Garlic Bread Hot Dogs With A Spicy Sweet Tomato Honey Mustard

With a little ingenuity and a dream, there's truly no shortage of ways to enjoy a humble hot dog. At least, that's the approach that recipe developer Patterson Watkins took with her garlic bread-wrapped hot dogs recipe, a sort of two-for-one special that combines classic franks with pizza dough-based garlic bread. The result is something of a lovechild between a classic hot dog and a pig in a blanket, and as Watkins aptly describes, "This recipe is one big pig wrapped in one tasty blanket."

Now, if you're anything like Watkins, then you're not necessarily finishing entire packs of hot dogs on the regular. But transform those weenies into garlic bread-wrapped hot dogs — and even better yet, ones served with a unique fresh tomato honey mustard dip inspired by pan con tomate — and that pack will be gone in a breeze. Watkins especially highlights the use of raw pizza dough as the garlic bread exterior, explaining that it "provides a nice bready chew without being too heavy (heavy like if you used puff pastry). The garlicky butter clings well to the dough and really permeates throughout with this nice blend of savory, aromatic, and buttery-sweet." The bright, tomatoey-fresh, and slightly twangy dip ties it altogether, making for the ultimate hot dog, pig in a blanket, garlic bread dipper — whatever you want to call it, it's a delicious app, snack, lunch, or light dinner truly like no other.