DIY Hot Head Burritos Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl Recipe
Although Hot Head Burritos may not be available in every state, it is nonetheless one of those Midwest restaurant chains that's taking over the U.S. Although a name like Hot Head Burritos might conjure up images of spicy tortilla-wrapped handheld entrees, the chain actually specializes in burrito bowls with unique flavor combinations, like its pineapple-infused Hawaiian bowl, Cheetos Flamin' Hot bowl, or the familiar and beloved chicken bacon ranch bowl.
In case the Midwestern chain hasn't quite expanded to your state just yet, recipe developer Julianne De Witt's DIY Hot Head Burritos chicken bacon ranch bowl recipe will bring the hearty concoction right to your home. "This copycat Hot Head Burritos chicken bacon ranch bowl is hearty, healthy, and delicious," De Witt describes. While she admits that there are quite a few elements that go into making this recipe — marinating and cooking the chicken, making homemade ranch and pico de gallo, and assembling the bowls — it all comes together pretty quickly once everything's prepped. The result is a pretty special and satisfying lunchtime meal that's also meal-prep-worthy, considering that leftovers will keep for up to four days in the refrigerator.
Gather the ingredients for this copycat Hot Head Burritos chicken bacon ranch bowl
This recipe starts with the chicken and marinade, for which you'll need chicken breasts, olive oil, lime juice, cumin, smoked paprika, garlic powder, chili powder, salt, black pepper, and some cooking spray to cook the chicken. Next, you'll need the ingredients to make ranch dressing: mayonnaise, buttermilk, lime juice, garlic powder, onion powder, dried dill, salt, and black pepper.
This recipe also comes with a fresh, homemade pico de gallo, for which you'll need diced Roma tomatoes, diced onion, jalapeño, lime juice, and salt. Finally, to assemble the bowls, you'll want some cooked white rice, black beans, corn, cooked and chopped bacon, and shredded Monterey Jack cheese.
Step 1: Make the marinade
In a large bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lime juice, cumin, paprika, garlic powder, chili powder, salt, and pepper.
Step 2: Marinate the chicken breasts
Add the chicken breasts to the marinade and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Step 3: Make the ranch
Prepare the ranch dressing by combining the mayonnaise, buttermilk, lime juice, garlic powder, onion powder, dill, salt, and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Step 4: Make the pice de gallo
Prepare the pico de gallo by combining the tomatoes, onion, jalapeños, lime juice, and salt. Set aside.
Step 5: Prepare a grill pan
Spritz a grill pan with cooking spray and place it over medium-high heat.
Step 6: Cook the chicken on one side
Grill the chicken for 6 to 8 minutes.
Step 7: Cook chicken on the other side
Flip the chicken and cook for an additional 6 to 8 minutes or until cooked through.
Step 8: Rest the chicken
Place the chicken on a cutting board to rest for 5 minutes.
Step 9: Slice the chicken
Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces.
Step 10: Assemble the bowls
Build the bowls by adding the rice then topping with the chicken, some pico de gallo, black beans, corn, bacon, and shredded cheese.
Step 11: Drizzle with ranch before serving
Drizzle the ranch dressing over the top and serve.
What pairs well with this chicken and rice bowl?
Copycat Hot Head Burritos Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl Recipe
This copycat Hot Head Burritos chicken bacon ranch bowl is hearty, healthy, and delicious, piled high with black beans, rice, and homemade ranch dressing.
Ingredients
- For the Chicken
- ¼ cup olive oil
- ¼ cup lime juice
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 3 large boneless skinless chicken breasts
- Cooking spray
- For the Ranch Dressing
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup buttermilk
- 1 teaspoon lime juice
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon dried dill
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper
- For the Pico De Gallo
- 3 Roma tomatoes, diced
- ½ onion, diced
- ½ jalapeño, seeded and minced
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- For the Bowls
- 3 cups cooked white rice
- 1 cup black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup cooked corn kernels
- 5 slices bacon, cooked and chopped
- 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
Directions
- In a large bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lime juice, cumin, paprika, garlic powder, chili powder, salt, and pepper.
- Add the chicken breasts to the marinade and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- Prepare the ranch dressing by combining the mayonnaise, buttermilk, lime juice, garlic powder, onion powder, dill, salt, and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to use.
- Prepare the pico de gallo by combining the tomatoes, onion, jalapeños, lime juice, and salt. Set aside.
- Spritz a grill pan with cooking spray and place it over medium-high heat.
- Grill the chicken for 6 to 8 minutes.
- Flip the chicken and cook for an additional 6 to 8 minutes or until cooked through.
- Place the chicken on a cutting board to rest for 5 minutes.
- Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces.
- Build the bowls by adding the rice then topping with the chicken, some pico de gallo, black beans, corn, bacon, and shredded cheese.
- Drizzle the ranch dressing over the top and serve.
How can I change up this recipe?
One of the best things about copycat recipes is that you can completely customize your creation at home — a feature that isn't always an option when ordering in-restaurant. In the case of this copycat Hot Head Burritos chicken bacon ranch bowl, the chicken itself is pretty non-negotiable, but you can at least opt for chicken thighs instead of breasts for a slightly juicier option.
Chicken aside, you can also customize the plethora of veggies and toppings that come with the bowl. "Add in some other veggies, like avocado, shredded cabbage, cilantro or pickled red onions," De Witt suggests. Or make simpler swaps with the already-existing bowl inclusions, like opting for pinto beans instead of black or fire-roasted corn instead of plain. You also don't need to stick with white rice as the base — De Witt specifically recommends brown rice, jasmine rice, cilantro rice, or even quinoa instead.
For slightly easier or lower-stakes swaps, try switching up the cheese with cotija or shredded cheddar. Add a drizzle of hot sauce to your finished bowl for a kick of heat, or consider adding the hot sauce to the ranch. Finally, if you don't want to make a homemade ranch or pico de gallo for this recipe, simply use your favorite store-bought versions instead.
Can I make this low carb?
Those familiar with Hot Head Burritos' menu might know that the chain offers a couple of low-carb or keto options, like a chicken fajita and a barbacoa bowl. As-is, this chicken bacon ranch bowl isn't super low-carb, largely due to the bed of rice it comes on, along with carb-heavy toppings like black beans and corn. The good news is that a few easy swaps will ensure your chicken bacon ranch bowl is much more keto-friendly (or simply lower in carbs) without skimping on flavor or other nutrients.
The biggest factor in making this bowl low-carb comes down to getting rid of that white rice base. De Witt recommends the naturally low-carb cauliflower rice as a veggie-forward alternative, or even just a bed of lettuce to make this more of a salad bowl. The beans and corn also contribute quite a few carbs, so swap those out for avocado, shredded cabbage, diced bell peppers, or sauteed zucchini for equally-filling, lower-carb options. The chicken, ranch dressing, pico de gallo, and bacon are all already low-carb by nature, so you don't need to make any swaps or changes to these ingredients.