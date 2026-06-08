This Grill-Ready Meat Bundle Is One Of The Best New Aldi Finds In June 2026
'Tis the season for grilling, and as much as we love classic barbecue side dishes, we urge you not to skimp on the main event: the meats. Whether you plan on hosting some large backyard parties or wish to fire up a few meals for the family, you might want to make a run to Aldi before cranking up the grill. The chain is not only known for its affordability, but Aldi's steaks actually give Costco's a run for its money. While it may be worth checking out Mashed's ultimate guide to buying Aldi steak, you can also pick up the Grill Master Collection. The meat medley value pack is one of the grocer's buzziest new items for June 2026, and pretty much does all the meat shopping for you.
Carnivores, prepare yourselves. Aldi's Grill Master Collection — a returning seasonal favorite — comes packed with just about every type of meat you'll need for a juicy barbecue lineup. Weighing in at 7.37 pounds, this exclusive frozen bundle launched on June 3 and retails for $64.99 per box. If that sounds a little too pricey at first, just wait until you learn what's in it. Each box comes with four New York strip steaks, two top sirloin steaks wrapped in bacon, eight beef burgers, two boneless pork chops, and two boneless chicken breasts with rib meat.
The Grill Master Collection at Aldi has options for every meat lover
This Aldi meat assortment fulfills the preferred protein choices for a range of diners (save, obviously, for vegans, vegetarians, and pescatarians). If your friend avoids red meat, for example, you can whip up a copycat Chick-Fil-A grilled chicken sandwich for them using one of the breasts. If pork's not their thing, a New York strip steak cooked to medium-rare perfection surely won't disappoint. Still, don't forget to stock up on apple sauce for folks who can appreciate some good grilled pork chops. For meat-eaters who don't discriminate, the Grill Master Collection is the ideal all-in-one.
Although some Aldi shoppers may be (understandably) hesitant to make the splurge since they can't examine the meat inside beforehand, one person who purchased the grill-ready assortment last time it hit shelves offered assurance on Reddit. "I got one last year, and it was great. Everything was vacuum sealed in the box. All tasted good," they wrote in a recent r/aldi thread, adding, "Glad it's back. A lot of meat [at a] good price." Given the cornucopia of carnivorous delights included in the Grill Master Collection, it could make shopping for your next barbecue bash easier than ever. That said, now would be a great time to brush up on some pit tips, including the 10 grill-master hacks for flipping meat on the grill and the secret to grilling thick steaks evenly, every time.
Purchase the Grill Master Collection at Aldi for $64.99.