Make Mornings A Breeze With This Easy Overnight Peanut Butter Oats Recipe
If you've never had overnight oats before, or haven't had them made well, then the idea of eating what's essentially leftover oatmeal may not sound too appealing. But when made with the right ingredients and stored properly, the oats absorb the liquid and soften the right amount to be enjoyed in the morning without turning into a bland, mushy mess. Yes, some people will refuse to eat cold oatmeal no matter what, but if some of those people tried this recipe, they may be converted.
Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico brings us a recipe for peanut butter overnight oats that builds on the classic pairing of peanut butter and banana. The recipe calls for natural creamy peanut butter and banana for the main flavor. The banana, as long as it's ripe, will also sweeten the dish, but maple syrup is an optional ingredient if you like it sweeter. The liquid is soy milk, which contains a lot of protein, which old fashioned rolled oats and chia seeds will soak up overnight. If you've found similar dishes bland before, your overnight oats may have been missing a key ingredient: a little salt. This recipe includes a pinch to make the flavor pop, as well as cinnamon for a hint of spice and warmth.
Gather your peanut butter overnight oats ingredients
This first ingredient you'll need is soy milk, though you can sub your favorite milk instead (we'll touch more on substitutions in the FAQ below). You'll also need natural creamy peanut butter. Bring the peanut butter to room temperature first so it will be easier to whisk, because natural peanut butter gets firm in the refrigerator. Otherwise, you can use a blender to mix the liquids instead of whisking by hand. You'll also need a banana, which should be nice and ripe so that it can help sweeten up the oats.
The next ingredient is old-fashioned rolled oats. These are sturdy enough to hold up to soaking in milk. You can sub quick oats if needed if you plan to eat the dish the next morning, but don't sub instant oats (you'll end up with mush) or steel cut oats (they require additional prep or the dish will be too hard and chewy). You'll also need chia seeds, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt.
Optional ingredients are maple syrup if you'd like the dish to be sweeter, sliced banana for topping, and shelled, unsalted peanuts for topping.
Step 1: Whisk the milk and peanut butter
Place the milk and peanut butter in a mixing bowl and whisk until combined and smooth.
Step 2: Mash the banana
Mash the banana with a fork on a separate dish.
Step 3: Combine the oat mixture
Add the mashed banana to the bowl with the peanut butter/milk along with the oats, chia seeds, cinnamon, and salt. Stir until evenly mixed. Taste and add optional maple syrup if using.
Step 4: Refrigerate the oats
Divide the mixture into three individual serving glasses or containers. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or ideally overnight.
Step 5: Serve the peanut butter overnight oats
Serve the oats cold, topped with freshly sliced banana and shelled peanuts if desired.
Pairs well with peanut butter overnight oats
Easy Peanut Butter Overnight Oats Recipe
These easy peanut butter overnight oats feature creamy PB, mashed banana, chia seeds, soy milk, and rolled oats for a simple, satisfying breakfast staple.
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups soy milk
- ¼ cup natural creamy peanut butter, room temperature
- 1 medium banana
- 1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
- ¼ cup chia seeds
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 1 pinch salt
Optional Ingredients
- Maple syrup, to taste
- 1 small banana, sliced, for topping
- 3 tablespoons shelled, unsalted peanuts, for topping
Directions
- Place the milk and peanut butter in a mixing bowl and whisk until combined and smooth.
- Mash the banana with a fork on a separate dish.
- Add the mashed banana to the bowl with the peanut butter/milk along with the oats, chia seeds, cinnamon, and salt. Stir until evenly mixed. Taste and add optional maple syrup if using.
- Divide the mixture into three individual serving glasses or containers. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or ideally overnight.
- Serve the oats cold, topped with freshly sliced banana and shelled peanuts if desired.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|397
|Total Fat
|18.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|48.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|12.0 g
|Total Sugars
|11.7 g
|Sodium
|101.7 mg
|Protein
|13.6 g
How can I customize peanut butter overnight oats?
First, you can customize these overnight oats by switching up the milk. This recipe uses soy milk, which is typically higher in protein than other plant-based milks, but you can use your favorite kind. Oat milk would be in keeping with the oat theme. You could sub dairy milk or even water if you prefer. If you want more texture in your overnight oats, use chunky peanut butter instead of creamy. You can taste a pleasant and subtle peanut butter flavor in this recipe, but if you want a stronger flavor, feel free to add more. If you're using the optional sweetener, it doesn't have to be maple syrup. Honey, agave syrup, simple syrup, or sugar would also work.
If you're a chocolate lover, you could top the dishes with chocolate chips or chocolate shavings. You could also mix in chocolate chips or a little cocoa powder with the oat mixture. Make a peanut butter and jelly version by mixing in frozen fruit you've previously warmed on the stove until syrupy, or by using store-bought jelly or jam. For a thicker version, use yogurt or Greek yogurt (vegan or regular) instead of milk. A couple tablespoons of protein powder will add a protein boost. For a nut-free dish, sub sunflower seed butter.
How far in advance can I make overnight oats?
Overnight oats can be made from one to five days in advance, so you could potentially have breakfast prepped for the whole work or school week ahead of time. This convenience helps you enjoy a healthy and filling breakfast on busy mornings. Spoon the oat mixture into individual serving glasses, jars, or containers, cover them tightly, and chill them. While the recipe will last five days in the refrigerator, the texture will a little get softer and wetter the longer it sits. Some people may not enjoy the change of texture, so for those people, three days in advance is a more realistic window.
Either way, waiting to slice the bananas until right before you serve the overnight oats will keep the bananas looking fresher, because sliced bananas will brown over time as they sit. If you want to avoid any prep in the morning and just uncover the oats and eat them, then sub the sliced banana topping for frozen berries. Top each serving of overnight oats with 2-3 tablespoons of frozen berries and refrigerate. The berries will be thawed by morning, and their appearance on the servings set aside for later days won't deteriorate. Berries that go with peanut butter include strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries.