Make Mornings A Breeze With This Easy Overnight Peanut Butter Oats Recipe

If you've never had overnight oats before, or haven't had them made well, then the idea of eating what's essentially leftover oatmeal may not sound too appealing. But when made with the right ingredients and stored properly, the oats absorb the liquid and soften the right amount to be enjoyed in the morning without turning into a bland, mushy mess. Yes, some people will refuse to eat cold oatmeal no matter what, but if some of those people tried this recipe, they may be converted.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico brings us a recipe for peanut butter overnight oats that builds on the classic pairing of peanut butter and banana. The recipe calls for natural creamy peanut butter and banana for the main flavor. The banana, as long as it's ripe, will also sweeten the dish, but maple syrup is an optional ingredient if you like it sweeter. The liquid is soy milk, which contains a lot of protein, which old fashioned rolled oats and chia seeds will soak up overnight. If you've found similar dishes bland before, your overnight oats may have been missing a key ingredient: a little salt. This recipe includes a pinch to make the flavor pop, as well as cinnamon for a hint of spice and warmth.