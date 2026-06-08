This Grill-Ready Meat Bundle Is One Of The Best New Aldi Finds In June 2026

'Tis the season for grilling, and as much as we love classic barbecue side dishes, we urge you not to skimp on the main event: the meats. Whether you plan on hosting some large backyard parties or wish to fire up a few meals for the family, you might want to make a run to Aldi before cranking up the grill. The chain is not only known for its affordability, but Aldi's steaks actually give Costco's a run for its money. While it may be worth checking out Mashed's ultimate guide to buying Aldi steak, you can also pick up the Grill Master Collection. The meat medley value pack is one of the grocer's buzziest new items for June 2026, and pretty much does all the meat shopping for you.

Carnivores, prepare yourselves. Aldi's Grill Master Collection — a returning seasonal favorite — comes packed with just about every type of meat you'll need for a juicy barbecue lineup. Weighing in at 7.37 pounds, this exclusive frozen bundle launched on June 3 and retails for $64.99 per box. If that sounds a little too pricey at first, just wait until you learn what's in it. Each box comes with four New York strip steaks, two top sirloin steaks wrapped in bacon, eight beef burgers, two boneless pork chops, and two boneless chicken breasts with rib meat.