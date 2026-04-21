5 Guacamole Recipes You'll Actually Want To Make For Cinco De Mayo
Cinco de Mayo honors a historic and hard-fought military victory at the Battle of Puebla, where Mexican soldiers were successful in fending off the much larger French battalion. In the U.S., the holiday has become a celebration of Mexican American culture in general, and for many people, that means indulging in foods like seasoned beef tacos, elotes, and mole poblano, which happens to be the national dish of Mexico. Guacamole is another mainstay of Cinco de Mayo celebrations, and it's available in the prepared foods section of many grocery stores. While we love a good grocery store guac, nothing beats homemade.
That's why we're bringing you five outstanding guacamole recipes perfect for Cinco de Mayo. We have a quick and easy option, healthy guac, one sans cilantro, a fast food dupe, and a guacamole with some surprising ingredients. All of these recipes can be completed in 20 minutes or less, though most only take about five minutes to prepare. In addition to tortilla chips, our selection pairs well with pretzels, chips, seafood, and toast, or as a topping for tacos and nachos.
Healthy Guacamole With Pomegranate Seeds
This healthy version of guac includes a surprising addition: a sprinkling of fresh pomegranate for some satisfying tanginess. It also features queso fresco, a mildly flavored Mexican cheese that nicely contrasts the richness of the avocados. In addition to their delightfully tart flavor, pomegranate seeds are quite nutritious. Adding them to your diet can lower your overall disease risk and improve heart health.
Copycat Chipotle Guacamole
You can enjoy restaurant-quality guac at home with this easy Chipotle copycat version. It's wonderful as an appetizer, but you can also use this recipe as a topper for tacos, toast, and even steak. All the staple ingredients are accounted for, from avocados to cilantro. While it calls for a simple seasoning of cracked black pepper and sea salt, feel free to include additional spices. Cumin, cayenne, and garlic powder are all excellent additions.
Recipe: Copycat Chipotle Guacamole
Guacamole Without Cilantro
If you're among the small but vocal minority of people who think that cilantro tastes like soap, then this is the guacamole for you. This recipe is also perfect for entertaining, as it appeals to a broader range of palates than one containing the controversial herb. The inclusion of cherry tomatoes may be unexpected, but their acidity is a great counterpoint to the other ingredients.
Recipe: Guacamole Without Cilantro
Quick And Easy Guacamole
Here's a simple guacamole that can be whipped up moments before your Cinco de Mayo celebration. The recipe is tasty on its own, but it's also very adaptable. You can kick up the heat by adding jalapeños or serranos, or stick with bell peppers if you want a crunchy texture without the spice. Some people even add crumbled bacon to their guac, which infuses the dip with some salty, savory goodness.
Recipe: Quick And Easy Guacamole
Unique Guacamole
Low-maintenance recipes can be oh so satisfying, but sometimes you need to pull out the big guns. If you want people to remember your Cinco de Mayo guacamole for years to come, this is the recipe you must try. It gets a smoky assist from broiled tomatoes and limes, while the addition of oregano introduces earthy, peppery notes. Opt for Mexican "oregano" (which actually comes from a different species of plant) for a citrusy, anise-tinged flavor.
Recipe: Unique Guacamole