11 Trader Joe's Food Items Under $5 You Should Buy Every Trip
With all the mouthwatering spectacles of boutique grocery creativity Trader Joe's serves up, you know you'll discover intriguing treats and staples to pick up whenever you drop in. Since so many of these fascinating finds are priced at under the $5 mark, they're just about as tempting as possible. Some may be familiar, though there are bound to be a few Trader Joe's hidden gems you've been overlooking. And since you're likely to be at your nearby location on a regular basis, keeping a steady supply means making sure you include them in your plans whenever you're in the store.
We're not talking about sugar and seasonings here; save the pantry staples and cabinet mainstays for your regular grocery shopping. When you're at Trader Joe's, the affordable goodies that go in your basket every time are a collection of unique bits and bites that this imaginative outlet is known for serving up.
We've singled out a set of high quality products that take your financial needs into consideration as much as your appetite for unique tastes and textures — buys that should become a regular habit among your other TJ's shopping tactics. With these 11 premium picks under $5, you can replenish your dinner, snacks, and sweets fix for less than a Lincoln on every trip.
Gözlemes
A gözleme is a Turkish take on a folded quesadilla, and Trader Joe's pops three in a box for a frozen meal you shouldn't sleep on. It's filled with three cheeses, cooks up easily in a pan or air fryer, and can adapt to any dipping sauce that makes your heart happy. The buzz of adding international fare to your diet without having to learn to cook is a thrill no out-of-the-box eater should pass up. How many other chains provide that kind of joy in exchange for a five dollar bill?
Suggestions from customers who adore these Mediterranean creations range from slicing them into wedges to use as hors d'oeuvres to eating them straight out of the pan without adornment. If reviewers can be believed, the phyllo-like dough cooks up in a quick five minutes per side, turning crispy and brown, though the idea of using an air fryer isn't out of the question. So these are fast, cheap, and delicious — the trifecta of a regular buy and a snack-meal-treat you can't afford to pass up.
Bamba Peanut Snacks
Trader Joe's puts its stamp of approval on a self-branded version of Bamba peanut snacks, a cheese puff-like treat minus the cheese that incorporates peanut flavor into these airy crunchies. The savory twist provides a subtle, earthy essence that is hard to resist once you get a try. With each 3 ½ ounce bag priced at around $1.99, you have no excuse for not tossing one or two in your basket.
Customers are glad for the smaller package, due to their inability to restrain themselves from snacking too much. And if they taste familiar, it may be due to the fact that Trader Joe's has worked with an Israel-based Bamba company to provide an authentic version to the American public. Once you try them and find yourself too hooked to give them up, you can look forward to buying more on your next Trader Joe's adventure ... and if you eat the whole thing in the car, that's between you and your Bamba.
Salted Almond Honey Granola
How many different ways can you work Trader Joe's salted almond honey granola into your daily eating habits? With a $3.99 bag added to your other purchases, you have a handy way to jazz up your yogurt or cottage cheese, as well as an irresistible snack to tote along with you for munching on the go. And if nothing else, you can always enjoy it for breakfast to get a dose of whole-grain goodness flavored with some of nature's finest mix-ins.
Even finnicky eaters who aren't particularly fond of granola have found this bag tasty enough to review on Instagram – good signs for those who actually do love granola, too. Whether it tends more toward the sweet or salty side or achieves a perfect balance is purely a personal matter; Reddit commenters sway both ways. The good news here is that you have an ideal base for exploring the possibilities of taking your plain granola to the next level.
French Market Sparkling Lemonade
Crisp and refreshing, a bottle of Trader Joe's French Market sparkling lemonade is just the thing to take the edge off your thirst. It's more than just a sweet sip bursting with sunny citrus essence; it's also sharply carbonated in a way that makes it feel like a fancy artisan soda. This is one of those elegant bottles you set out on your brunch table or reserve for a festive dinner party. But at around $3.99, you can certainly keep a bottle for yourself to dip into whenever you feel parched.
