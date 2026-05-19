When Is The Best Time To Add Cheese To Burgers? We've Got You Covered

Cheeseburgers are the third most popular American dish, according to a YouGov poll, only behind french fries and grilled cheese. A good ol' cheeseburger even ranks one place higher than the OG hamburger, which means adding cheese is an important skill a good grill master has to ... well, master. In terms of timing, we've got you covered. From Bobby Flay to Guy Fieri, most chefs agree that you should wait until the last minute or two to add cheese to your burger.

The cook time for your burger doesn't have as easy of an answer as the cheese question. That's because the thickness factors in to how long it should cook, with smash burgers cooking up a lot quicker than a thick patty. For any variety, though, remember to add cheese in the last minute or two, just before you take the burger off the grill to let the meat rest.

That last minute or two of cooking time is key because any sooner and you could end up with a gooey mess, but any later and you might not achieve the perfect melt. Flay and Fieri also agree you should close the grill lid (or cover your pan if you are cooking your burger on the stove) and maybe even add a little water or ice to let the steam do the work in giving you the perfect cheese melt.