asada Burrito, Sofritas Bowl, and Chicken Bowl, but it's a versatile sauce that can also be paired with their tacos, quesadillas, salads, and build-your-own meals.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a copycat version of Chipotle's Red Chimichurri sauce you can easily make at home. The steps start with roasting your own garlic and red bell pepper for the best taste. Both parsley and cilantro are finely chopped by hand before being combined with the roasted vegetables, chile pepper, spices, extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, and lemon juice. Bottalico recommends using the best quality olive oil you can afford because the sauce is meant to be quite liquid from a lot of oil, and you will taste it. You can make this recipe faster with regular garlic, jarred roasted red peppers, and a food processor if needed, but consider the traditional method for better flavor, texture, and the satisfaction of making it from scratch.

There's no need to make a trip to a restaurant to enjoy a restaurant-quality sauce. Remember this recipe the next time you're looking for a delicious and versatile sauce you can put on just about everything.