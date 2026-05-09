10 Underrated White Wines To Try In 2026

When popping open a bottle of wine for your after-work tipple, it's easy to opt for a popular international variety or an option from a well-known winery you typically enjoy. But, sticking with the same bottle you always enjoy means missing out on new flavors and discovering wines from around the world. And consumer trends agree.

Wine drinkers in 2026 are looking for quality, value, a great story behind the wine, and, of course, great taste. Consumers are also looking for lower alcohol options and selections from wineries that put sustainability at the forefront. Instead of the ordinary, they are seeking out options from emerging regions. They want wines that are similar to what they know, yet also offer something new and unique. Instead of sauvignon blanc and pinot grigio, wine drinkers are opting for albariño, chenin blanc, and assyrtiko.

As these varieties grow in popularity, the interest in their origins and what makes them unique is also growing. While sommeliers and wine merchants may know these varieties and producers well, consumers may find these selections to be underrated, as they are not lining the shelves of local grocery stores. Still, each option in this feature over-delivers on taste, quality, and well-defined character, sharing the story of where it is produced in every bottle.