Shoppers who've tried this lemonade beverage remark on its tastiness and dub it a favorite. The Trader Joe's website description points out the less-citrusy essence, which makes it feel posher than plain-old lemonade. Drinking it straight is a family-friendly practice everyone in your house will gladly adopt, but that shouldn't stop the grown-up cocktail lovers from experimenting with vodka or gin to create citrusy cocktails to go with your burgers or pasta dinner.
Non-Dairy Oat Brown Sugar Creamer
Coffee lovers looking for a more affordable alternative to the usual flavored sweeteners should definitely check out Trader Joe's non-dairy oat brown sugar creamer. The 16 fluid ounce carton is priced at $1.99, which is an affordable smaller option for those aren't interested in picking up a huge bottle or paying three times more for the small bottle at bigger chain grocery stores. With less on hand, you might find yourself using your creamer more judiciously, too, making it go further and getting even more for your money. And it's gluten-, dairy-, and lactose-free as well as being vegan. Essentially, it's for everyone.
This creamer is a personal favorite, one that lightly sweetens the darkest of coffees with a plant-based formula that tastes authentically brown sugar-based. It's so popular that shoppers take to Reddit to lament the lack of stock in their stores and celebrate its return. Some users swirl it into their favorite coffee shop orders, replicating a Starbucks brown sugar espresso, and some add it to tea or matcha to lightly sweeten the situation. At under $2, you can pick up a few to make sure you have enough to get through any coming shortages in your store.
Dark Chocolate Coffee Buzz Bars
On slow-moving days when caffeine in one form just won't get you kick-started, a Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Coffee Buzz Bar doubles the jet fuel in snappy candy form loaded with crunchy roasted goodness. Roasted cacao nibs and Colombian coffee beans join silky dark chocolate to create a trio of flavors you never have to question. The box comes with four mini-bars, a safety measure that lets you eat only as much as you need without going overboard.
This is the sort of pick-me-up candy you can keep in your desk to get you through your midday slowdown. You'll find differing opinions about whether the bars are too sweet or too bitter, which is always a matter of preference. If you're a chocolate and coffee fan who likes a little adventure in your snacking and crave a caffeine kick you can chew, getting a package for $2.29 or so could be the candy-coffee-chocolate solution you've been looking for.
Simit Turkish Sesame Bread
If you're going to pay good money for bread, you might as well grab a simit Turkish sesame bread from Trader Joe's and delight in the carb-rich traditions of a beloved Mediterranean culture. A simit is a ring-shaped loaf featuring a tempting crust of sesame seeds and a deep brown finish, thanks to a wash of a molasses concoction that also adds rich sweetness. A popular street food in their native Turkey, they offer a reprise from the typical loaves you find in standard grocery store bakeries.
This frozen ring does take a little labor to be ready for eating, though just a few minutes in a 350 degrees Fahrenheit oven will make it perfectly warm and edible. The twisted dough makes it pretty enough to set out on a party table for guests too ooh and aah over. Reviewers liken it to a sesame seed bagel, though the finished dough is less chewy. With a package of four for just about $3.49, you'll have plenty of bread on hand if you make it a regular ritual during your Trader Joe's trips.
Brewed Ginger Beer
Few sodas spice up your beverage situation as sharply as ginger beer. Trader Joe's stocks a four-pack of brewed ginger beer for around $4.49, sold in chic skinny cans that look far fancier than the usual pop container.
Don't mistake this highly-spicy quaff for its tamer cousin, ginger ale. The fizz here is the dangerous stuff, non-alcoholic but potent enough to make you sneeze or cough if you don't give the open can a second to breathe before taking your first sip. You've been warned.
