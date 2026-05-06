What Members Of The Rat Pack Liked To Sip On

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When it comes to social drinking and party culture, the Rat Pack walked so modern-day celebrities could run. For the gang of five male performers, "a Vegas nightclub was their playground, but the world was their stage" (via theratpack.com). The famous 1960s group included Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Joey Bishop, and Peter Lawford. They came together through their love of performing and were often seen holding cocktail glasses and cigarettes on stage. While there were reportedly few drinks the crew didn't like, some of their favorites included: the Rusty Nail, the highball, the martini, the margarita, and a classic Jack Daniel's on the rocks. If you want to emulate the "spirits" of the Rat Pack, these are the drinks to try.

The Rat Pack members were known to drink together at Booth 22 at the Golden Steer Steakhouse in Las Vegas, one of Frank Sinatra's favorite restaurants in the U.S. They also partied wherever they performed: The Sands, the Beverly Hills Hotel, and many other venues across the country. Sinatra, widely considered the Rat Pack's leader, would often get behind the bar and mix concoctions for fellow group members and guests. The lyrics to Sinatra's 1947 song, "One For My Baby," are a testament to the mindset the group would later adopt: "We're drinkin', my friend, to the end of a brief episode. Make it one for my baby and one more for the road."