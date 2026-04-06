Although Hot Head Burritos may not be available in every state, it is nonetheless one of those Midwest restaurant chains that's taking over the U.S. Although a name like Hot Head Burritos might conjure up images of spicy tortilla-wrapped handheld entrees, the chain actually specializes in burrito bowls with unique flavor combinations, like its pineapple-infused Hawaiian bowl, Cheetos Flamin' Hot bowl, or the familiar and beloved chicken bacon ranch bowl.

In case the Midwestern chain hasn't quite expanded to your state just yet, recipe developer Julianne De Witt's DIY Hot Head Burritos chicken bacon ranch bowl recipe will bring the hearty concoction right to your home. "This copycat Hot Head Burritos chicken bacon ranch bowl is hearty, healthy, and delicious," De Witt describes. While she admits that there are quite a few elements that go into making this recipe — marinating and cooking the chicken, making homemade ranch and pico de gallo, and assembling the bowls — it all comes together pretty quickly once everything's prepped. The result is a pretty special and satisfying lunchtime meal that's also meal-prep-worthy, considering that leftovers will keep for up to four days in the refrigerator.