5 Guacamole Recipes You'll Actually Want To Make For Cinco De Mayo

Cinco de Mayo honors a historic and hard-fought military victory at the Battle of Puebla, where Mexican soldiers were successful in fending off the much larger French battalion. In the U.S., the holiday has become a celebration of Mexican American culture in general, and for many people, that means indulging in foods like seasoned beef tacos, elotes, and mole poblano, which happens to be the national dish of Mexico. Guacamole is another mainstay of Cinco de Mayo celebrations, and it's available in the prepared foods section of many grocery stores. While we love a good grocery store guac, nothing beats homemade.

That's why we're bringing you five outstanding guacamole recipes perfect for Cinco de Mayo. We have a quick and easy option, healthy guac, one sans cilantro, a fast food dupe, and a guacamole with some surprising ingredients. All of these recipes can be completed in 20 minutes or less, though most only take about five minutes to prepare. In addition to tortilla chips, our selection pairs well with pretzels, chips, seafood, and toast, or as a topping for tacos and nachos.