Sipping on one of these refreshing ginger beers straight out of the can is perfectly satisfying, but naturally, they also make fantastic mixers for cocktails like a classic Moscow mule. Reviewers also warn of the sharp edge that greets your tongue once the fiery ginger sweetness mellows, a complex sourness that adds to the freshness and subtle citrus notes in a way that syrupy sodas can't. With so much adventure awaiting beneath the cap, it's safest to always have a few cans sitting in the fridge — which means remembering to snag a pack with your regular Trader Joe's grub.
Chocolate covered wafer cookie with peanut butter filling
Skip the Kit Kat bar and go for one of Trader Joe's chocolate covered wafer cookies with peanut butter filling instead. It's like being able to snarf down a Nutty Buddy from Little Debbie without having to invest in an entire box. This is one of those $1.19 treats you might find out a gas station convenience store, if those establishments were clever enough to make them single serve goodies. Trader Joe's makes it way too easy to scoop up one or two and add to your other purchases as you sweep past the candy aisle.
Search for word online about how great these crispy confections are, and you may stumble upon Reddit users who talk about keeping them in the freezer or sneaking them into the theater as cinema snacks. You'll also see the enthusiastic-yet-mathematically-impossible rating of 1000/10 from one Reddit reviewer, and a suggestion for enjoying them with coffee if you find them too sweet on their own. However you prefer your chocolate-covered crisps with a peanut butter center, don't skip the impulse to treat yourself to a few of these goodies on the regular.
Creamy Dreamy Hummus
A dip like Creamy Dream Hummus provides fiber and protein in one of the most savory formats ever invented by humans. When you include this $2.49 item in your Trader Joe's shopping plans, you make sure you always have healthy snacking with reach. It's a perfect dip for vegetable sticks or whole wheat crackers as well as a handy spread for sandwiches and wraps, replacing mayonnaise while ramping up the umami elements in your dining life. If you're into creative cooking, you can also thin it down as a pasta sauce or salad dressing by adding a little oil or water. Pretty versatile, right?
You won't be alone in your hummus purchases. Reviewers on Tik Tok have spotted that Trader Joe's has added double the tahini to achieve the creaminess in the name. Turning it into a premium wrap filled with veggies and vegan meats is lunch prep you can practically do with your eyes closed. For around $2.49, you get a finished version of hummus that keeps you from having to haul out your food processor and make your own, or worse, pay more at a national chain for their hummus tubs.
Bananas
Yes, they're just bananas — nothing particularly exciting about them whatsoever. But Trader Joe's sells them one at a time to prevent shoppers from having to buy more than they need. They also keep them priced low at 23 cents each, a tradition that always surprises new visitors. And since bananas are one of the most popular fruits in the U.S., you're likely to need a few when you hit TJ's for your other grocery needs. So why not add a few to your cart and save yourself a trip to the usual grocery outlet?
The real reason you should buy bananas at Trader Joe's is to make sure you have a few on hand at all times. What kitchen doesn't go through bananas like water, especially one where multiple family members are always on the run and looking for handheld bites that can be enjoyed without a mess? If you get into the habit of always tossing (gently, very gently) a few bananas in with your other purchases, you'll never come up empty handed when your snack bandits raid the fruit bowl.
How I chose these items
I started by adding the items I know to be great Trader Joe's finds under $5 from personal experience. The chocolate buzz bars, the granola, the creamer, and the lemonade are all products I've tried and that I love. Then, I consulted the Trader Joe's website and filtered on price to narrow the remaining choices to the under $5 price point. This made it easier to choose other items that would be on my personal go-to list. Now that I realize I can pick up these eats and treats whenever I'm in my TJ's, I have a list to work from that should help other shoppers on their next visit.
Once I knew which items made the grade, I consulted online reviews and conversation from customers to see which of the under $5 items had the best profiles. There are very few Trader Joe's items that receive abjectly bad press, so it was more a matter of finding enough confirmation of the quality and usability. After I culled my collection, I added bananas, because it's a tradition to buy at least one banana every time you're in Trader Joe's. And who wants to buck a budget-friendly tradition like that?