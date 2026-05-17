11 Trader Joe's Food Items Under $5 You Should Buy Every Trip

With all the mouthwatering spectacles of boutique grocery creativity Trader Joe's serves up, you know you'll discover intriguing treats and staples to pick up whenever you drop in. Since so many of these fascinating finds are priced at under the $5 mark, they're just about as tempting as possible. Some may be familiar, though there are bound to be a few Trader Joe's hidden gems you've been overlooking. And since you're likely to be at your nearby location on a regular basis, keeping a steady supply means making sure you include them in your plans whenever you're in the store.

We're not talking about sugar and seasonings here; save the pantry staples and cabinet mainstays for your regular grocery shopping. When you're at Trader Joe's, the affordable goodies that go in your basket every time are a collection of unique bits and bites that this imaginative outlet is known for serving up.

We've singled out a set of high quality products that take your financial needs into consideration as much as your appetite for unique tastes and textures — buys that should become a regular habit among your other TJ's shopping tactics. With these 11 premium picks under $5, you can replenish your dinner, snacks, and sweets fix for less than a Lincoln on every trip.